Lies in politics are as old as politics itself. They have the power to shape nations, influence wars, and alter the course of history. Some political lies, however, stand out for their profound and often devastating impacts. Some of the most painful lies in politics, their origins, consequences, and the lessons they impart, may have given us some insight into the nature of human existence, but the Covid Lies will prove to be the worst. Humanity may be facing an existential crisis created by the production of a toxic virus and the mass medication of both a deadly and disease producing genetically modified organism and endotoxin.

The Big Lie: Nazi Propaganda Against Jews

One of the most devastating political lies in history is the Nazi propaganda against Jews, often referred to as the "Big Lie." Adolf Hitler and his propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, perpetuated the falsehood that Jews were responsible for Germany's economic woes and societal problems. This lie was repeated so often and so convincingly that it led to the Holocaust, the systematic extermination of six million Jews during World War II. The "Big Lie" technique, as described by Hitler in ‘Mein Kampf’, relies on the premise that a lie so colossal would be believed because no one would think someone could have the audacity to distort the truth so infamously.

Appropriate levels and degrees of punishment were applied here.

Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq

In 2002, the U.S. government, under President George W. Bush, claimed that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), which posed a significant threat to global security. This assertion was used to justify the invasion of Iraq in 2003. However, no such weapons were ever found, and the intelligence used to support the claim was later discredited. The lie about WMDs led to a prolonged conflict, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people and significant geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Key figures involved in promoting this assertion included President George W. Bush as the President who played a central role in advocating for the invasion of Iraq, citing the threat posed by Iraq's alleged WMDs. Vice President Dick Cheney was a prominent advocate for the invasion and repeatedly emphasised the threat of WMDs. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld supported the invasion and was involved in the dissemination of the WMD narrative. Secretary of State Colin Powell presented the case for war to the United Nations in February 2003, using intelligence that was later discredited and the CIA Director George Tenet who oversaw the intelligence operations and was responsible for the intelligence assessments that were used to justify the war.

Despite the serious consequences of the invasion and the fact that the WMD claims were proven to be false, none of these key figures faced legal punishment for their roles. However, there were various forms of political and public fallout.

George W. Bush’s approval ratings fluctuated throughout his presidency, peaking during the initial stages of the Iraq War but declining significantly as the war dragged on and no WMDs were found. He completed his second term in 2009. Dick Cheney remained a controversial figure and faced significant criticism, but he completed his term as Vice President without facing legal repercussions. Donald Rumsfeld resigned as Secretary of Defense in 2006 amid growing criticism of the handling of the Iraq War. Colin Powell expressed regret for his role in presenting the faulty intelligence and acknowledged that it was a "blot" on his record. He left his position at the end of Bush’s first term in 2005. George Tenet resigned as CIA Director in 2004 and later wrote a memoir defending his actions but also acknowledging mistakes.

The long-term impact of the invasion led to prolonged conflict in Iraq, significant loss of life, and contributed to regional instability, including the rise of extremist groups such as ISIS. While the key figures behind the WMD claims and the invasion of Iraq faced significant criticism and political consequences, none were legally punished for their actions related to the false WMD claims. The viral war against innocent people using fear and the battery with a potentially deadly weapon should never be allowed to go unpunished.

The Gulf of Tonkin Incident

In August 1964, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson cited two alleged confrontations between U.S. and North Vietnamese forces in the Gulf of Tonkin to escalate American military involvement in Vietnam. It was later revealed that the second confrontation never occurred, and the Johnson administration had misinterpreted or manipulated the communications. This lie led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which significantly escalated the Vietnam War, resulting in millions of deaths and widespread destruction. The Gulf of Tonkin incident involved two reported confrontations on August 2 and August 4, 1964. While the first incident involved an actual engagement, the second incident, which was used to justify further military action, was later revealed to have likely never occurred. I remember this clearly; I was in second year of my agricultural science training and at risk of conscription into the army.

Based on these incidents, the U.S. Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution on August 7, 1964, granting President Johnson broad powers to conduct military operations in Vietnam without a formal declaration of war. This resolution led to a significant escalation of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam, contributing to the prolonged conflict and extensive casualties. Despite the later revelation that the second confrontation likely never occurred and that the Johnson administration may have manipulated or misinterpreted the events, no individuals were legally punished for their roles in the incident or the subsequent escalation of the war.

President Lyndon B. Johnson, ‘all the way with LBJ’ faced significant public and political backlash as the war progressed and became increasingly unpopular. Johnson chose not to seek re-election in 1968, partly due to the widespread opposition to the Vietnam War. As the war dragged on and more information about the dubious nature of the Gulf of Tonkin incident came to light, there was significant public and congressional backlash. This led to greater scrutiny of presidential war powers. In 1973, Congress passed the War Powers Act (War Powers Resolution) to limit the president's ability to commit U.S. forces to armed conflict without congressional approval, largely in response to the perceived abuses of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution.

The Vietnam War had profound and lasting impacts, including the loss of millions of lives, significant destruction in Vietnam, and deep divisions within society in the US and Australia in particular. I remember the marches opposing the war here in Melbourne. The Gulf of Tonkin incident and the subsequent escalation of the war remain significant examples of the consequences of misinterpreted or manipulated intelligence leading to major policy decisions.

Nobody was legally punished for their actions related to the misleading information and subsequent escalation of the conflict.

The Dreyfus Affair

In 1894, Alfred Dreyfus, a French military officer of Jewish descent, was falsely accused and convicted of treason for allegedly communicating military secrets to Germany. The case was heavily influenced by anti-Semitism, and the evidence against Dreyfus was later proven to be forged. The Dreyfus Affair divided French society and highlighted the deep-seated prejudices within the military and government. Dreyfus was eventually exonerated, but the lie had lasting impacts on French politics and society.

The Trojan Horse

One of the earliest and most famous political deceptions is the story of the Trojan Horse. According to Homer’s epic poem "The Iliad," the Greeks used a giant wooden horse to deceive the Trojans into thinking they had surrendered. Greek soldiers hidden inside the horse emerged at night to open the gates of Troy, leading to the city's downfall. While the historical accuracy of this tale is debated, it remains a powerful symbol of deceit and its catastrophic consequences.

The Protocols of the Elders of Zion

The "Protocols of the Elders of Zion" is a fabricated document that purported to reveal a Jewish plan for global domination. Created in the early 20th century, it was used by various anti-Semitic groups, including the Nazis, to justify persecution and violence against Jews. Despite being exposed as a forgery, the document has had a lasting impact, fuelling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and violence for over a century.

The Chernobyl Disaster

On April 26, 1986, a catastrophic explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Soviet government initially downplayed the severity of the disaster, delaying evacuation and failing to inform the public about the true extent of the radiation exposure. This lie had severe health and environmental consequences, with long-term effects still being felt today.

The Colossal Covid Coverup

The lies told about COVID-19 and the vaccines have had profound consequences. Misinformation eroded public trust in science and health authorities, leading to vaccine hesitancy and resistance to public health measures. This, in turn, resulted in preventable deaths and prolonged the strain on healthcare systems. The economic impact was also significant, as prolonged lockdowns and disruptions affected businesses and livelihoods. Furthermore, the divisive nature of the misinformation deepened societal fractures, creating a lasting environment of mistrust and polarisation.

18 BIGGEST COVID FALSEHOODS, LIES AND DECEPTIONS

The following are the true facts about the 18 biggest falsehoods, lies and deceptions promoted by Australian, American, UK and other public health leaders, elected and unelected officials, and now discredited academics:

The PCR test and the RAT test give wrong results 95 times out of 100. Wearing masks does not stop transmission of any virus. If you can smell a fart through your mask, then a virus can easily get through that mask! Covid injections are neither safe nor effective. Covid injections were never properly tested for safety and efficacy. Governments lied when they said these injections would stop the spread of infection. Governments lied when they said Immune protection against Covid only comes from a vaccine. Covid injections interfere with, and damage, your human DNA and contain poisonous contaminants. Governments lied when they said Covid injections would stay in your arms but they travel all through your body, causing death or significant harms. Governments lie when they say that sudden deaths and turbo cancers are not caused by the Covid injections. Governments lie when they say that myocarditis, pericarditis, and other heart problems caused by the Covid injections are “not serious”. Think of your family and friends who have died or have been seriously injured so far from the injections, with much more death and injury to come. Governments lie when they now say that “no one was forced to take the Covid injections”. Governments lied when they claimed that lockdowns, closing schools and businesses, confining people to their homes, stopping non-COVID medical care, and eliminating travel, were necessary and effective. Governments lied when they claimed that social distancing was necessary or effective. There is no science that supports social distancing as an effective strategy: it was literally made up by Anthony Fauci, and then copied by Governments for improper purposes. Shutting playgrounds for children was madness. Covid is not spread by droplets or through touch. Preventative steps against Covid like taking Vitamin D, sunlight, exercise and good diet were condemned by Governments. Early treatment of Covid illness with steps like Vitamin C, Zinc, Ivermectin, and Hydroxychloroquine were ridiculed and banned by Governments. Mandates for Covid injections, lockdowns, masking and social distancing cost Australia more than $750 BILLION of YOUR money and was a total waste of YOUR money. Everyone was at significant risk to die from Covid. No one has any immunity protection, because Covid was completely new. People without any symptoms of Covid were major drivers of the spread.

The 18 lies above have been authored by lawyer Charles Kovess and Prof. Ian Brighthope

These painful lies emphasise the critical need for truth and transparency in politics. When leaders deceive the public, the consequences can be catastrophic. In the context of a global health crisis, misinformation costs lives and exacerbates suffering. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that political leaders have a responsibility to provide accurate information and to act in the best interest of public health and safety. This means being inclusive of all of the experts and not a select group of possibly conflicted individuals, as has occurred in Australia. Transparency and honesty are essential for building and maintaining public trust, particularly in times of crisis.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of education, critical thinking and skepticism. In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, individuals must be equipped to discern credible information from falsehoods. This involves seeking out reliable sources, questioning narratives that seem too convenient or one-sided, and being wary of sensationalist claims. By fostering a culture of further education and critical thinking, societies can become more resilient to misinformation and better prepared to address future challenges.

In conclusion, the lies told about COVID-19 coming from an animal source and the vaccines being safe and effective have had profound and far-reaching impacts on individuals, societies and global health. These deceptions have underscored the vital importance of truth and transparency in politics, revealing the devastating consequences of misinformation. By learning from these experiences, we can strive to build a future grounded in truth and integrity. This requires not only honest and transparent leadership but also a commitment to critical thinking and skepticism among the public. In doing so, we can create a more informed and resilient society, better equipped to navigate the challenges of the future.

Meanwhile, Australian society must punish those responsible for the excess deaths and disease caused by the GMO injections and remove itself from the destructive influences of the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organisation; the former pushing for a one world government and the latter, control by mandate.

I dont really enjoy marching down Bourke Street

Ian Brighthope

