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Pat Kelley's avatar
Pat Kelley
5h

What a wonderful article!! So true! Lack of empathy for those making all the resources for the greedy. There is always an end to what people can take ! Wisdom is needed in all of the countries !

I’m asking God to bless us all with leaders who respect and appreciate us.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
4h

Yes, democracy needs to be more involving, and that means that the chief working part of it needs to be local. If local activity is tied to grants its the antithesis of managing things according to local needs and imperatives. If locals are involved in decision making it empowers innovation and enhances productivity, as we see in China. If decisions are made centrally we get the absurdity of net zero, and its impossible to shift it without immense effort. See: https://www.powerlines.au/p/the-great-energy-gamble

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