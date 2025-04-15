Click on the picture below to read about Founder Klaus Schwab stepping down as World Economic Forum's chair.

Reform the Forum or get out of our live and affairs.

The Erosion of WEF Credibility and Emerging Global Instability

The World Economic Forum (WEF), once viewed as an influential driver of global economic policy and private-public collaboration, is now facing a significant credibility crisis. This shift is becoming increasingly apparent through the behaviour and rhetoric of senior political figures, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whose recent posture reflects a deepening concern over the unravelling of long-standing globalist frameworks.

The WEF’s reputation has been severely undermined by the widespread backlash to its highly publicised “Great Reset” initiative. This concept, advanced by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, advocated for a radical transformation of global economic and societal structures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, rather than fostering inclusive dialogue or resilient economic reform, the initiative has been widely interpreted as an attempt to consolidate centralised, top-down control under the guise of sustainability and equity.

Public reaction across diverse socio-political landscapes has been one of increasing skepticism, if not outright rejection. This shift in sentiment is now influencing the strategic calculations of international financial institutions and multinational corporations. Many of these actors, once aligned with WEF priorities, are reassessing their affiliations as they witness growing discontent among populations and the erosion of institutional trust.

Behind the scenes, panic appears to be taking root among banking executives and corporate leaders whose long-term strategies were predicated on the predictability of WEF-aligned governance. The sudden volatility in public opinion and the increasing exposure of globalist frameworks have introduced uncertainty at the highest levels of political and economic power.

The mainstream media, for its part, remains largely adherent to WEF and United Nations policy narratives. Yet, the decline in public trust toward these institutions—fuelled by censorship, perceived bias, and lack of transparency—is accelerating the fracturing of traditional information channels. This creates a dual-crisis: one of authority and one of legitimacy.

For observers unfamiliar with the mechanisms of global governance and elite influence networks, these developments may appear chaotic and unpredictable. However, for those who have long questioned the motives and structures underpinning these institutions, the current moment represents an expected inflection point—an opportunity for the reassertion of national sovereignty, individual rights, and ‘truthful evidence-based public policy’ free from coercive influence.

As the WEF’s legitimacy diminishes, so too does its capacity to shape the future unilaterally. A new era may now be within reach—one built not on elite consensus, but on decentralised, democratic engagement and genuine respect for human dignity.

My Key Points

It seems likely that the WEF faces significant criticism for being undemocratic and corporate-driven, with growing public backlash.

Research suggests that Ursula von der Leyen of the EU is closely associated with the WEF, and there's some clear evidence of her panicking.

The evidence leans toward the WEF's influence waning, with internal issues like workplace culture investigations and Schwab's departure.

There is much controversy around the WEF's Great Reset. The reality being its threatening freedoms and many are fuelling calls for its disbandment.

A new global organisation based in Melbourne, Australia, could better serve public interests, with strong arguments for its Southern Hemisphere location.

The Case for Disbanding the WEF and Building a New Future in Melbourne

Introduction

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has long been a central player in global governance, but recent developments suggest it's facing a crisis of credibility. This narrative explores why the WEF should be disbanded and replaced with a new organisation based in Melbourne, Australia, to better serve the global public.

Why the WEF Must Go

The WEF, once seen as a hub for global cooperation, is now mired in controversy. It's unelected and unaccountable, acting like a shadow government where corporate elites and political figures make decisions behind closed doors at exclusive Davos meetings (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic Forum). This lack of democratic legitimacy has fuelled public distrust, with research showing growing skepticism toward such institutions (Trust in Government - Pew Research Center). Its initiatives, like the Great Reset, are criticised as promoting centralised control, with the phrase "own nothing and be happy" from a WEF report (Great Reset - World Economic Forum) seen by many as a dystopian vision threatening individual freedoms. Recent reports of workplace culture issues (World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to step down as chair - Reuters) and Klaus Schwab's decision to step down by January 2027 (World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab to step down as chair - Reuters) signal internal turmoil. Ursula von der Leyen, associated with the WEF through her Davos appearances (Davos 2025: Special address by Ursula von der Leyen - World Economic Forum), is seen by critics as complicit, though she remains composed in public. The mainstream media (see my letter to the mainstream media, often accused of parroting WEF narratives, is losing influence as trust hits all-time lows (Digital News Report 2024 - Reuters Institute), with alternative voices rising. This paints a picture of an institution failing to meet public needs, ripe for replacement.

Proposing a New Organisation- The People’s World Council.

We need a new global body, one rooted in democracy, transparency, and accountability. This organisation should be governed by people from diverse nations and careers, ensuring all regions have a voice, and funded only by member states to avoid corporate capture (UN General Assembly - Democratic Governance, Transparency International - Corruption Perceptions Index). It should focus on pressing issues like health and wellbeing for all (Replace the WHO), economic inequality (World Bank - Economic Inequality), and soft technological advancement, while upholding human rights and national sovereignty (UN Human Rights - Human Rights Standards). This new entity would prioritise public interests over elite agendas, offering a fresh start for global cooperation.

Why Melbourne, Australia?

To embody this shift, the new organisation should be based in the Southern Hemisphere, away from traditional power centers like Geneva or New York (UN - Headquarters). Melbourne, Australia, stands out as the ideal location. As a city in the Southern Hemisphere, it can balance global perspectives, giving voice to underrepresented regions like Asia-Pacific (ASEAN - Asia-Pacific Representation), Africa (African Union), and Latin America (CELAC - Latin America), which face disproportionate economic impacts and threats. Melbourne is renowned for its livability (Melbourne - The Economist Intelligence Unit), innovation (Startup Genome), and education (QS World University Rankings), with a multicultural population reflecting global diversity (UNESCO - Cultural Diversity). Australia's stable democracy (Freedom House - Australia) and commitment to international cooperation (Australian Department of Foreign Affairs - International Cooperation) make it a suitable host. Practical advantages include state-of-the-art infrastructure (Infrastructure Australia), connectivity through major airports like Tullamarine (Airports Council International - Tullamarine Airport), and economic benefits like job creation (Australian Treasury - Economic Impact). Hosting it in Melbourne also enhances Australia's diplomatic influence and symbolises a break from past power dynamics (Global Governance Project). Melbourne is also a target city for the United Nations undesirable agendas such as the 15 minute cities and a People’s Economic Forum would reverse any damage caused by such control.

Addressing Concerns

Some might argue Melbourne's distance from Europe or North America poses logistical challenges, but modern technology like video conferencing (Zoom - Video Conferencing) and its time zone advantage for Asia-Pacific coordination (Australian Government - Asia-Pacific Engagement) mitigate this. Its isolation can even be a strength, offering neutral ground (Global Policy Journal - Neutral Ground). Melbourne's history of hosting events like the 2006 Commonwealth Games (Commonwealth Games 2006 - Melbourne) and G20 meetings (G20 - Finance Ministers’ Meetings) proves its capability. It is also the cultural and sporting capital of Australia.

Melbourne-the Centre for the People’s World Council

Melbourne, a vibrant city known for its culture, coffee, and creativity, endured unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the hardships outlined earlier, the people of Melbourne suffered under what many perceived as the iron grip of a dictator. The city faced the harshest lockdowns in the world, with an iron ring of restrictions encircling its borders, confining residents for months on end. Black-uniformed police patrolled the streets, at times clashing violently with citizens, firing rubber bullets to enforce compliance. Dignity was stripped away as work ceased, schools shuttered, and basic freedoms evaporated. Yet, in a surreal twist, alcohol remained readily available, and brothels were permitted to operate during these draconian measures. The resilience of Melbourne's people shone through, however, as they learned to resist. "No" became a powerful word, a collective stand against overreach. Today, many are actively strategising to change the government and reform laws to prevent such authoritarianism from taking root again. The presence of the first centre of World Democracy could serve as a vital safeguard, ensuring politicians and judges remain accountable and fulfill their roles with integrity, protecting the rights and freedoms of the people.

Disbanding the WEF is essential given its undemocratic nature, corporate influence, and failing credibility. A new organisation in Melbourne, Australia, can better serve the global public, leveraging the city's Southern Hemisphere position. This move would mark a new era of equitable global governance, with Melbourne's strengths ensuring success.

Ian Brighthope

There will be more to come on this topic.

There are excellent leaders from all walks of life in Melbourne who can take this proposal and make it a reality. Melbourne will be the first of a great many cities around the globe to run the world democratically.

I am simply planting the seed for the younger generations to take this idea an ‘run with it’ because the future is in their hands and the globalists can only promise central control, loss of rights and freedoms and the future medicalisation of health.

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack