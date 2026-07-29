Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
18h

The flu is so last year. RSV is the new scary kid on the block. Zillions and zillions of cases according to the good people at Seven. Curious at this spectacular rise to snotty-nosed stardom, I did some digging. Tis all due to RSV not being a reportable disease until July 2021. Now isn't that a curious date? Previous to that you could cough and splutter to your heart's content.

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
18h

Time to end the harmful vaccination racket.

Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ian Brighthope · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture