“THE FINAL STAGE”

Pauline Hanson eloquently explains the Albanese Government passing Bills without debate; Bills that will force you to comply with the demands of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats.

ALBANESE AND HIS CABAL WILL BE OK MATE AS THEY DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY.

The WEF: The Darkest Side of Humanity brings with it The Dark Side of the 15-Minute Cities.

Ian Brighthope

In the realm of urban planning, the concept of 15-minute cities has emerged as a promising vision for creating more sustainable, livable urban environments. Advocates tout its potential to reduce commute times, foster community cohesion, and mitigate environmental impacts. However, beneath the surface of this BS Utopian ideal lies a sinister complex web of challenges and intended negative consequences that spell the end of civilisation as we know it in the West.

While the idea of decentralizing resources sounds appealing, the reality is that not all neighborhoods are created equal. Implementing 15-minute cities will inadvertently exacerbate existing socioeconomic disparities. Affluent areas will definitely benefit from increased investment in amenities and infrastructure, while marginalised communities will suffer further neglect. Remember, you cannot trust government to look after you. The politicians will look after themselves. There will be promises of deliberate efforts to ensure equitable access to resources across all neighbourhoods, but the BS 15-minute city will expand the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

There shall be further gentrification and displacement, according to the prophets. The concentration of amenities within a 15-minute radius will potential drive up property values in desirable neighbourhoods, leading to gentrification and displacement of long-time residents. Witness the effects of the economy destroying Covid Plandemic. If areas become more attractive due to improved infrastructure and services, low-income residents will find themselves priced out of their own communities. This not only erodes social cohesion but also perpetuates cycles of poverty, exclusion, mental illness and even more violence.

Vibrant cities have a diverse tapestry of cultures and identities. However, the uniformity imposed by the 15-minute city model will erode this unique character of neighbourhoods. As businesses and establishments catering to local tastes are replaced by standardised chains, boring and plastic foods, even bugs, the rich tapestry of cultural expression that defines urban life will be lost forever. This homogenisation threatens to strip cities of their soul, transforming them into bland, generic landscapes devoid of character and charm. There will be a serious, if cot complete, loss of cultural identity.

Ironically, the emphasis on reducing travel distances within the 15-minute city will lead to increased congestion and pollution within these localised areas. As more people flock to amenities and services in their immediate vicinity, roads and public transport systems will become overwhelmed; welcome to the grid-lock city of Logjam. The resulting traffic jams not only diminish the quality of life for residents but also contribute to air and noise pollution, undermining the environmental goals of the 15-minute city concept. Increased congestion and pollution has already occurred in my home city of Melbourne because of the ideology of neo-Marxism. And the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases have increased exponentially-before Covid and exacerbated since. (References are available).

In the pursuit of creating self-contained neighbourhoods, there is a risk of neglecting peripheral areas that fall outside the 15-minute radius. These underserved communities will suffer from a lack of investment in infrastructure, services, and economic opportunities. Over time, this neglect will definitely lead to a widening urban-rural divide, with peripheral areas becoming marginalised and increasingly disconnected from the rest of the city. The neglect of peripheral areas is already occurring without 15 Minute cities.

Implementing the 15-minute city concept requires significant changes to zoning regulations and land use policies. However, these changes will have unforeseen consequences, such as unintended impacts on local economies, property values, and the built environment. Without careful planning and stakeholder engagement, well-intentioned zoning reforms will inadvertently trigger a host of negative outcomes, ranging from speculative land grabs to the displacement of essential services. The people will suffer and the Cabal will move on.

The visions of truly liveable cities for all residents should not be just for the privileged few. And they won’t be anything like 15 minute cities.

Ian Brighthope

NO DIGITAL ID.

NO 15 MINUTE CITIES.

NO CBDC

