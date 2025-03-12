Sometimes a long walk in peace and quiet can get one thinking.

The Indelible Truth

In the ancient city of Melaba, where the sun burned gold into the marble streets and shadows whispered secrets between towering columns, there was a legend of the ‘Indelible Truth’. It was said to be neither written nor spoken, but eternal—woven into the very fabric of existence.

A scholar named Ieb devoted his life to finding it. He scoured crumbling scrolls, debated with philosophers, and wandered the vast deserts where time itself seemed to slow. But truth, he found, was slippery. In one village, a healer claimed that truth was kindness; in another, a warrior swore it was strength. A priest said it was divine, while a poet laughed and called it illusion.

One night, weary and lost, Ieb found himself before an ancient temple, long abandoned to ivy and silence. At its center stood a mirror, cracked with age but polished to a perfect gleam. As he stepped closer, a voice echoed in the emptiness:

"Truth is forever; indelible and infinite."

Elias looked into the mirror, expecting to see some grand revelation. Instead, he saw only himself—worn, searching, uncertain. And yet, in that moment, he understood.

Truth was not a single thing, nor a fixed shape. It was unchanging in its essence, yet infinite in its expressions. It was written in the stars, the waves, the whispered confessions of lovers, and the unspoken resolve of the dying. It was not found; it was lived.

As the sun rose over Melaba, Ieb turned away from the mirror, no longer searching but knowing—

“Truth is not an answer. It is the question that never ended”.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Leave a comment