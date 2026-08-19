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Dr Peter Johnston
13h

Thanks for watching it, Ian, so we didn't have to. ABC has been incredibly consistent in its support for COVID, Net Zero, the Voice, and other woke agendas designed to deprive Australians of their mental and physical health, their sovereignty and their freedom.

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GeoffPainPhD
13h

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https://x.com/FluoridePoison/status/2089897631787167877

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