Discussion about this post

Lena Hale
8h

This is a great essay. I’ve printed it out to show people what was done to them and how to try and counteract it. Sadly many people still don’t want to know yet, it’s proving very hard to awaken the brainwashed but I’ll keep trying.

1 reply by Ian Brighthope
Chris Small
9hEdited

As far as I am concerned, AHPRA are guilty of causing the deaths of people in Australia through the aiding and abetting of a foreign-sponsored initiative (SARS-CoV-2 deployment, and coercive administration of COVID `vaccines'). Nothing less than military tribunal will suffice but this will not happen under our current (supposed), inept, eminently inappropriate governor general. Turns out the last one wasn't much good either - he had the information to act in defence of the people and he chose to claim that no one had complained to him about the mandated injections. Unfortunately, for him, I have the receipts that show otherwise. :-(

2 replies by Ian Brighthope and others
