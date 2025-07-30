Notice: Not to Be Construed as Health or Medical Advice

The Eustachian Tube Manœuvre

Dr John Marx

MB BS, BSc.(Hons)

“This is My Story

I had one Cardiac Stent inserted last year in 2024.

Unfortunately, my chronic Peripheral Vascular problem didn’t really improve. In fact, it was continuing to worsen. I had very cold and painful hands and feet, and generally very low energy.

Since my bike accident in 2015, insomnia had become a long-term problem, and the little sleep I did get was poor quality. Hence, I knew that a significant underlying problem was Sleep Apnoea, and hence poor overnight OXYGENATION. I would always wake up exhausted, and with a lot of post-nasal drip in my mouth.

In addition, I had a chronically blocked nose, and I had become essentially a mouth breather.

My Solution – The Eustachian Tube Manoeuver

Recently I have found what has proven to be a remarkably simple and very effective solution. I call it the Eustachian Tube Manoeuver.

The Key has been to learn how to master the control of the Tensor Tympani Muscle.

The Voluntary Ear Popping Muscle is the Tensor Tympani Muscle

This muscle connects the Nasal cartilage to the Malleus, which in turn connects to the Ear Drum. It pulls on the back surface of the Ear drum, causing it to SNAP it inwards. This causes the Popping or clicking of your Ears.

The literature says only about 20% of the population do have Voluntary control of this muscle. But voluntary control can be learned and it can be trained.

The Eustachian Tube Maneuver

Eustachian Tube Inflation or Dilatation and Maintenance

The 3 step Technique to become a MASTER of BREATHING

Firstly, learn and train your Ear Popping Muscles. Initially this may require the use of the Valsalva Maneuver. I got this concept from a Hyperbaric Oxygen patient being told how to Pop their ears inside the pressurised chamber.

The next step is to add HUMMING, whilst at the same time POPPING your ears. Daily Humming whilst Popping is the best MAINTENANCE technique. This acts to keep your Eustachian Tubes permanently open and free of mucous.

Now you can breathe deeply through your nose, both during the day, and also during your sleeping hours. The end result is that your blood OXYGEN level will Skyrocket!

The results of this Technique

Quantifying the results with my Oximeter Readings

Oxygen Saturation SpO2

Prior to treatment it was always in the low 90s, 91-92%

After only 3 months of quality sleep and deep breathing it is back up to 99%

This simple solution has solved my Sleep Apnoea Problem. Now I sleep like a baby! After only 3 months of good quality overnight oxygenation, my peripheral circulation problem has dramatically improved. My hands and feet have now become so warm, even in the middle of Melbourne's winter. I no longer FEAR Melbourne's winter. Previously I had been considering moving up to the warmer climate of Northern Australia.

My HEARING is back up to 100% normal. Tinnitus has resolved.

My deteriorating BRAIN function is now once again very sharp!

General Energy levels are elevated, and once again exercise has become a joy.

In conclusion, this simple technique, the Eustachian Tube Manoeuver has transformed my life and my body, both physically and mentally!

Finally, you will probably think I am exaggerating or even imagining these changes?

How can such a simple physical manoeuvre produce such dramatic changes throughout the whole body – literally from head to toe? It just seems too good to be true! It doesn’t make sense.

All I can say is that this has been my very surprising experience!

Given the fact that in my opinion, every adult over 50 years of age is suffering to some degree from Eustachian Tube dysfunction.

So are you willing to try it for yourself?

Dr John Marx

MB BS, BSc.(Hons)”

ps. I recommend that you consult with an ENT specialist if you have ever had an ear disease including middle ear infections, ringing in the ears or dizziness from ear disease. Otherwise consult your GP for advice.

My Comment:

Explanation of Clinical Improvement in Dr. John Marx's Case

Dr. John Marx's personal account describes a multifaceted improvement in his health following the adoption of the "Eustachian Tube Manoeuver," a self-developed technique involving voluntary control of ear-popping muscles (specifically referencing the tensor tympani) combined with humming to maintain Eustachian tube patency. His pre-existing conditions included chronic peripheral vascular issues (post-cardiac stent), cold and painful extremities, low energy, insomnia, sleep apnea with poor overnight oxygenation, chronic nasal blockage leading to mouth breathing, post-nasal drip, tinnitus, hearing loss, and cognitive decline. After three months of consistent practice, he reported normalised oxygen saturation (SpO2 from 91-92% to 99%), resolved sleep apnea, warmer hands and feet, eliminated tinnitus, restored hearing, sharper brain function, and elevated energy levels.

While this manoeuver appears anecdotal and not a standard medical intervention (no peer-reviewed studies directly validate it under this name), the reported improvements align with established physiological mechanisms related to Eustachian tube function, nasal breathing, oxygenation, and sleep quality. Below, I outline the chain of events and potential mechanisms, drawing on relevant scientific insights. The core pathway involves resolving upper airway dysfunction, shifting from mouth to nasal breathing, and alleviating chronic hypoxia, which cascades into systemic benefits.

1. Resolution of Eustachian Tube Dysfunction (ETD) and Nasal Congestion

How the Manoeuver Works : The technique emphasises learning voluntary "ear popping" (equalising middle ear pressure) via muscle control, initially aided by Valsalva manoeuvers, and maintained through humming. Although Dr. Marx attributes this to the tensor tympani muscle (which tenses the eardrum and can produce voluntary rumbling or clicking sounds in some individuals, affecting audiometric outcomes), ear popping more precisely involves the tensor veli palatini muscle, which actively opens the Eustachian tubes during swallowing, yawning, or forced exhalation. Voluntary control of middle ear muscles like the tensor tympani is rare but trainable and can indirectly influence Eustachian tube dynamics by altering eardrum tension and pressure equalisation .

Role of Humming : Humming introduces acoustic vibration, which increases nasal nitric oxide (NO) production and promotes Eustachian tube dilation and mucous clearance . This vibration may help dislodge mucous buildup in the nasopharynx, reducing post-nasal drip and chronic nasal blockage. ETD often stems from inflammation, allergies, or mucus obstruction, leading to impaired drainage and pressure imbalances .

Clinical Impact: By keeping the Eustachian tubes open and mucous-free, the manoeuver likely alleviated Dr. Marx's chronic nasal congestion and post-nasal drip, enabling a shift from mouth breathing to nasal breathing. This directly addressed his mouth-breathing habit, which exacerbates upper airway resistance and mucous accumulation .

2. Shift to Nasal Breathing and Improved Oxygenation

Mechanisms of Nasal vs. Mouth Breathing : Nasal breathing filters, warms, and humidifies air, optimising oxygen-carbon dioxide exchange in the lungs . Crucially, it stimulates paranasal sinus production of nitric oxide (NO), a potent vasodilator that expands blood vessels, enhances pulmonary blood flow, and increases oxygen uptake by up to 10-20% compared to mouth breathing . Mouth breathing bypasses this, leading to drier air, reduced NO, and poorer oxygenation .

Link to Sleep Apnea : Chronic nasal congestion and ETD are risk factors for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), as they increase upper airway resistance, promote mouth breathing, and cause negative pressure in the middle ear during apnoeic events . Nasal breathing supports better tongue positioning and airway patency during sleep, reducing apnoea episodes and nocturnal hypoxia. In Dr. Marx's case, resolving ETD and congestion likely broke this cycle, leading to deeper, uninterrupted sleep and elevated overnight SpO2.

Quantified Improvement: His SpO2 rise from low 90s to 99% is plausible with sustained nasal breathing and resolved apnoea, as chronic hypoxia (common in untreated OSA) impairs oxygen delivery, while NO-enhanced breathing optimizes it .

3. Systemic Benefits from Enhanced Oxygenation and Sleep Quality

Peripheral Circulation and Warmer Extremities : Chronic low SpO2 causes hypoxic vasoconstriction, where blood vessels narrow to prioritise vital organs, leading to cold hands/feet and worsened peripheral vascular disease. Improved oxygenation via nasal NO promotes vasodilation, enhancing blood flow and endothelial function . Better sleep also reduces sympathetic nervous system overactivity (common in apnoea), further aiding circulation. This explains Dr. Marx's dramatic improvement despite prior stenting, as hypoxia may have perpetuated his symptoms.

Energy Levels and Exercise Tolerance : Hypoxia and fragmented sleep from apnoea cause fatigue by impairing mitochondrial function and increasing oxidative stress. Restored oxygenation and quality sleep (now "like a baby") boost ATP production, reduce inflammation, and elevate overall vitality .

Cognitive and Brain Function : Chronic hypoxia accelerates cognitive decline by reducing cerebral blood flow and neurogenesis. Higher SpO2 improves oxygen delivery to the brain, enhancing sharpness and reversing "deteriorating" function.

Hearing and Tinnitus Resolution: ETD directly causes muffled hearing, fluid buildup, and tinnitus due to pressure imbalances or inflammation . Clearing the tubes via the maneuver restores normal middle ear ventilation, normalising hearing to "100%" and eliminating tinnitus.

Potential Limitations and Broader Context

While these mechanisms provide a logical explanation for Dr. Marx's "head-to-toe" transformation, individual variability plays a role—only about 20% of people have innate voluntary middle ear muscle control, though it can be learned . ETD is prevalent in adults over 50, often linked to aging-related mucosal changes or allergies, supporting his view that many could benefit. However, this is not a substitute for medical evaluation; severe cases may require interventions like balloon dilation. Placebo effects or coincidental improvements cannot be ruled out without controlled studies, but the physiological alignment is compelling. If symptoms persist, consulting an ENT specialist for OSA screening or ETD assessment is advisable.

Ian Brighthope

