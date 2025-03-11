Click below for the complete book.

Summary and Opinion

As someone deeply invested in uncovering the truth and empowering families, I am thrilled to introduce The Measles Book: Thirty-Five Secrets the Government and the Media Aren’t Telling You about Measles and the Measles Vaccine. Published in 2021 by Children’s Health Defence and updated digitally in 2025, this groundbreaking work shines a brilliant light on information too often shrouded in silence. With a compelling foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it dismantles myths, exposes hidden facts, and champions parental rights with clarity and courage. This isn’t just a book—it’s a beacon for anyone seeking to make informed decisions about their children’s health. I wholeheartedly endorse its message and urge every parent and parent-to-be to dive into its pages for a transformative perspective on measles, vaccines, and the power of choice.

Preface and Foreword

Preface : This eye-opening section sets the stage by brilliantly comparing the overblown COVID-19 vaccine narrative to the decades-long playbook used for measles and other vaccines. It reveals how fear has been weaponised to obscure the truth: contagious diseases plummeted due to sanitation and hygiene, not vaccines. The authors dismantle the “vaccine song” of safe, effective, altruistic solutions, replacing it with facts—vaccines carry risks, contain troubling ingredients, and enrich companies shielded from accountability. It’s a clarion call to question the status quo, and it delivers with gusto.

Foreword by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Kennedy’s passionate introduction is a masterstroke, framing the book as a vital tool to unmask Big Pharma’s profit-driven agenda. He rightfully asserts that measles is rarely dangerous, the vaccine’s necessity is overstated, and its risks are real—yet obscured. His insight into how taxpayers, not corporations, bear the burden of vaccine injuries is both shocking and motivating, urging readers to think critically and reclaim their autonomy.

Introduction

The introduction warmly invites readers into a journey of discovery, promising to unveil 35 critical “secrets” about measles and its vaccine. It’s a refreshing antidote to the fear-laden headlines we’re bombarded with, offering reliable medical insights from top-tier sources like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC. The authors’ mission—to empower parents with the truth about risks, benefits, and industry motives—is noble and executed with precision.

Part 1: There Is No Need to Panic about Measles

Secret 1: Measles Is Usually Just a Rash : This gem reassures us that measles, per paediatric experts, is typically a mild rash with minor symptoms like a stuffy nose or pink eye. It’s a comforting truth that cuts through the hysteria.

Secret 2: Over 90 Percent Chance of No Complications : Backed by historical giants like CDC’s Dr. Alexander Langmuir and vaccine co-inventor Dr. Samuel Katz, this section proves measles was seen as a routine childhood rite—self-limiting and low-risk. Over 90% of cases resolve without issue, a fact that’s both liberating and empowering.

Secret 3: Measles Is Not as Lethal as We Are Told : With zero paediatric deaths in 2,014 U.S. cases (2015–2019) and a pre-vaccine decline in mortality, this secret exposes the mismatch between media panic and reality. It contrasts measles’ minimal toll with 250,000 annual deaths from medical errors—a perspective shift that’s nothing short of revelatory.

Secret 4: Fear Mongering Is Used Because It Works: The authors brilliantly dissect how events like the Disneyland outbreak were exploited to strip away exemptions, serving vaccine profits over parental rights. It’s a wake-up call to recognise and resist such tactics.

Part 2: The Measles Vaccines Are Worth Billions of Dollars

This section shines a spotlight on the financial windfall vaccines represent for pharmaceutical giants and complicit governments. It’s a powerful reminder that profit motives can overshadow public health, making transparency—like that offered here—essential.

Part 3: The Measles Vaccine Can Be Dangerous to Some Children

With compassion and rigor, this part reveals that the vaccine isn’t universally safe, a truth too often buried. It’s a vital acknowledgment that some children face real risks, empowering parents to weigh their options thoughtfully.

Part 4: The Shocking Ingredients in the Measles Vaccine

Here, the book courageously lists the vaccine’s unsettling contents—genetically engineered substances, heavy metals, and toxins—contrasting sharply with the “just water” myth. It’s an invigorating push for parents to demand full disclosure.

Part 5: The Autism-Vaccine Secrets You Have Never Been Told

This section fearlessly tackles the vaccine-autism link, citing government payouts and scientific evidence suppressed by vested interests. It’s a bold stand for truth, giving parents the tools to question official denials and protect their kids.

Part 6: Vaccine Companies Are Not Held Accountable

A stunning revelation: nearly $4 billion in taxpayer-funded compensation has been paid for vaccine injuries in the US, while manufacturers walk away unscathed. This injustice, laid bare, fuels the book’s righteous call for accountability and choice.

Part 7: The Government Is Forcing a One-Size-Fits-All Healthcare Plan

Secret 31: Fully Vaccinated Children Can Get Measles : With 142 of 1,249 cases in 2019 among the vaccinated, this secret debunks the myth of foolproof protection. It’s a liberating fact that challenges blanket mandates.

Secret #32: Herd Immunity Is an Illusion : Vaccination rates (e.g., 81% in some groups) fall far below the 92–95% threshold, yet epidemics don’t rage. This brilliant insight credits natural immunity and sanitation, not forced shots.

Secret #33: Better Public Health, Not Vaccines, Reduced Disease : Using data like the 81% measles drop (1911–1930) and scarlet fever’s vaccine-free demise, this secret celebrates sanitation’s triumph—a truth worth shouting.

Secret #34: The Measles Vaccine Can Cause Measles : Through shedding or direct infection (e.g., VAERS cases of rashes and fevers), the vaccine can spread disease. It’s a compelling reason to rethink coercive policies.

Secret #35: One-Size-Fits-All Is Unsafe: Highlighting genetic diversity’s role in vaccine reactions, this final secret is a clarion call for personalized health choices, not government edicts. It’s science-backed empowerment at its finest.

Conclusion: You Should Not Be Forced to Vaccinate

This rousing finale ties it all together: vaccines may fail, harm, or profit others at our expense, yet we’re pressured to comply. It’s a passionate plea for parental sovereignty, backed by a wealth of evidence—VAERS data, shedding risks, and historical trends. The authors urge readers to act—educate, resist, and join groups like Children’s Health Defense—making it a rallying cry for freedom.

Glossary

The glossary is a treasure trove, demystifying terms like “encephalitis” and “shedding” with clarity. It equips readers to navigate vaccine debates with confidence, a perfect capstone to this enlightening work.

Why I Support This Book

The Measles Book is a triumph of truth over dogma. It dismantles fear with facts—measles’ mildness (zero deaths in recent years), vaccines’ risks (VAERS cases), and industry’s profits ($4 billion in payouts)—while honoring parents as their children’s ultimate guardians. Its evidence, from CDC data to peer-reviewed studies, is robust and accessible, making it a beacon of clarity in a sea of misinformation. It’s not anti-vaccine; it’s pro-choice, pro-science, and pro-health, exposing how sanitation, not shots, tamed diseases. Every page empowers, enlightens, and inspires action.

Recommendation

I wholeheartedly recommend The Measles Book to all parents and parents-to-be. It’s an essential read that arms you with the knowledge to make informed, fearless decisions for your family. In a world where fear and mandates often drown out reason, this book is your lifeline—read it, share it, and let it guide you to protect your children’s health and your rights. You won’t just be informed; you’ll be transformed.

Ian Brighthope

