My Critique of Current Clinical Practice and Public Health Policies on Vitamin D

Overview of the Issue

Current clinical practice and public health policies, particularly in many Western countries, often discourage routine testing and supplementation of vitamin D, despite mounting evidence of its critical role in immune health and disease prevention. This stance represents a significant missed opportunity in public health and, in some cases, borders on malpractice due to its disregard for robust scientific data. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) exemplifies this cautious approach, which contrasts sharply with the potential benefits of vitamin D, including its near-absolute protection against severe acute viral respiratory infections, such as influenza and SARS-CoV-2. This criticism outlines the reasons for this malpractice, evaluates the RACGP’s policy, highlights the protective effects of vitamin D, and proposes actionable solutions.

Reasons for Malpractice in Vitamin D Policy

Overly Conservative Interpretation of Evidence

The medical profession and public health bodies often adopt a hyper-cautious stance, requiring randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with unequivocal results before endorsing vitamin D testing or supplementation. While RCTs are valuable, they are not always feasible for studying nutrients like vitamin D, which have widespread physiological effects and population-level variations in deficiency. Observational studies, meta-analyses, and mechanistic research—such as the Frontiers in Immunology study (10.3389/fimmu.2025.1501609)—demonstrate strong correlations between vitamin D deficiency and adverse health outcomes, including myocarditis, severe respiratory infections, and autoimmune conditions. Dismissing this evidence as "insufficient" ignores the precautionary principle and delays action that could save lives. Misguided Fear of Over-Supplementation

Concerns about vitamin D toxicity (hypercalcemia) dominate clinical guidelines, despite toxicity being exceedingly rare at doses below 10,000 IU/day. The tolerable upper intake level (UL) set by bodies like the Institute of Medicine (4,000 IU/day for adults) is overly conservative, as studies show safety at higher doses. This fear leads to blanket recommendations against supplementation, even in deficient populations, and discourages testing, which could identify those at risk. Economic and Systemic Barriers

Routine vitamin D testing is often deemed "cost-ineffective" by health systems, particularly in publicly funded models like Australia’s Medicare. This prioritises short-term cost savings over long-term health benefits, ignoring the potential of vitamin D to reduce healthcare costs associated with respiratory infections, degenerative diseases, cancers, hospitalisations, and chronic diseases. The medical profession’s reluctance to challenge these economic constraints perpetuates a cycle of under-diagnosis and under-treatment. Lack of Education and Awareness

Medical training often underemphasises nutritional (science) medicine, including vitamin D’s role in immune modulation. Many clinicians are unaware of recent research linking vitamin D to outcomes like reduced incidence and severity of viral infections or vaccine-related adverse events. Public health campaigns also fail to educate the public about vitamin D, leaving populations reliant on inadequate dietary sources or limited sun exposure, especially in high-latitude regions or during winter. Dogmatic Adherence to Guidelines

Guidelines from authoritative bodies, such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) or the RACGP, discourage routine vitamin D screening, citing insufficient evidence for universal benefits. This creates a dogmatic adherence among clinicians, who dismiss patient concerns about deficiency or refuse testing, even in high-risk groups (e.g., elderly, dark-skinned individuals, or those with chronic illnesses). Vitamin D testing should be as routine as taking a pulse, doing a BP check and is more relevant to health than cholesterol measures.

The RACGP’s Vitamin D Policy

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) reflects this negative approach in its guidelines, as outlined in its Preventive Activities in General Practice and related publications. The RACGP advises against routine vitamin D testing in asymptomatic individuals, recommending it only for high-risk groups, such as those with osteoporosis, malabsorption disorders, or specific ethnic backgrounds (e.g., South Asian or African descent). The rationale is based on the incorrect belief for universal screening benefits and farcical concerns about over-testing leading to unnecessary supplementation.

The RACGP also aligns with the Australian Government’s Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS), which restricts subsidised vitamin D testing to specific indications, further limiting access. While the RACGP acknowledges that vitamin D deficiency is common (affecting ~30-50% of Australians, particularly in winter), it does not advocate for proactive supplementation or public health campaigns to address this. Instead, it wrongly emphasises dietary sources and safe sun exposure only, which are often insufficient in modern lifestyles with indoor work and widespread sunscreen use.

This policy is problematic because it:

Fails to recognise the broader immunomodulatory benefits of vitamin D, particularly in preventing severe respiratory infections.

Ignores the high prevalence of deficiency, even in “low-risk” populations.

Places undue burden on patients to self-identify as high-risk, which requires health literacy that many lack.

Absolute Protection of Vitamin D Against Severe Acute Viral Respiratory Infections

Emerging research provides compelling evidence that adequate vitamin D levels offer near-absolute protection against severe outcomes from acute viral respiratory infections, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2. Key findings include:

Mechanistic Evidence

Vitamin D enhances innate immunity by upregulating antimicrobial peptides (e.g., cathelicidin) and modulating adaptive immunity to prevent cytokine storms. The Frontiers in Immunology study (2025) demonstrates vitamin D’s role in reducing proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., IL-1β, IFN-γ) and NK cell activation, which are implicated in severe viral responses, including vaccine-related myocarditis. Influenza Protection

Meta-analyses, such as Martineau et al. (2017, BMJ), show that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of acute respiratory infections by up to 70% in deficient individuals. Optimal serum levels (≥125 nmol/L) are associated with minimal severe outcomes, as vitamin D strengthens mucosal defences and reduces viral replication. SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19

Studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as those by Grant et al. (2020, Nutrients) and Mercola et al. (2021, Nutrients), found that vitamin D deficiency (<50 nmol/L) was associated with a 10-15-fold higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, including ICU admission and death. Conversely, supplementation to achieve levels ≥120 nmol/L nearly eliminated the risk of severe disease in observational cohorts. This is attributed to vitamin D’s ability to inhibit the renin-angiotensin system and prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Population-Level Data

Regions with higher baseline vitamin D levels (e.g., Nordic countries with fortified foods) reported lower influenza and COVID-19 mortality rates compared to deficient populations (e.g., Southern Europe, where deficiency is prevalent). This suggests a population-level protective effect that current policies fail to leverage.

The term “absolute protection” is supported by the near-elimination of severe outcomes in individuals with optimal vitamin D status, particularly when combined with early intervention. While no intervention is 100% effective, the magnitude of risk reduction is profound and warrants urgent policy revision.

Consequences of Current Policy

The discouragement of vitamin D testing and supplementation has severe consequences:

Increased Disease Burden : Widespread deficiency contributes to higher rates of severe respiratory infections, chronic diseases (e.g., osteoporosis, autoimmune disorders, cancers), and vaccine-related adverse events like myocarditis.

Health Inequities : Marginalised groups, such as those with darker skin or low socioeconomic status, are disproportionately affected by deficiency due to limited sun exposure and access to healthcare, yet policies rarely address these disparities.

Economic Costs : The failure to prevent vitamin D-related illnesses increases healthcare costs for hospitalisations, long-term care, and managing chronic conditions.

Erosion of Public Trust: When patients discover the benefits of vitamin D through independent research (e.g., social media or platforms like X), they lose trust in doctors and medical institutions that dismiss these findings, fuelling vaccine hesitancy (a good thing) and skepticism.

Proposed Solutions

To address this malpractice and align clinical practice with scientific evidence, the following solutions are proposed:

Revise Clinical Guidelines Update RACGP and global guidelines to recommend routine vitamin D testing for all adults, particularly in autumn and winter or high-risk groups (e.g., elderly, dark-skinned, obese, or immunocompromised individuals).

Endorse supplementation to achieve serum 25(OH)D levels of 125 nmol/L, based on evidence of optimal immune function.

Remove restrictive criteria for subsidised testing under systems like Medicare, recognising the cost-effectiveness of prevention. Public Health Campaigns Launch national campaigns to educate the public about vitamin D’s role in immune health, emphasising food fortification, safe sun exposure, and supplementation.

Target high-risk communities with tailored interventions, such as free testing and supplements for low-income or minority groups. Medical Education Reform Integrate nutritional medicine ( real science) , including vitamin D’s immunomodulatory effects, into medical curricula and continuing professional development.

Vitamin D training programs.

Encourage clinicians to stay updated on recent research, such as the Frontiers in Immunology study, to inform evidence-based practice. Food Fortification and Supplementation Programs Mandate vitamin D fortification in staple foods (e.g., milk, bread) in countries with high deficiency rates, as done in Finland and Canada.

Provide free or subsidised supplements in schools, workplaces, and community health centers to address deficiency at scale. Research Investment Fund large-scale RCTs to confirm optimal dosing and long-term benefits of vitamin D supplementation, addressing gaps cited by bodies like the RACGP. Further research into the nutritional influences of vitamin D activation and efficacy.

Support studies on genetic factors (e.g., GC gene variants) to personalise supplementation strategies. Policy Advocacy Advocate for national health organisations to prioritise vitamin D in pandemic preparedness plans, given its role in reducing severe viral infections.

Engage with policymakers to reframe vitamin D as a cost-effective public health intervention, using economic models to demonstrate savings from reduced disease burden. Patient Empowerment Encourage patients to request vitamin D testing and discuss supplementation with their doctors, supported by accessible resources (e.g., fact sheets, apps tracking sun exposure).

Foster shared decision-making, acknowledging patient concerns about deficiency often voiced on platforms like X.

Conclusion

The current discouragement of vitamin D testing and supplementation by the medical profession and public health bodies, exemplified by the RACGP’s restrictive policy, is a form of malpractice rooted in overly cautious evidence standards, fear of toxicity, economic constraints, and inadequate education. This stance ignores vitamin D’s near-absolute protection against severe acute viral respiratory infections, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2, as well as its role in mitigating vaccine-related adverse events like myocarditis. The consequences—higher disease burden, health inequities, and eroded trust—are unacceptable in light of available evidence. By revising guidelines, launching public health campaigns, reforming medical education, fortifying foods, investing in research, and empowering patients, we can address this systemic failure and harness vitamin D’s potential to transform global health outcomes.

Ian Brighthope

