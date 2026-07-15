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Introduction

I played a small role in the film FoodMatters that was filmed I recall in 2010. I have put it up as a Substack to show that the issues have not changed, many of them have become a lot worse. However, I do not necessarily agree with all of the claims made in the documentary.

The central argument is that modern society has created enormous technical sophistication in medicine and agriculture while neglecting the most fundamental determinant of health: nutrition. It presents modern healthcare as predominantly a “disease-care” system that manages symptoms with drugs, surgery and radiation, rather than addressing the nutritional, environmental and lifestyle conditions that allegedly produce chronic illness.

Food, agriculture and chronic malnutrition

The narrative begins with the proposition that “you are what you eat” and argues that modern food is often old, transported over long distances, extensively processed and nutritionally depleted before it reaches the plate. Industrial agriculture is accused of exhausting soils, relying excessively on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, and neglecting the broad range of trace minerals needed by soil, plants and human beings. According to the speakers, weakened crops then require pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and other chemicals, creating food that is simultaneously nutrient-deficient and chemically contaminated.

Cooking is portrayed as causing further nutritional damage by destroying enzymes and altering food structures. Claims that predominantly cooked meals provoke “digestive leukocytosis,” whereas meals containing at least 51 per cent raw food supposedly avoid this immune response. From this argument comes the recommendation that raw food should form a substantial proportion of the diet. The body is compared to a building: poor-quality biological materials cannot be expected to produce a strong, durable structure. Fatigue and diminished vitality are therefore interpreted as signs of widespread chronic malnutrition.

The speakers promote “superfoods,” particularly spirulina and raw cacao, as unusually concentrated sources of protein, minerals, antioxidants, enzymes and other nutritional cofactors. Spirulina is presented as a highly digestible plant protein, while cacao is described as being rich in magnesium, chromium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper and antioxidants. Processed chocolate is contrasted with raw cacao because heating is said to remove much of its nutritional value.

The film then criticises society’s priorities. People readily spend money on houses, cars and consumer products, it says, but resist investing in high-quality food. A typical diet of toast, sugary drinks, doughnuts, fried takeaway food and other processed products is said to create cumulative deficiencies that cannot simply be repaired by eating a salad the following day. Supplementation is consequently presented as necessary for many people living in the modern food environment.

Vitamins, orthomolecular medicine and the body’s healing capacity

A major theme is that vitamins are not merely substances that prevent classical deficiency diseases; in sufficiently large doses, the speakers contend, they can prevent and treat a wide range of illnesses. The film contrasts the alleged rarity of vitamin-related deaths with the much larger burden attributed to adverse pharmaceutical reactions. It strongly rejects the idea that vitamins should automatically be treated as dangerous simply because they have therapeutic effects and disputes claims that vitamin C commonly causes kidney stones.

Medical education is criticised for giving little attention to nutrition. One speaker recalls observing hospital patients, including a woman with leukaemia, being served foods such as white bread and gelatin while their underlying nutritional status was largely ignored. The narrative presents the work of William J. McCormick, Frederick Klenner and Linus Pauling as evidence that substantial scientific and clinical knowledge about high-dose vitamin C existed but was marginalised or omitted from conventional medical training.

The orthomolecular argument is that a nutrient can affect many diseases because each nutrient participates in numerous biochemical reactions. This differs from the pharmaceutical “one drug, one disease” model. Rather than directly curing a named condition, nutrients are said to provide the biological materials required for the body to repair itself. The physician’s role, under this philosophy, is to activate or support the body’s intrinsic healing mechanisms.

Recommended dietary allowances are portrayed as minimum quantities designed to prevent overt deficiency diseases, not as optimal therapeutic doses. Stress, illness and the production of stress hormones are said to increase nutrient requirements, particularly vitamin C. The documentary therefore argues that low-dose trials often produce inconclusive results because they test amounts that are inadequate for therapeutic purposes.

Chronic disease and cardiovascular illness

Conventional medicine is credited with treating acute emergencies but criticised for chronic disorders. The speakers argue that medicine commonly suppresses symptoms without altering the diet, stress, toxic exposures or lifestyle conditions that produced the illness. Personal anecdotes are offered of patients with cancer, multiple sclerosis, arthritis and lupus who improved dramatically after nutritional and lifestyle interventions.

Cardiovascular disease is described as a “disease of civilisation” caused principally by processed foods, excessive meat, fat, sugar and starch, inadequate plant foods, nutrient deficiencies and stress. Dean Ornish’s program of plant-based eating, high fibre, exercise and stress reduction is cited as evidence that advanced coronary disease can be arrested or reversed. The broader message is that expensive surgery may often be addressing the consequences of a disease process that could have been prevented or modified through lifestyle.

Pharmaceutical medicine, regulation and commercial influence

The narrative acknowledges that medicines can be indispensable in emergencies, pain relief, serious infections and short-term critical care. Its objection is to the widespread, indefinite use of drugs for chronic conditions that the speakers believe should initially be approached through nutrition, lifestyle and other non-drug measures.

Adverse drug reactions are contrasted with the safety of nutrients. The pharmaceutical industry is portrayed as a legitimate commercial enterprise whose primary obligation is to shareholders, but one whose financial incentives may conflict with the objective of permanently curing disease. A drug that must be taken indefinitely is described as more commercially attractive than a treatment that restores health and eliminates continuing demand.

The documentary also alleges extensive conflicts of interest involving pharmaceutical manufacturers, regulators, academics, clinical trials, medical journals and advertising. It claims that companies fund the agencies that regulate their products, sponsor researchers, advertise in journals and selectively publish favourable trials. Orthomolecular research is portrayed as being systematically excluded from influential databases and professional discourse. See my Substack on Wikipedia.

Drug licensing is criticised because a manufacturer may obtain approval through a small number of positive trials while other unfavourable studies remain unpublished. New drugs may initially be tested on only hundreds or thousands of subjects before being prescribed to millions of biologically diverse individuals. The documentary characterises this mass introduction as an uncontrolled experiment in which uncommon adverse effects may become apparent only after widespread use.

Mental health and nutritional psychiatry

The discussion then moves to depression, alcoholism and psychiatric medication. Abram Hoffer’s use of high-dose niacin is highlighted, including the account that Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill W. experienced relief from depression and wanted vitamin therapy incorporated into AA programs. Another anecdote describes a severely depressed woman who reportedly became communicative while taking very large doses of niacin and deteriorated again when it was withdrawn.

Concerns are raised about selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, suicidal thoughts and violent behaviour. It associates some American school shootings with the use of, or withdrawal from, psychiatric medications and cites a patent-related story concerning a modified form of Prozac. These are presented as examples of serious risks allegedly denied or inadequately disclosed by manufacturers and regulators. The broader proposition is that psychological care remains important, but it may be ineffective when the brain is nutritionally deprived or chemically burdened.

Environmental toxicity and detoxification

The narrative claims that modern people carry substantial burdens of lead, pesticide residues, mercury and other persistent chemicals. Dental amalgam is described as a significant source of mercury exposure, and virtually all medicines are characterised as placing some metabolic burden on the liver.

Dietary improvement alone is said to be only half a treatment because stored toxins may be mobilised as fat is lost. The second half, according to the speakers, is elimination or “detoxification.” Water consumption, bowel regularity, herbs, enemas and colonics are promoted as ways of helping remove toxins, with particular emphasis on the bowels as the principal route of elimination.

The cancer critique

Cancer occupies a substantial portion of the film. The conventional model is criticised for treating the tumour as though it were the entire disease. Because tumours can recur after surgery, the speakers argue that the tumour must be a manifestation of an underlying metabolic, nutritional, immune or environmental disturbance. Unless this internal environment is changed, removing or poisoning the tumour will not correct the process that allowed it to develop.

Chemotherapy and radiation are described as toxic interventions that damage already weakened immune and repair systems. The documentary questions conventional survival statistics, especially the use of five-year survival as a measure of cure. One example describes a woman counted as a survivor because she lived five years after treatment but died six months later. The “war on cancer” is portrayed as an enormously expensive enterprise that has produced disappointing population outcomes while supporting a large and profitable industry.

Max Gerson’s nutritional program—organic food, vegetable juices, vitamins and detoxification—is presented as an alternative capable of producing substantial recoveries, including in advanced cancer. The speakers argue that a healthy body possesses powerful natural defences and that cancer treatment should build the patient’s strength rather than further weaken the person. At the same time, it says that many conventional practitioners are sincere and well-intentioned but may be operating within an incomplete or toxic paradigm.

Dietary cancer prevention is illustrated through colon cancer, high-fibre diets and comparisons between traditional Japanese and Western lifestyles. Fish, sea vegetables, trace minerals, omega-3 fats and green tea are identified as protective dietary factors. The increasing breast-cancer incidence among Japanese women who adopt an American lifestyle is used to support the argument that environment and behaviour are more important than genetics alone.

High-dose intravenous vitamin C is promoted as a selectively toxic treatment for cancer cells. Doses ranging from approximately 30 grams to 200 grams per day are discussed, with speakers claiming minimal adverse effects and improvements in quality and duration of life. Its lack of routine availability is attributed to deficiencies in medical education, pharmaceutical influence and the absence of sufficient public demand. Patients are encouraged to insist upon access to nutritional therapy and to assert their rights to self-care.

Reforming healthcare through education and responsibility

The final sections argue that expanding access to the existing healthcare system is inadequate unless the system itself becomes more preventive. The preferred formula is “education, not medication.” Nutrition should become the primary public-health strategy, and people should understand that their food, habits, exposures and decisions influence their future health.

The documentary does not reject medicine completely. It praises emergency departments, trauma surgery, acute care and improvements in infant survival. Its accusation is that medicine performs brilliantly when repairing immediate physical damage but poorly when managing the chronic degenerative diseases associated with modern living.

The internet is presented as breaking medicine’s monopoly over health information. People are encouraged to investigate the evidence themselves, learn from populations that routinely live to advanced ages with low rates of chronic disease, and recover research that has allegedly been forgotten or ignored.

Personal responsibility is the final prescription. Individuals are urged to stop thinking of themselves as passive patients and become active participants in their own health. The preferred lifestyle includes predominantly raw, organic, plant-based foods; fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, sprouts, seaweeds and herbs; vegetable juices; exercise; appropriate supplementation; and avoidance of processed foods and unnecessary chemicals. The speakers clarify that there is no single magic bullet, but contend that comprehensive lifestyle change can prevent, arrest or reverse serious chronic disease.

The most sobering aspect of this film is how little its central warning has dated. We still live in a culture saturated with processed food, chronic disease and the expectation that every illness should be met with another prescription, while nutrition, prevention and personal responsibility remain secondary. The healthcare system continues to function largely as a disease-management industry—highly skilled in emergencies and acute intervention, yet far less committed to removing the dietary, environmental and lifestyle causes of long-term illness. Commercial incentives still reward treatment more reliably than prevention, and the public is still encouraged to outsource responsibility for health rather than being taught how to preserve it. The film argued that nutrition should become the primary strategy for prevention, that people needed education rather than an ever-expanding dependence on medication, and that the prevailing system had little financial incentive to reduce the burden of disease. Decades later, the same questions remain: Why is good food still treated as an optional extra? Why is nutritional medicine still marginalised? And why does a system capable of extraordinary technological achievement remain so reluctant to embrace the simple foundations of human health? As the film observed, the old approaches were already failing and a return to fundamentals was overdue; that conclusion is, if anything, even more urgent today.

Its repeated line—formerly believing that destiny was outside one’s control- reinforces the document’s ultimate message: health, food and personal agency must be reclaimed from commercial systems that benefit from passivity and illness.

Ian Brighthope