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Penny's avatar
Penny
1d

I agree with One Nation on many issues BUT their first loyalty lies with Israel she is an outright Zionist, for me that overshadowes anything else she and One Nation have to say

She would have our sons and daughters sent to fight for Israel

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1d

Excellent article Ian. Thank you for highlighting what is 'possible', and what is our individual sovereign right. Change does not happen top down, that is imposed change. We are in extraordinary times, where there is a groundswell of awakening. It takes but a few committed souls. Whilst I don't agree with everything Pauline or One Nation says, her willingness to challenge the status quo cannot be questioned.

We all have a role to play if we want 'rights' returned to the people.

- we need to push back against technocracy

- managerial governance to be replaced by citizen governance.

- reclaim our sovereignty

This is happening globally as you say Ian. Our PM, Luxon, who is 'tone' deaf, said today when asked about the success of One Nation. Oh that is just a few 'grumpy' people on social media.

NO - the people are arising, it may take time, but it is unstoppable.

Your initiative with the Wellness Clinics Ian, lets do it. People will come. Same here.

Wealth without health is not real wealth.

I have a postik on my bedroom mirror - Plan to be Proud. Did I stand tall. We need to be cognisant of the choices we make.

Again thank you Ian.

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