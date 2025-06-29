Ian Brighthope's Substack

richard noakes
3h

They were never mRNA vaccines: Thomas Renz, Lawyer, identified the vaccines as being ModRNA and not mRNA

Moderna's Covid-19 virus formula Patented 2013 - #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Your very interesting article above, makes me ponder "money" - when the Elite have disposed of all of us Human Rubbish, so that their world contains only them, then all of their money won't be worth anything to anyone, when everyone else has lots of the same money too and won't want or need any more.

Their new world will be run by computers, robots and AI which already is starting to hate us and that technology won't have any appreciation for, or want "money" to control them, or make them work for it and in that scenario, but let's say within the next 10 to 15 years, Schwarzenegger's Terminator movies might become fact from fiction, killing off the stupid Elite, who in turn have previously killed all of us, whom their money had value for and for which we worked to provide the Elite with the luxuries they currently, still enjoy.

Annmaree Miller
2h

One advantage of all this is the synchronicity of subject matter and the capacity for many to be aware of what is going on. Awareness is the key to knowing, discernment enables direction of thought, feeling and action. The human exception ALWAYS is the 'feeling' . This allows for wisdom to open the door of choice for each human individual. .

