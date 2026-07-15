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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

Hippocrates, the Father of medicine, was KNOWN for HIS CURES.. He prescribed the right foods and exercise as the two most important factors in healing. He also advocated a healthy lifestyle with sunshine, fresh air, and change of venue. He would not have promoted toxic drugs and vaccines. The world was more pristine 2400 years ago...and today our air, water and soil are polluted. People are facing many daily hazards that didn't exist in the past. However,the Medical Industry and the AMA does not promote Hippocrates teachings to future doctors in med school. When 95% of illness is created by the wrong foods and substances being ingested ...and nutrition is not required in med school, it should make one think. Doctors study diseases and expensive treatments, when the right nutrition is a major factor in keeping people well. This is contrary to Hippocrates and the Hippocratic Oath: Do NO harm!

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