Australia’s Resource States Are Not Canberra’s Cash Cows

There comes a time when a people must stop asking politely why they are being exploited and start naming the arrangement for what it is.

Western Australia and Queensland are not branch offices of Canberra. They are not colonies of the eastern bureaucracy. They are not mines with parliaments attached. They are not fiscal plantations from which distant political classes may harvest royalties, wages, company profits, fuel taxes, GST, income taxes and compliance penalties while lecturing the very people who produce the wealth.

Western Australia and Queensland are living societies. They are communities of workers, families, farmers, miners, engineers, small business owners, doctors, nurses, teachers, builders, truck drivers, port workers, pastoralists, tradesmen, entrepreneurs, Indigenous communities, regional towns and coastal cities. Their wealth is not abstract. It comes from red earth, deep seams, offshore gas, agricultural labour, mineral intelligence, engineering excellence, risk, sweat, heat, dust, distance and endurance.

Yet Canberra too often treats these resource states as if they exist primarily to fund the political failures of the Commonwealth.

This is the great Australian distortion.

The states that produce so much of the nation’s export income are expected to remain obedient, grateful and silent while federal politicians redistribute their wealth, regulate their industries, condemn their emissions, frustrate their development, interfere with their land use, burden their businesses, lecture their communities, and then spend the proceeds elsewhere.

Western Australia digs. Queensland drills, mines, farms and ships. Canberra taxes, regulates, redistributes and congratulates itself.

That is not federation. That is extraction.

The Resource States Built the Balance Sheet

Western Australia and Queensland have carried a disproportionate share of the economic weight of modern Australia. They have supplied the iron ore, gas, coal, bauxite, alumina, lithium, nickel, rare earths, beef, grain, ports, energy corridors and export revenues that have underwritten the national standard of living.

When the Commonwealth needs revenue, it looks to the productive states.

When the dollar needs support, it looks to exports.

When foreign exchange is needed, it looks to resources.

When national accounts need rescuing, it looks to the mines, ports, farms and gas fields.

But when those same states ask for respect, infrastructure, fair returns, energy security, sovereign development, regional health care, roads, housing, water security, and genuine constitutional recognition, they are often treated as provincial petitioners.

The message is unmistakable: produce for us, pay for us, obey us.

That is the cash cow model.

A cash cow is not loved. It is milked.

It is kept alive only because it is useful. It is not asked what future it wants. It is not respected as an equal partner. It is not trusted to govern itself. It is fed just enough to keep producing and restrained whenever it tries to walk in its own direction.

That is how Canberra has increasingly regarded the resource states.

Canberra’s Moral Contradiction

The Commonwealth wants the revenue from resource development while pandering to political movements that despise resource development.

It wants royalties, company taxes, payroll expansion, export income, port activity and employment, but it allows activists, bureaucrats and ideological courts to obstruct the very industries that generate them.

It wants Western Australian iron ore but sneers at mining culture.

It wants Queensland coal and gas but denounces the people who extract it.

It wants regional Australia to provide national prosperity but then allows metropolitan elites to portray those same regions as environmental villains, cultural embarrassments or political inconveniences.

This is the moral fraud at the centre of the Commonwealth.

Canberra cannot keep treating resource workers as taxable necessities and cultural inferiors. It cannot keep taking the money while condemning the means by which the money is made. It cannot keep presenting itself as the moral conscience of the nation while living off the labour of those it patronises.

The resource states have paid enough. They have contributed enough. They have been lectured enough.

The Federation Has Become a Funnel

The original promise of federation was cooperation among self-governing states. It was not intended to create a centralised machine that would slowly absorb sovereignty, taxation, policy control and political authority into Canberra.

Yet that is what has occurred.

The Commonwealth has become a funnel. Money flows upward. Power flows inward. Responsibility flows downward. Blame is pushed back to the states, but revenue is captured by the centre.

When something goes wrong, Canberra says it is a state problem. When money is needed, Canberra says it is a national obligation. When industries succeed, Canberra taxes them. When communities suffer, Canberra announces programs. When those programs fail, Canberra creates another department, another review, another grant scheme, another compliance framework, another ministerial slogan.

The result is government by distance, abstraction and evasion.

Western Australians and Queenslanders understand physical reality. They understand distance. They understand weather, roads, ports, mines, farms, hospitals, supply chains, fuel, freight and labour. Canberra too often understands paperwork.

Resource states live in the real economy. Canberra increasingly lives in the administrative economy.

The conflict is therefore not merely financial. It is philosophical.

Western Australia and Queensland Should Not Apologise for Their Wealth

There is something deeply unhealthy in a nation that teaches its most productive regions to feel guilty for their productivity.

Western Australia should not apologise for its iron ore, gas, lithium, gold, agriculture and ports.

Queensland should not apologise for its coal, gas, beef, minerals, agriculture, tourism and regional strength.

These are not sins. They are assets. They are gifts of geography combined with human labour, enterprise and courage.

A mature federation would honour these states. It would allow them to retain more of what they produce. It would ensure that regional hospitals, roads, ports, schools and communities were strengthened by the wealth generated in their own lands. It would treat resource development as a sovereign advantage, not as an embarrassment to be taxed with one hand and denounced with the other.

But Canberra has become addicted to other people’s productivity.

It does not merely tax wealth. It assumes entitlement to it.

That entitlement must now be challenged.

The Other States Should Also Leave Canberra — Eventually

This argument does not end with Western Australia and Queensland.

The other states, too, should eventually ask whether the Commonwealth still serves them or whether it has become an overgrown, expensive, intrusive and increasingly ideological structure that weakens local responsibility.

New South Wales should ask whether Sydney and regional NSW are better served by a distant federal bureaucracy or by a state government fully accountable to its own people.

Victoria should ask whether its citizens benefit from another layer of taxation, duplication and political theatre when its own health, debt, infrastructure and governance problems demand direct responsibility.

South Australia should ask whether it could become more agile, innovative and self-reliant if freed from the dead weight of Commonwealth overreach.

Tasmania should ask whether its unique environmental, agricultural, maritime and cultural identity is strengthened or diluted by centralised national management.

The Northern Territory should ask whether decisions about its future should be made by people who understand the Territory or by politicians thousands of kilometres away.

This is not a call for chaos. It is a call for political adulthood.

The states existed before the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth was created by the states. It was meant to serve them, not consume them.

If the servant becomes the master, the arrangement must be reconsidered.

A Peaceful Unwinding of Centralised Control

The departure from Canberra need not be reckless. It should be lawful, peaceful, constitutional, negotiated and mature. It should be based on serious planning, not emotional impulse. It should include defence arrangements, trade agreements, currency considerations, border protocols, citizenship protections, infrastructure agreements and transitional fiscal settlements.

But the principle must be stated clearly: no people should be permanently bound to a political structure that exploits their wealth, ignores their interests, overrides their judgement and treats their consent as a historical technicality.

The resource states should lead this conversation because they have the clearest evidence of the problem. They generate immense national wealth yet remain subject to a federal system that increasingly regards them as revenue sources rather than sovereign communities.

Western Australia should lead.

Queensland should follow closely.

The other states should watch, learn and eventually decide whether they too wish to reclaim political responsibility from a Commonwealth that has become too large, too expensive, too intrusive and too remote.

From Cash Cows to Free Communities

The language must now change.

Western Australia is not a cash cow.

Queensland is not a cash cow.

No state is a cash cow.

A state is a people. A history. A geography. A culture. A duty between generations.

The wealth beneath the ground and across the land belongs first to the people whose lives, communities and futures are tied to that land. It should build their hospitals, educate their children, strengthen their towns, support their elderly, improve their roads, reward their workers, protect their environment, and prepare their next generation for freedom and responsibility.

It should not be endlessly siphoned away into a centralised political machine that returns lectures, restrictions, compliance costs and slogans.

The question is no longer whether Canberra can justify taking so much.

The question is whether the states can justify allowing it to continue.

A healthy federation requires consent, fairness and respect. When those conditions decay, federation becomes extraction. When extraction becomes normal, resentment becomes inevitable. When resentment becomes clear-sighted, independence becomes thinkable.

Western Australia and Queensland should not be ashamed to think it.

They should be ashamed only if they fail to think it.

The resource states have built the national balance sheet. They have paid the bills. They have carried the exports. They have endured the lectures. They have funded the machine.

Now they must ask the decisive question: Are we partners in a federation, or are we assets on Canberra’s books? If the answer is the latter, then the conclusion follows. The cash cows must walk away from the milking shed.

And eventually, so should every state that still remembers it was born to govern itself.

Ian Brighthope