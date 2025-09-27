Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
4h

I listened to Naomi in the 70s and 80s. There is still some of that here in the retributions justice suggestions.

It’s good to see her still at it righting wrongs and seeking justice. It is lonely, unpleasant work.

I’m still out here listening Naomi. I like your work better now than I did then.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Marice Nelson's avatar
Marice Nelson
3h

I too long for criminal prosecutions and hope I live long enough to witness them. In their absence, I wonder what social and legal pressures could be applied to the perpetrators to make them start throwing others under the bus to avoid more consequences for themselves

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture