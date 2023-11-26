The largest medical vaccination scandal from Mr. Gebreyesus and the WHO is now contradicted by EU Members of Parliament and the European Medicines Agency, the EMA
The false narrative of SARS-CoV-2's created by the Trusted Media Initiative in association with the WHO and the WEF is now being referred to as fraud. Effectively deliberate and negligent homicide.
SHOCKING INDIVIDUALS
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.