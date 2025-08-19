Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cot sabaca's avatar
cot sabaca
2h

Trust destroyed, I'm scarred to go to the doctor, I'm scarred to go to hospital.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sylvie's avatar
Sylvie
3h

The same here in Ontario. I received a letter from my doctor yesterday. She is closing her practice because “ she cannot practice medicine with her Hippocrates Oath”. A member of the public complained she wrote a mask exemption for a 6 yr. old & she prescribed ivermectin for 1 client. For this, the College of physicians and Surgeons of Ontario have stormed her office, stole all her/our files. The courts ruled that the wants of the CPSO was more important than our privacy. They have kept her in court for 4 years now. I don’t blame her for throwing in the towel. A tragedy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ian Brighthope
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture