Robin Whittle
Please see the research cited and discussed regarding the vitamin D compounds and the immune system at: https:// vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/.

This begins with recommendations from New Jersey based Professor of Medicine, Sunil Wimalawansa on the average daily supplemental intake quantities of vitamin D3 which will attain least 50 ng/mL (125 nmol/L) circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D, over several months, without the need for blood tests or medical monitoring:

70 to 90 IU / kg body weight for those not suffering from obesity (BMI < 30).

100 to 130 IU / kg body weight for obesity I & II (BMI 30 to 39).

140 to 180 IU / kg body weight for obesity III (BMI > 39).

For 70 kg (154 lb) body weight without obesity, this is about 0.125 milligrams (125 micrograms 5000 IU) a day. This takes several months to attain the desired > 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D. This is 8 or more times what most governments recommend. "5000 IU" a day sounds like a lot, but it is a gram every 22 years - and pharma-grade vitamin D costs about USD$2.50 a gram ex-factory.

These recommendations are included in a recent article with another professor of medicine Scott T. Weiss and professor of pediatrics Bruce W. Hollis: https:// www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/22/3969. All three have been researching vitamin D for decades.

There's very little vitamin D in food, whether it is fortified with vitamin D3 or the the less effective D2. While UV-B exposure of ideally white skin can produce plenty of vitamin D3, this is not available all year round far from the equator - and it always damages DNA and so raises the risk of skin cancer.

Vitamin D3 and 25-hydroxyvitamin D (made primarily in the liver, over several days, from vitamin D3) are not hormones. They are not signaling molecules. Multiple types of immune cell require a good supply of 25(OH)D to run their 25(OH)D -> calcitriol (1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D) intracrine signaling signaling systems. Each such system operates entirely within a single cell, and is crucial to the ability of the cell to adapt its behavior in response to its changing circumstances.

Calcitriol has one well-known hormonal function - when the kidneys maintain a very low level (0.05 to 0.1 ng/mL) in the bloodstream, where it acts as a long-distance endocrine signaling molecule (hormone) which affects the behavior of several cell types which are involved in calcium-phosphorus-bone metabolism.

Unfortunately, the great majority of doctors and immunologists have never heard of 25-hydroxyvitamin D -> calcitriol intracrine signaling. (See https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#02-compounds for a tutorial.) Likewise many people who write vitamin D research articles. They falsely believe that increased 25(OH)D increases the level of circulating calcitriol (which it does to small degree) and that this somehow "boosts" the immune system. However, the immune system does not use hormonal signaling and is not significantly affected by the 0.05 or 0.1 ng.mL level of calcitriol circulating in the bloodstream.

Fortifying food with vitamin D3 or the less effective vitamin D2 can marginally improve extremely low 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels, but it cannot attain the 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L level of circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D the immune system needs to work properly. Such fortification would give false assurances to many people. I argue that all effort which could go into fortifying food with vitamin D3/2 would be better directed to supporting proper vitamin D3 supplementation: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#07-fortif.

