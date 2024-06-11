Let the government and authorities know what you think about ‘immunisation’ and forced or coerced injections. Tell them about the natural methods of preventing even the most serious of infections: hygiene, nutritious foods, sunlight, exercise and natural medicines such as vitamins C, D and the mineral zinc. The Australian government and medical authorities are wasting hundreds of millions of dollars of your money on expensive and virtually useless vaccines and antiviral drugs. You and your children deserve to have better health advice, treatments and more money in your pockets. We need a better country. Make Australia The Best.

CDC AU is inviting public feedback to help shape Australia's next national immunisation strategy for 2025–2030. The consultation is open between 22 May 2024 and 19 June 2024.

https://www.cdc.gov.au/newsroom/news-and-articles/have-your-say-help-shape-australias-national-immunisation-strategy#:~:text=This%20strategy%20will%20guide%20the,on%20its%20effectiveness%20and%20engagement.



AND

https://consultations.health.gov.au/ohp-immunisation-branch/discussion-paper-towards-the-national-immunisation/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

