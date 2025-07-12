A most sincere thanks to Graham Hood (Hoody) and John Larter for this excellent interview of Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger.

The Kraken Has a Headquarters — And It’s the UN

A Whistleblower’s Shocking Testimony on the WHO, the UN, and the Global Coup We Didn’t Vote For

“We are no longer dealing with a health agency. We are confronting a global corporation in disguise, entangled with private power, violating the sovereign rights of every nation.”

— Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, former WHO insider

What if everything you thought about international health governance was a lie?

What if the World Health Organization (WHO), far from being a neutral guardian of global public health, is now the operational arm of an unelected, unethical, and highly compromised ‘world government’ headquartered in Geneva?

On July 4, 2025, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger — a former WHO insider, researcher, academic, and global health trainer — gave a landmark interview to Club Grubbery that should shake the foundations of every parliament and press room on Earth. Her testimony is devastating. Her documents are damning. And her warning is clear:

The United Nations is no longer what it pretends to be.

It has become the Kraken of our age — a sprawling, unaccountable mega-entity, wrapped around every sector of national life: health, labor, agriculture, finance, education, climate, migration, and telecommunications. The WHO is its sharpest tentacle — weaponised in 2020 to conduct a silent coup under the false pretence of pandemic response.

The Pandemic Was the Trojan Horse

Dr. Stuckelberger was there. She trained global teams on the International Health Regulations. She collaborated with the University of Geneva, the EU, and WHO. She believed in the mission — until it became clear that scientific rigor had been replaced with political obedience, financial corruption, and open coercion.

She confirms:

SARS-CoV-2 was never properly isolated.

PCR tests were fraudulently used to inflate case numbers.

No proper risk assessment was ever done.

Fear, not evidence, drove the response.

And the WHO — under a Director-General with ties to terrorism and no medical qualifications — pushed forward the greatest violation of medical ethics in modern history: forced injections with undisclosed contents, without informed consent, under emergency declarations crafted to override sovereignty.

It Was Never Just About Vaccines

What Dr. Stuckelberger now exposes goes far deeper.

The “vaccine” rollout was never about health. It was about installing a digital ID system, biometric surveillance, and transhumanist technologies. What was in those vials? Not just mRNA. Researchers around the world have found graphene oxide, microchips, rogue DNA and nanotech structures—none of which were disclosed to regulators, doctors, or patients.

The goal? A permanent state of emergency, a digitally controlled population, and a full transition to technocratic governance — controlled not by voters or constitutions, but by public-private partnerships led by Gates, GAVI, WEF, and UN agencies.

The UN Is Not a Neutral Actor

The United Nations is no longer a forum of peace. How many wars has it stopped?

It is a supranational power cartel that meets behind closed doors, signs treaties without public consultation, and deploys its network of “specialised agencies” to override national decision-making. It is unelected, unaccountable, and now unfunded — over 50% of its member states have not even paid their dues, yet still get to vote.

Australia contributes financially. But where is the transparency? Where is the exit clause? There is no legal mechanism to withdraw. No democratic consent. No recourse. It’s a one-way street — and a dead-end for freedom and our way of life.

A Call to Australia and the World-Wake up Aussie

As Australians, we must refuse to ratify the WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations. We must withdraw support from the pandemic treaty, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the technocratic digital ID agenda disguised as “health equity.”

Our health system, our democracy, and our children’s future cannot be outsourced to a foreign body that answers to corporate donors, not citizens.

Let me be blunt:

The WHO and UN are not fit to govern a single nation — let alone all of them.

They must be defunded, dismantled, and replaced with a new architecture rooted in liberty, transparency, national sovereignty, and ethical science.

A Final Word…..

Dr. Stuckelberger has risked her career and reputation to tell the truth. Now the burden falls on us. Share her testimony. Watch the full interview. Read between the lines of the mainstream narrative.

The time for passive compliance is over. This is a peaceful war for human dignity, and silence is no longer a virtue.

Ian Brighthope

