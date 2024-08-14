The Global Surge of Mental Health Issues Among Youth

A group of leading health experts has issued a stark warning about a global surge in mental health problems among young people, driven by factors such as intergenerational inequality, unregulated social media, wage theft, insecure employment, and the always to blame ‘climate crisis’. This surge is described as "alarming" and "dangerous," with significant implications for the future despite the fact that its been happening for at least the last few decades . Urgent intervention is necessary to address these underlying issues and enhance mental health treatments, according to a study published by The Lancet Psychiatry Commission on Youth Mental Health.

The report highlights a growing need to prevent early deaths, disabilities, and the loss of potential among youth, all of which have sharply increased over the past 20 years.

Professor Patrick McGorry, the executive director of Australia’s Orygen Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health and the lead author of the study, emphasised the severity of the situation: "This is the most serious public health problem we face."

McGorry pointed out that if such rapid health deterioration were occurring in other areas, like diabetes or cancer, governments would take dramatic action. Yet, despite mental ill-health accounting for at least 45% of the total disease burden in people aged 10 to 24, only 2% of global health budgets are allocated to mental healthcare, according to the report. Even in the wealthiest nations, less than half of the demand is met.

McGorry also criticised society's indifference to the needs of young people, highlighting the detrimental effects of neoliberal economic policies that prioritise individualism and competition over social cohesion and public welfare. He argued that these policies empower harmful industries and weaken the support systems that young people rely on.

Contrary to the belief that previous generations faced more significant challenges, McGorry suggested that today's youth experience unprecedented insecurity and uncertainty. He noted that the current generation faces more severe challenges than ever before, with little hope for a stable future. The report also addresses the impact of poorly regulated social media and digital platforms, which exacerbate political polarisation and contribute to young people's feelings of isolation. McGorry stressed that the issue lies not with the youth themselves but with the unsafe digital environments created by tech companies.

The commission's report, co-authored by psychiatrists, psychologists, researchers, and young people, highlights the risks associated with constant internet use among youth. It warns that mental ill-health, a major threat to the lives and futures of young people, is steadily increasing, particularly in high-income countries.

However, the report acknowledges the limitations of its evidence, which is predominantly from high-income countries, despite 90% of children and adolescents living in low- and middle-income countries. In these regions, the unmet need for mental health services can reach nearly 100%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO spokesperson Carla Drysdale emphasised the importance of building a community-based mental health workforce, including school counsellors and community workers, to improve mental health care access for young people.

Suicide is identified as the leading cause of death

among those aged 15 to 44 in Australia, 15 to 19 in New Zealand, and 15 to 39 in India.

Societal inequality and marginalisation contribute significantly to youth mental health issues. Government policies are failing to address the needs of young people, who feel increasingly marginalised and neglected.

The importance of addressing the root causes of stressors, such as inequality, unaffordable housing, and insecure employment, rather than merely labelling young people with mental illnesses must be emphasised.

Without a focus on intergenerational fairness and addressing these underlying causes, society is merely applying a bandage to a much deeper problem.

The following is an analysis of the key points of the article. There is a global surge in mental health issues among youth. The report highlights a troubling increase in mental health problems among young people worldwide, exacerbated by complex socio-economic and environmental factors. This surge is not just a public health issue but a symptom of broader societal challenges. Several key drivers are identified, including insecure employment, climate change, social media, and neoliberal economic policies. These factors contribute to a sense of hopelessness and insecurity among young people, leading to a rise in mental health issues.

Despite the severity of the problem, governments have been slow to act. The report points out that mental health care is grossly underfunded, with only a small fraction of health budgets allocated to it, even in wealthier countries. The report critiques neoliberal economic policies, which prioritise competition and individualism at the expense of social welfare. These policies are seen as undermining the social fabric and contributing to the isolation and mental health issues faced by young people.

The report emphasises the harmful effects of unregulated digital environments, which contribute to political polarisation and social isolation. The issue is not the young people themselves but the unsafe digital spaces they are exposed to. The report acknowledges the disproportionate burden of mental health issues in low- and middle-income countries, where access to mental health services is severely limited. The report also calls for immediate and comprehensive action to address the root causes of mental health issues among youth. This includes policy changes to address economic inequality, improve access to affordable housing, regulate social media, and invest in mental health care. The theme of intergenerational fairness, suggesting that current policies are failing young people, who are increasingly aware of and frustrated by the inequalities they face is also an issue.

Overall, the analysis underscores the complexity of the mental health crisis among youth, linking it to broader societal, economic, and environmental issues that require urgent and coordinated action, but fail to recognise the most important and neglected elements of mental health, nutritional deficiencies and neural toxins (poisons).

COMMENT

Ian Brighthope

Neglected Factors in the Global Mental Health Crisis: Nutrition, Environmental Toxins, and Vaccine Reactions

The global surge in mental health issues among young people has sparked widespread concern, with experts and policymakers emphasising the role of social, economic, and digital factors. However, the most critical aspect of mental health—one that has received almost zero attention in both research, the health professions and public discourse since the second world war—is the role of nutrition, environmental toxins, and adverse vaccine reactions in the aetiology of mental illness.

Nutrition plays a fundamental role in brain development and function, influencing everything from mood regulation to cognitive performance. Yet, the impact of poor nutrition on mental health is often overlooked. Deficiencies in essential nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, antioxidants, B vitamins, iron, zinc and other ‘non-nutrient’ food factors for example, are causes of a range of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, cognitive decline, brain fog, CFS and psychoses. The modern diet, high in processed foods and low in essential nutrients, exacerbates these deficiencies, particularly among young people. For instance, diets high in sugar and refined carbohydrates can lead to blood sugar imbalances, which may contribute to mood swings and anxiety. Additionally, the lack of nutrient-rich foods impairs the body’s ability to produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are crucial for maintaining mental health.

Despite the clear connection between diet and mental health, this aspect is ignored in public health strategies. Mental health interventions often focus on pharmaceutical solutions while neglecting the potential benefits of improving nutritional and toxicity status. Addressing nutritional deficiencies through education, dietary changes, and supplementation are the most powerful tools in preventing and managing mental health disorders, yet it remains virtually completely underutilized.

Furthermore, environmental toxins are a serious but silent threat, of which everyone in the field is fearful of facing. The reason, toximolecular medicines (pharma drugs). The exposure to environmental toxins, including heavy metals, pesticides, and air pollutants, is another critical factor in the development of mental health disorders. These toxins have neurotoxic effects, leading to cognitive impairment, mood disorders, and neurodevelopmental issues, particularly in children and adolescents whose brains are still developing.

For instance, lead exposure has long been associated with cognitive deficits and behavioural problems, while exposure to pesticides has been linked to depression and anxiety. Air pollution, increasingly recognised as a significant public health issue, has also been implicated in the rise of mental health problems, with studies showing that long-term exposure to polluted air can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

The global mental health crisis cannot be fully understood or effectively addressed without considering the impact of environmental toxins. Yet, this area receives little attention from policymakers and public health officials, who often focus on more immediate and visible factors. Reducing exposure to these toxins through stricter environmental regulations, improved public awareness, and targeted interventions could play a crucial role in mitigating the mental health crisis. Clinical detoxification programs are almost non-existent apart from those doctors trained in nutritional and environmental medicine. Fortunately, the awakened vaccine injured public understand the importance of detox.

Which brings me to the adverse vaccine reactions, an overlooked issue or better described as a PHEIC, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Adverse reactions to vaccines have significant effects on mental health, particularly in vulnerable populations. There are a great many instances where individuals experience severe neurological or immunological reactions. These adverse events can include autoimmune responses, chronic fatigue, or neuro-inflammation, which contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, cognitive dysfunction and even psychosis. Despite these risks, there is a complete lack of comprehensive and appropriate research into the long-term mental health effects of vaccine reactions. The issue is often dismissed or minimised in the broader discussion of mental health, overshadowed by the delusion of the critical importance of vaccination. Acknowledging and studying these common and significant adverse reactions is essential for understanding the full scope of factors contributing to mental illness. This also ensures that those affected receive appropriate care and support.

Policymakers, researchers, and healthcare providers must broaden their focus to include these overlooked factors in their strategies to combat mental illness. By addressing the full spectrum of influences on mental health, from diet and environmental exposure to the significant adverse reactions to vaccines, we can develop more comprehensive and effective approaches to preventing and treating mental illness. This holistic perspective is essential for tackling the mental health crisis in a way that truly addresses the root causes and promotes long-term well-being for individuals and society as a whole.

Neuropsychiatric, Neurophysiological, and Psychoneuroimmunological Adverse Reactions to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: Implications for the Global Mental Health Crisis

The rapid development and deployment of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has been the costliest exercise and most deadly experiment on mankind. Not a single human being needed to be injected with these genetic toxins. These vaccines have been associated with a vast spectrum of adverse reactions. While it is claimed the vast majority of vaccine recipients experienced mild and transient side effects, these vaccines continue to produce toxic spike proteins for many months causing attendant disease.

There are many reports of more serious neuropsychiatric, neurophysiological, and psychoneuroimmunological adverse reactions in a large subset of individuals. Understanding these reactions and their implications for global mental health is critical, particularly as the world grapples with an already escalating mental health crisis.

Neuropsychiatric symptoms refer to a range of psychiatric and neurological symptoms that can emerge following medical interventions, including vaccination. Reports of neuropsychiatric reactions following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination have included symptoms such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, and cognitive disturbances, among many other symptoms.

Individuals have reported experiencing heightened anxiety or depressive symptoms post-vaccination. These reactions may be transient, possibly related to the stress and anxiety surrounding the vaccination process itself, but they most likely represent a more prolonged response. There have been many reports of cognitive impairment and "brain fog," characterised by difficulties with concentration, memory, and mental clarity, following vaccination. These symptoms are distressing, long lasting and frequently exacerbate pre-existing mental health conditions. In some cases, individuals have reported experiencing psychotic episodes following vaccination. While causality is not difficult to establish, these reports highlight the need for careful monitoring and investigation of neuropsychiatric symptoms in individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions, and vaccination should be prohibited in these people.

Neurophysiological reactions involve changes in the nervous system's function, which can manifest as neurological symptoms, especially if the individual has critical nutritional insufficiencies or co-existing toxicities. Reports of such reactions following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination have included neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), seizures, and peripheral neuropathy.

GBS is a rare, but more common with mRNA vaccines, neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. The incidence of GBS following mRNA vaccination is low, its occurrence is notable and has been the subject of ongoing investigation.

Cases of seizures have been reported post-vaccination, primarily in individuals with a history of epilepsy or seizure disorders. These reactions underscore the importance of monitoring individuals with pre-existing neurological conditions. Some vaccine recipients have reported symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, such as tingling, numbness, or weakness in the extremities. These symptoms may result from an immune-mediated response to the vaccine and are generally self-limiting.

Psychoneuroimmunology studies the interactions between the nervous system, the immune system, and psychological processes. Adverse reactions in this domain can include complex interactions where immune responses triggered by vaccination lead to neuroinflammatory processes, potentially affecting mental health. The activation of the immune system by mRNA vaccines can lead to autoimmune reactions, where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues. This can result in neuroinflammation, which has been linked to conditions such as multiple sclerosis and lupus. Neuroinflammation can also contribute to psychiatric symptoms, including depression and anxiety. Many individuals have reported persistent fatigue and muscle pain following vaccination, which could be related to an abnormal immune response. These symptoms overlap with chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and fibromyalgia, conditions that are often co-morbid with mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety.

Emerging research suggests that neuroinflammation, triggered by an immune response, can play a role in the development of neuropsychiatric symptoms. In the context of mRNA vaccines, the immune activation falsely intended to protect against COVID-19 may lead to neuroinflammatory processes that contribute to mental health disturbances.

The global mental health crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a range of factors such as social isolation, economic uncertainty, and the psychological toll of living through a global health emergency. In this context, the potential for adverse neuropsychiatric, neurophysiological, and psychoneuroimmunological reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines adds a layer of danger and complexity to our understanding of mental health.

The pandemic has increased vulnerability to mental health issues, particularly among those with pre-existing conditions. The addition of vaccine-related adverse reactions amplifies mental health challenges for these individuals. mRNA vaccines are costly dangerous drugs not necessary in controlling pandemics, public health strategies must currently address the multitude of significant adverse reactions caused by the current stupidity. This includes providing proper treatment and support for individuals who have experienced these reactions.

Addressing the mental health crisis requires a holistic approach that considers all potential contributors, including vaccine reactions. Unfortunately the corruption of our health care systems, governments and institutions by industry and big pharmaceutical companies will continue to damage our global mental health.

Ian Brighthope