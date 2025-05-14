Ian Brighthope's Substack

Aj
We live in hope that Fauci gets what he deserves for destroying people's lives and the WHO is exposed exactly for what it is..a money making machine for a privileged few who ride off the back of keeping the world sick, broke and under its dilusional spell named health care.

IGW
OTOH I guess Trump could've just said:

" The entirety of covid and the vaxes that killed & injured so many was an evil scam carried out by many, some at the very top knowingly, others just going along, for diverse reasons. I, too, like many of you, was initially fooled. Now I know the truth. As your President I have the the power to shine a light on the perpetrators & right the many wrongs. And I will, so help me God."

