One Nation, Australian sovereignty, and the beginning of “The Great Upset”

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation is best understood not merely as a political party, but as a protest against the managerial class that has governed Australia for decades. It is a party born from the feeling that ordinary Australians have been displaced in their own country economically, culturally, politically, and institutionally.

It was launched by Pauline Hanson in Ipswich, Queensland, on 11 April 1997, and it remains a federally registered political party in Australia. The Australian Electoral Commission lists Pauline Hanson’s One Nation as registered from 2 June 2004.

At its core, One Nation presents itself as a party of national sovereignty, constitutional rights, border control, economic self-reliance, cultural cohesion, free speech, regional Australia, small business, family autonomy, and resistance to globalist governance. Its official website states that it “stands for Australia and Australian values,” defends the Constitution, and opposes “global agendas” that restrict Australian rights and freedoms.

That is the philosophical foundation from which the rest of its politics flows.

1. The philosophy of One Nation

One Nation’s philosophy is not built around abstract ideology in the way that academic political movements often are. It is not classical liberalism, socialism, libertarianism, conservatism, or nationalism in a pure textbook form. It is a hybrid Australian populist nationalism.

Its central claim is simple:

Australia should be governed for Australians.

That sounds obvious, even banal, but it becomes radical in an age when governments increasingly defer to international frameworks, corporate lobbies, multinational institutions, environmental treaties, migration compacts, public-private partnerships, bureaucratic “expert” panels, and supranational policy fashions.

One Nation’s worldview can be summarised through several pillars.

1. Sovereignty before global management

One Nation’s primary instinct is sovereignist. It argues that Australia’s Parliament, not the United Nations, World Economic Forum, World Health Organization, multinational corporations, foreign investors, activist courts, global treaties, or unelected bureaucracies, should determine the laws under which Australians live.

This does not necessarily mean isolationism. It means conditional engagement: Australia may cooperate internationally, but should not surrender decision-making authority.

In the One Nation worldview, global cooperation becomes dangerous when it turns into global command. International organisations become dangerous when their advice becomes de facto law. Treaties become dangerous when they override domestic democratic consent. Bureaucracies become dangerous when they can say, “This is best practice,” and thereby evade accountability to the Australian people.

This is why One Nation’s language so often returns to phrases such as “Australian values,” “fundamental freedoms,” “the Constitution,” “ordinary Australians,” “global agendas,” and “the Australian way of life.”

2. The people before the political class

One Nation is a populist party in the literal sense: it claims to speak for the people against an entrenched political class.

Its enemy is not just Labor or the Coalition. Its enemy is the uniparty mentality - the perception that the major parties argue theatrically while agreeing on the essentials: high migration, expensive energy transition policies, bloated bureaucracy, weak borders, deference to global institutions, debt-driven spending, and a political culture insulated from ordinary hardship.

This is why One Nation often appeals to people who feel that the old left-right division no longer explains politics. A tradesman, a farmer, a pensioner, a small business owner, a nurse, a parent, or a regional voter may look at Canberra and see not “left versus right” but governed versus governing.

That is the political gap into which One Nation has stepped.

3. Borders, immigration, and national cohesion

One Nation has long argued that immigration should be reduced and controlled in the national interest. Its current policy page says Australia’s immigration system is “broken,” linking population growth to housing pressure, infrastructure strain, wage stagnation, and competition from cheaper foreign labour.

This is one of the party’s most controversial positions, but it is also one of its most politically potent. For decades, Australians were told that high immigration was unquestionably good. It increased GDP, filled skills shortages, enriched culture, and demonstrated openness. But many Australians now ask a more practical question:

Good for whom?

If GDP rises but wages stagnate, if housing becomes unaffordable, if roads clog, if hospitals overflow, if rental vacancy rates collapse, if young Australians cannot form families, then the population policy has failed ordinary citizens even if it has pleased Treasury, universities, developers, banks, large employers, and property investors.

One Nation’s argument is that immigration must serve the national community, not the other way around.

4. Free speech and resistance to censorship

One Nation officially supports constitutional protection for free speech and says it opposes censorship, speech regulation, and bureaucratic silencing of dissent.

This is crucial to my wider argument about governance in Australia.

A healthy society does not fear dissent. A decaying bureaucracy does. A confident medical establishment welcomes scrutiny. A captured one punishes dissenters. A serious democracy protects unpopular speech. A frightened managerial state labels it dangerous, hateful, extremist, misinformation, disinformation, or harmful.

The battle over free speech is therefore not merely about words. It is about who has the authority to define truth.

If governments, regulators, universities, media corporations, technology platforms, and international “misinformation” partnerships can decide what Australians may hear, then democracy becomes ornamental. Elections still occur, but the range of permissible thought narrows. Citizens still vote, but only after the public square has been filtered.

One Nation’s free speech policy sits directly against that model.

5. Economic nationalism and protection of Australian assets

One Nation’s policies emphasise Australian jobs, infrastructure, farming, fisheries, forestry, water, and restrictions on foreign ownership of strategic assets. It proposes bans or limits on foreign ownership in areas such as farmland, essential services, housing, power, water, telecommunications, roads, and ports.

This reflects a broader philosophy: a nation that sells its land, ports, water, energy grid, telecommunications, housing stock, and productive capacity is not becoming globally sophisticated. It is becoming dependent.

A country cannot remain sovereign if it cannot feed itself, power itself, house its people, manufacture essential goods, defend its infrastructure, or maintain control over strategic resources.

One Nation’s economic nationalism therefore represents a challenge to the neoliberal consensus that dominated Australia from the 1980s onward: privatisation, deregulation, globalisation, labour-market flexibility, foreign investment liberalisation, and a faith that markets would allocate national assets better than governments could.

The One Nation counterargument is that a market without national loyalty becomes predatory.

6. Energy realism and opposition to net zero orthodoxy

One Nation strongly opposes Australia’s net zero agenda, arguing that it raises power prices, destroys jobs, weakens industry, and threatens national stability. Its official policy material says net-zero policies are driving up power prices and crippling industry.

This is another central point of contact with my broader “Great Upset” theme.

Energy is civilisation. Cheap, reliable energy is not a luxury. It is the foundation of manufacturing, agriculture, transport, medicine, refrigeration, housing, defence, computing, communications, and social stability.

When energy becomes expensive, everything becomes expensive. When energy becomes unreliable, industry leaves. When industry leaves, jobs disappear. When jobs disappear, families fracture. When families fracture, social trust collapses.

One Nation’s position is that Australia is being asked to sacrifice its productive base for a climate and energy program that voters did not fully understand, did not meaningfully consent to, and cannot afford.

7. Regional Australia against metropolitan rule

One Nation’s appeal is strongest where Australians feel forgotten: regional towns, farming communities, outer suburbs, mining regions, small business corridors, and working-class communities.

These voters often believe national policy is written by inner-city professionals who do not pay the price of their own moral posturing. The people who design net zero rarely lose their jobs because of it. The people who advocate high immigration are often protected from its housing effects. The people who regulate farmers rarely live on farms.

The people who talk about inclusion often exclude dissenting citizens from the conversation.

One Nation channels the resentment of the governed periphery against the governing centre.

That resentment should not be dismissed. It should be studied. It is a diagnostic sign that representative democracy is failing.

2. One Nation and the change in governance Australia needs

The deeper issue is not merely whether One Nation wins seats. The deeper issue is whether its rise forces a structural rethinking of Australian governance.

Australia does not simply need a change of government. It needs a change in the operating system of government.

The old model is exhausted. It consists of:

A Canberra-centred bureaucracy; two major parties increasingly detached from their bases; regulators that punish dissent more readily than they punish institutional failure; universities dependent on foreign students and ideological conformity; media institutions that often lecture rather than investigate; health authorities that resisted open debate during COVID; energy policy driven by targets rather than engineering reality; housing policy captured by banks, developers, migration settings, and tax incentives; and a corporate class that speaks the language of social responsibility while pursuing concentrated power.

One Nation’s rise can be interpreted as a warning flare.

It says that millions of Australians no longer trust the governing class to tell the truth, protect the nation, defend the family, secure the border, safeguard speech, protect the vulnerable, respect the regions, preserve affordable energy, or place citizens ahead of global agendas.

The change I am calling for is larger than party politics. It is a movement from managerial governance to citizen governance.

From rule by experts to accountable expertise

Australia does need expertise. It needs doctors, engineers, economists, epidemiologists, farmers, builders, teachers, scientists, and constitutional lawyers. But expertise must serve democratic authority, not replace it.

COVID exposed the danger of technocracy. Public health officials became quasi-rulers. Emergency powers displaced parliamentary scrutiny. Dissenting doctors were disciplined and suspended from practice. Citizens were coerced. Families were separated. Businesses were destroyed. Mandates were imposed. Debate was narrowed.

A new governance model would insist that experts advise, Parliament decides, courts review, media scrutinise, and citizens retain their rights.

From global compliance to national consent

Australia should not accept international policy frameworks merely because they arrive wrapped in the language of sustainability, safety, equity, resilience, preparedness, or inclusion.

Every global agreement should be subjected to a national-interest test:

Does it strengthen Australian sovereignty?

Does it protect Australian families?

Does it preserve constitutional freedoms?

Does it improve local prosperity?

Does it protect regional communities?

Does it make essential services more affordable?

Does it increase or decrease democratic accountability?

If the answer is no (or perhaps), Australia should refuse.

From bureaucratic secrecy to radical transparency

A new governance model must expose conflicts of interest across medicine, climate policy, energy, defence, procurement, media, academia, and regulation.

Australians need to know who funds the experts, who sits on advisory committees, who benefits from contracts, who drafts policy, who has industry ties, who is connected to international bodies, and who profits from public fear.

Transparency is not an optional virtue. It is the immune system of democracy.

From centralised control to local resilience

The more centralised a system becomes, the more brittle it becomes. Australia needs distributed resilience: local food systems, regional manufacturing, community health hubs, independent medical practitioners, local energy reliability, decentralised media, and citizen-led oversight.

This is where my vision of health and wellness reform becomes essential.

A nation of dependent, over-medicated, chronically ill, economically stressed, psychologically demoralised citizens is easy to govern from above. A nation of healthy, informed, self-reliant, locally organised citizens is much harder to manipulate.

That is why health reform is political reform.

3. How this would confound the WEF and the Great Reset

The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” was publicly launched as a post-COVID project to reshape economies and societies. Klaus Schwab wrote in 2020 that the world needed to “revamp all aspects” of societies and economies, that every country and every industry should be transformed, and that this was a chance to advance stakeholder capitalism.

The WEF describes this in positive language: sustainability, cooperation, stakeholder capitalism, resilience, equity, public-private partnership, and technological transformation.

But to many Australians, that language sounds less like renewal and more like managerial capture.

The concern is not that the WEF directly controls Australia. The stronger and more defensible argument is that the WEF represents a worldview: elite-led, transnational, technocratic, corporate-government governance.

That worldview favours:

centralised planning;

public-private partnerships;

digital identity systems;

ESG governance;

net zero transformation;

pandemic management architecture;

global coordination;

behavioural management;

stakeholder capitalism;

and reduced emphasis on national democratic sovereignty.

One Nation’s philosophy confounds this model because it moves in the opposite direction.

The WEF model says: global coordination.

One Nation says: national sovereignty.

The WEF model says: stakeholder capitalism.

One Nation says: citizens first.

The WEF model says: managed transition.

One Nation says: affordable energy and industrial survival.

The WEF model says: expert-led systems.

One Nation says: constitutional rights and democratic control.

The WEF model says: public-private partnership.

One Nation says: stop corporate and foreign capture.

The WEF model says: global standards.

One Nation says: Australian law for Australian people.

The WEF model says: transformation from above.

One Nation says: resistance from below.

That is why the rise of One Nation, or any similar citizen-sovereignty movement, would be such a profound ideological rebuke to the Great Reset mindset. It would show that ordinary people do not necessarily want to be “transitioned,” “nudged,” “reimagined,” “decarbonised,” “digitised,” “harmonised,” “included,” “protected,” and “reset” by people they did not elect.

They want to be represented.

4. The Great Upset

This could be the beginning of what I have called The Great Upset.

The Great Reset is imposed from above.

The Great Upset rises from below.

The Great Reset speaks the language of global management.

The Great Upset speaks the language of national recovery.

The Great Reset is designed by institutions.

The Great Upset is driven by citizens.

The Great Reset trusts experts, corporations, philanthropists, bureaucrats, and supranational bodies.

The Great Upset trusts families, communities, workers, farmers, small businesses, independent doctors, local producers, and free citizens.

The Great Reset asks citizens to adapt to the system.

The Great Upset demands that the system answer to citizens.

The Great Reset is smooth, polished, managerial, and antiseptic.

The Great Upset is rough, angry, impatient, democratic, and human.

It is not a revolution in the violent sense. It must not become one. It is a democratic rupture: a peaceful but forceful rejection of the governing class’s assumption that Australians will continue accepting rule by committees, slogans, modelling, fear, debt, censorship, surveillance, and managed decline.

The Great Upset begins when Australians realise that the country does not belong to the political class.

It belongs to them.

5. How to avoid revolution

A revolution becomes likely when people conclude that lawful change is impossible.

Therefore, the way to avoid revolution is not to suppress dissent. Suppression accelerates radicalisation. The way to avoid revolution is to restore trust, accountability, sovereignty, and lawful democratic remedy.

Australia can avoid a destructive upheaval if it acts early and seriously.

1. Restore free speech

No democratic repair is possible without free speech. Australians must be able to question climate policy, vaccine policy, immigration policy, gender ideology, foreign ownership, digital identity, central bank digital currencies, pandemic management, and the conduct of public officials without being smeared, censored, deplatformed, deregistered, or professionally destroyed.

Free speech is the pressure valve of civilisation. Remove it, and pressure builds underground.

2. Hold a genuine COVID Royal Commission

A true Royal Commission into Australia’s COVID response is essential. It must examine lockdowns, mandates, vaccine procurement, vaccine injuries, excess mortality, suppression of early treatment debate, censorship, conflicts of interest, AHPRA’s conduct, state emergency powers, modelling failures, media behaviour, and the role of international agencies.

The whitewash I have written about will not heal the country. It will deepen suspicion.

3. Rebuild health around prevention and resilience

The reactive, pharmaceutical, hospital-centred disease system is breaking Australia financially and morally. A new model must prioritise nutrition, metabolic health, vitamin D adequacy, vitamin C biology, environmental medicine, detoxification, exercise, sunlight, sleep, mental resilience, community-based care, integrative medicine, and early intervention.

My proposed Health and Wellness Hubs fit directly into this governance transformation. They are not merely clinics. They are local institutions of national renewal.

4. Reduce immigration to levels infrastructure can absorb

A humane immigration policy must also be honest. A country with a housing crisis, hospital overload, infrastructure strain, and wage stagnation cannot continue treating population growth as an unquestionable good.

Immigration must be tied to housing, water, roads, schools, hospitals, wages, energy, and social cohesion.

5. Protect Australian ownership

Australia must stop selling the foundations of sovereignty: land, water, ports, telecommunications, energy infrastructure, housing, strategic minerals, and food systems.

Foreign investment should be permitted only where it clearly serves the national interest. Ownership is power. A nation that does not own its essentials is not truly sovereign.

6. Restore cheap, reliable energy

Without affordable energy, there is no prosperity. Australia should pursue environmental responsibility, but not through policies that destroy industry, impoverish households, and transfer manufacturing to countries with weaker environmental standards.

Energy policy must be judged by reliability, affordability, security, and industrial capacity - not by slogans.

7. Create citizen-initiated democratic mechanisms

One Nation supports citizen-initiated referenda, allowing citizens to put forward legislation or referendum questions rather than waiting for politicians to act.

This idea deserves serious attention. It would give Australians a lawful mechanism for democratic correction when Parliament becomes unresponsive.

A citizenry that can initiate reform is less likely to seek extra-parliamentary rupture.

8. Audit the administrative state

Australia must review the power of regulators, tribunals, health boards, media authorities, university bureaucracies, and public agencies. The question should be blunt:

Who watches the watchers?

AHPRA, the medical boards, public health agencies, and other regulators must be made answerable to transparent standards, independent appeals, and parliamentary scrutiny.

9. Break the culture of contempt

The governing class must stop treating dissenting Australians as stupid, racist, dangerous, selfish, anti-science, far-right, conspiratorial, or deplorable.

Contempt is politically explosive. People can tolerate hardship. They cannot indefinitely tolerate humiliation.

10. Return morality to public life

Australia’s crisis is not only economic or administrative. It is moral.

A serious nation protects children, honours the elderly, respects parents, defends conscience, rewards work, tells the truth, safeguards the sick, punishes corruption, values the family, and refuses to sacrifice citizens to ideology.

Without moral repair, institutional repair will fail.

6. The opportunity

One Nation’s rise should not be viewed only as a partisan development. It should be read as a symptom of a deeper national demand.

Australians are asking:

Who owns this country?

Who benefits from policy?

Who controls speech?

Who profits from crisis?

Who decides what is true?

Who gave global institutions authority over national life?

Who protects the family?

Who protects the farmer?

Who protects the small business owner?

Who protects the patient?

Who protects the dissident doctor?

Who protects the young Australian locked out of housing?

Who protects the pensioner choosing between food, power, and medicine?

If the major parties cannot answer those questions, others will.

That is the Great Upset.

It is not merely a One Nation phenomenon. One Nation may be one vehicle, but the energy beneath it is larger: a democratic revolt against managed decline.

Handled wisely, this could become a peaceful national correction.

Handled arrogantly, it could become something far more dangerous.

The task, therefore, is not to inflame Australians into revolution. It is to give them a lawful, moral, constitutional path away from despair and toward renewal.

The message should be:

No violence. No chaos. No hatred. No civil rupture.

But no surrender.

Australia can still be rescued by democratic means. It can be rescued through speech, elections, citizen referenda, Royal Commissions, legal reform, regional renewal, health reform, energy realism, institutional accountability, and a revival of national courage.

The Great Reset imagined a world reordered from above.

The Great Upset begins when Australians stand up from below and say:

No. This country is not a laboratory.

This people is not a dataset.

This democracy is not a management platform.

This nation belongs to its citizens.

Ian Brighthope

after thought; the above applies globally.

And a reminder of what will happen if we sign up to the Digital ID and CBDCs