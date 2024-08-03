Graphic Courtesy of Bob Moran artist

The Cult of Modern Medicine

In a world where science and technology reign supreme, my reverence for modern medicine evolved into something akin to a religion. This story is about how my obsession with medical advancements and my unwavering belief in the healthcare system created a cult-like following, complete with its own rituals, idols, and dogmas.

Following an appendicectomy at the age of 10 and the impressions made by the surgeon and nurses, the hospital stood as a cathedral of hope and life-saving. At the time, these medical professionals, revered and almost worshipped, were seen as the ultimate arbiters of life and death. My journey to become a doctor was akin to a pilgrimage. As an aspiring medical student, I underwent rigorous training where I was indoctrinated with a mechanistic view of human health. Social, cultural, nutritional, environmental and psychological factors were often sidelined in favour of a pill-for-every-ill approach. I learnt about the ‘cut, burn and poison mentality’ meaning surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments. This narrow focus has created generations of healthcare providers, excluding myself, who saw themselves as the gatekeepers of a sacred knowledge that could not be questioned; and it remains so today. I secretly refused to be a part of it.

Their initiation into this cult began with the white coat ceremony, a rite of passage that marked the transition from layperson to a member of the medical elite. This ceremony, much like an ordination, imbued the students with a sense of entitlement and superiority. The white coat became a symbol of their newfound power, a quasi-religious garment that separated them from the common folk.

Upon graduation, we recited a modern-day creed that reinforced our special status. The group chanting of this declaration, akin to a religious incantation, solidified my membership in this exclusive club, but with a difference. I swore I would do everything I could to help my patients and change the way , if I could, that medicine and health care are practiced. Of course I made enemies.

The doctrine of evidence-based medicine was gospel. As physicians, my colleagues were seen as high priests, they preached the importance of randomised controlled trials and empirical evidence. Patients were encouraged to "have faith in your doctor" and to trust in the infallibility of medical science. This blind faith led to a suspension of critical thinking, where the long lists of potential side effects of drugs were ignored in favour of the promise of a ‘cure’.

The hospitals, with their advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment, became the modern-day cathedrals. Here, the disciples of medicine worshipped the latest drugs and procedures, believing that these innovations would one day hold the key to eternal health. The war on disease had replaced the fight against sin, and pills were the new communion wafers.

The idols of my new religion were not deities carved from stone but rather the pharmaceutical companies and medical devices that promised salvation. Big Pharma, as it is colloquially known, held immense power, dictating the course of treatment and the drugs that would be prescribed. The medical-industrial complex became the new pantheon, with its representatives revered as prophets of health and wellness. Critics like myself of this system were labeled as heretics. Those who questioned the dogma of modern medicine were ostracized, much like the quacks and charlatans of old. Alternative medicine practitioners, who promoted holistic and person-centered approaches, were seen as threats to the established order and were often defamed or ignored.

The cult of modern medicine, while providing many benefits, also had its dark side. The unrealistic personal targets set for doctors led to burnout and mental health issues. The pressure to conform to the cult's ideals prevented many from seeking help when they needed it, creating a culture of silence and suffering. Patients, too, were affected by this blind faith. The one-size-fits-all approach to treatment often neglected the individual experiences of illness, leading to a lack of personalized care. The focus on pharmacological solutions overshadowed the importance of lifestyle changes and preventive measures, resulting in a healthcare system that treated symptoms rather than causes.

The Illusion of Health

How Western Industrialised Populations Have Been Brainwashed, Indoctrinated, Propagandised and Intimidated to Believe in the Dogma of Modern Medicine

In the realm of western civilisation, modern medicine has ascended to the status of an unyielding dogma, an infallible authority that holds sway over the minds and bodies of its adherents. Its precepts, often cloaked in the language of science and objectivity, have infiltrated the very fabric of society, shaping perceptions of health and illness, influencing personal choices, and dictating the trajectory of healthcare systems. Yet, beneath the veneer of scientific rigor lies a subtle yet pervasive indoctrination, a carefully constructed narrative that has systematically eroded individual autonomy and fostered an unquestioning reliance on the medical establishment.

The seeds of this indoctrination were sown centuries ago, with the emergence of the biomedical model, a mechanistic approach to understanding health and disease that reduces the human body to a collection of interconnected parts. This model, with its emphasis on empirical observation and quantifiable data, provided a seemingly objective framework for understanding the complexities of human health. However, it also ushered in an era of medical paternalism, where doctors assumed the role of experts, possessing exclusive knowledge and authority to dictate the terms of treatment.

This paternalistic attitude was further entrenched by the rise of pharmaceutical companies, whose powerful marketing campaigns and financial influence have permeated every aspect of healthcare. Advertisements touting miracle cures and symptom-relieving drugs bombard consumers from television screens to magazine pages, creating a pervasive sense of inadequacy and a relentless pursuit of medical solutions.

The medical establishment has also skillfully employed fear as a tool of control, instilling a deep-seated fear of illness and death within the collective consciousness. Public health campaigns graphically depict the consequences of lifestyle choices, while medical professionals often employ language that emphasizes the severity of conditions and the urgency of intervention. This fear-mongering serves to reinforce the perception of modern medicine as the sole savior, the only force capable of averting the looming threat of disease.

The indoctrination of western industrialised populations into the dogma of modern medicine is not merely a passive process; it is actively perpetuated through a system of education and training that instills a deep reverence for medical authority. Medical schools, with their rigorous curricula and hierarchical structures, foster a culture of obedience and unquestioning acceptance of established medical practices. This indoctrination extends to the general public, who are bombarded with medical information through popular media and public health initiatives, further reinforcing the perception of modern medicine as the ultimate arbiter of health. The consequences of this indoctrination are far-reaching. It has led to an overreliance on pharmaceutical interventions, even for minor ailments, contributing to the burgeoning epidemic of chronic drug use. It has fostered a culture of medical dependency, where individuals seek professional intervention for every perceived ill, often neglecting the importance of self-care and preventive measures. And it has eroded individual autonomy, diminishing the ability of individuals to make informed decisions about their own health.

The dogma of modern medicine, with its emphasis on technological advancements and pharmaceutical interventions, has undoubtedly made significant contributions to the improvement of health outcomes in western societies. However, its unwavering dominance has come at a cost, fostering a culture of passivity, dependency, and fear. It is time to challenge the prevailing narrative, to empower individuals to take ownership of their health, and to explore alternative approaches to healing and well-being. Only then can we truly break free from the shackles of indoctrination and embrace a more holistic and sustainable vision of health.

Let this serve as a cautionary tale, reminding us that modern medicine does not have the power to heal and it should not be worshipped. Like any belief system, it must be open to scrutiny and evolution, embracing a more inclusive and patient-centred approach to care and without contrary ridicule, subsumed to second place to natural health care.

