Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
12h

How truelly amazing we are

Reply
Share
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
12h

This is why sleep deprivation has always been the first and most important tool in the torturers' arsenal. I am a Targeted Individual and have been for thirty-five years. I have been intentionally severely sleep-deprived for the entire time. That is only one among innumerable ways I and millions of other human beings are being tortured, not only in the United States, but all around this accursed planet.

www.targetedjustice.com

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture