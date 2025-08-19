I sincerely thank Kara Thomas and Andrew McIntyre for their excellent article. Click the picture above for access to The Spectator.

Opinion

AHPRA was created to protect patients, but it has drifted into protecting the state from scrutiny. This is regulation as political enforcement, not professional oversight. Unless reined in, Australia risks losing not only its best doctors but also the trust of the public in whose name this system operates.

Furthermore, if Australia continues on its current path, patients, especially cancer patients, will remain trapped in a system that denies them choice, denies them dignity, and denies them hope. But if regulators are forced back to their proper role—protecting patients from genuine harm, not ideas—then a new era of cancer care can dawn, one that is humane, plural, and truly evidence-based.

Professional autonomy is not a privilege; it is the bedrock of safe, ethical healthcare. To defend it is to defend both science and democracy. The choice is stark: either we dismantle bureaucratic overreach now, or we bequeath to the next generation a profession reduced to silence and servitude.

Controlled by “Confidence”: How AHPRA Has Become Australia’s Ministry of Medical Truth

The Betrayal of Regulation

Professional regulation, at least in theory, exists to protect patients. It is meant to ensure competence, ethical practice, and accountability. Yet in Australia today, this noble purpose has been grotesquely twisted. Under the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), “confidence”—defined not as trust earned through integrity and skill, but as conformity to government orthodoxy—has become the supreme criterion for a doctor’s right to practise.

No longer is harm to a patient necessary for sanction. No longer is clinical incompetence the benchmark for intervention. A practitioner can be stripped of their livelihood simply for holding views at odds with official narratives. Truth, evidence, and reasoned debate have been subordinated to ideology. Regulation has metastasised into censorship.

Punished for Opinion, Not Practice

Consider the case of Melbourne GP Dr Jereth Kok. In July 2025, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal declared him unfit to practise—not for malpractice, not for harming a patient, but for private expressions of Christian belief made years earlier. VCAT acknowledged his clinical competence and spotless record, yet still upheld a six-year suspension on the grounds that his views threatened “public confidence.” He now supports his family by retraining in IT, not because of professional failure, but because he failed an ideological litmus test.

Or take Dr Jillian Spencer, a senior child psychiatrist in Queensland, suspended not for misconduct, but for raising clinical concerns about gender-affirming treatments for minors. She dared to question guidelines increasingly challenged worldwide, and in doing so, triggered the wrath of regulators. Though technically still registered, she has been silenced and sidelined, her career placed in limbo for defending patient safety.

These cases are not aberrations. They reveal a pattern: regulators no longer discipline doctors for what they do, but for what they believe. And there is a large number of doctors affected by this over-regulation.

Ideology Above Evidence

AHPRA’s shift is not subtle. Its public partnerships with activist organisations, its pursuit of “Rainbow Tick” accreditation, and its embedding of political pledges such as mandated acknowledgements in codes of conduct demonstrate a regulator no longer neutral. Clinical safety has been eclipsed by ideological allegiance.

The double standards are glaring. Doctors who questioned lockdowns, mandates, or vaccine risk-benefit profiles were hounded, while practitioners guilty of serious misconduct—including violence and sexual boundary violations—retained their registration. Complaints about demonstrably false claims made by senior health officials during Covid press conferences were acknowledged but ignored. It seems the greater offence is dissent, not deception.

From Pandemic to Permanent Overreach

The Covid years turbocharged this authoritarian drift. In 2021, AHPRA warned doctors that contradicting official health advice could trigger regulatory action. That directive alone was enough to muzzle an entire profession. To speak truth—about early treatments, about vaccine safety, about proportionality of mandates—was to risk career annihilation.

The result is a chilling effect across nearly one million health professionals in Australia. Whether a GP in private practice or a nurse in public hospitals, every practitioner lives under the shadow of AHPRA’s discretionary power. Even outside the public system, your registration is the state’s lever of control.

The consequences extend beyond medicine. With over half of Australians dependent on government income and nearly one million health professionals subject to AHPRA’s reach, a structural form of compelled silence now permeates society. Speak against orthodoxy, and you imperil your livelihood. It is not hyperbole to ask whether Orwell’s 1984 has already arrived.

Confidence Without Truth, Regulation Without Freedom

What AHPRA enforces is not public confidence but public obedience. Confidence is manufactured through suppression of dissent, not the open contest of ideas. This approach does not inspire trust in the profession; it corrodes it. Patients know when doctors are not free to speak. They know when consent is coerced, when silence replaces candour. The system claims to protect the public but in reality undermines the very trust it purports to defend.

Cancer Patients: The Forgotten Victims of Regulatory Tyranny

If the plight of silenced doctors were not bad enough, the greatest victims of this regulatory overreach are cancer patients. In Australia, they are being denied access to safe, evidence-informed integrative approaches because practitioners who dare to step outside the narrow orthodoxy of “cut, burn, and poison” are targeted, attacked, and too often suspended.

The pattern is familiar: a doctor offers nutritional and integrative oncology—approaches such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), hyperthermia, intravenous vitamin C, mistletoe, or even vitamin B17 (laetrile)—modalities with longstanding clinical use in Europe and growing evidence bases worldwide. These therapies are not wild experiments; they are part of mainstream supportive oncology in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. Yet in Australia, the mere suggestion of their use is enough to trigger hostility from misguided colleagues entrenched in the chemotherapy-radiotherapy-surgery paradigm.

When these doctors are reported—most often by other doctors who view deviation as heresy—the outcome is predictable. AHPRA steps in. The process is swift and brutal: “immediate suspension” powers are exercised without due process, careers are destroyed overnight, reputations smeared, and practices shuttered. For the doctor, this often means financial ruin. For the patient, it can mean the abrupt withdrawal of care, the loss of a trusted physician, and in some cases, a death sentence. Suicide becomes an attractive option for the caring doctor.

Evidence Denied, Innovation Suppressed

It is one thing for oncologists to disagree about clinical approaches. It is another entirely for a regulator to act as enforcer for one side of the debate. The suppression of integrative oncology is not about safety; it is about monopoly. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery remain lucrative, industry-entrenched mainstays of the cancer economy. Any therapy that threatens this dominance—no matter how safe, supportive, or cost-effective—is reflexively condemned.

Consider mistletoe therapy, used in German oncology hospitals for decades, with strong evidence for improving quality of life, reducing chemotherapy side-effects, and possibly extending survival. Consider hyperthermia, recognised in Europe as an adjunct therapy for certain cancers. Or HBOT, used globally to enhance healing and oxygen delivery in compromised tissues. All are safe in the right hands, all supported by peer-reviewed studies, and all routinely dismissed in Australia as “quackery” without serious engagement with the data.

Vitamin B17 (laetrile), though controversial and still debated, illustrates the hypocrisy perfectly: its outright prohibition has prevented rigorous, modern clinical trials, leaving patients caught between anecdote and dismissal. Yet instead of calling for more research, regulators enforce silence and conformity.

A System of Corruption and Conflict

This is not science. It is politics. It is commerce. And it is corruption. The system’s conflicts of interest are stark: the pharmaceutical industry funds research, influences guidelines, and shapes continuing medical education. Doctors who question or compete with this model are branded dangerous, while those who repeat the sanctioned dogma are rewarded. The result is a cartel of treatment—cut, burn, poison—policed by a regulator that punishes dissent rather than adjudicates evidence.

The ethical consequences are staggering. Patients who could benefit from integrative support are denied it. Families are forced to travel overseas or into the shadows of unregulated practice to access care. And all the while, Australia’s oncological outcomes remain stagnant compared to countries where integrative approaches are embraced.

Human Cost: Bankruptcy and Death

The cruelty is compounded by the immediacy of suspension. A single accusation—often lodged by an anonymous colleague or professional rival—can strip a doctor of their licence instantly. Overnight, practices collapse, mortgages default, staff are sacked. Patients, some in the middle of care, are left stranded, sometimes terminally ill. For them, the loss of continuity can mean the difference between life and death.

This is not theoretical. It is happening. And every cancer patient who loses their doctor because of bureaucratic persecution is another casualty of a regulatory system that values conformity over compassion, monopoly over innovation, and ideology over evidence.

Toward a Better Oncology

The solution is not to abandon conventional oncology—it has a rightful but secondary place in cancer care. The solution is to broaden it. To allow safe, evidence-informed integrative therapies to improve mainstream treatment. To protect doctors who innovate responsibly. To ensure that regulatory action is based on patient harm, not professional rivalry.

A Path Forward: Restoring Autonomy, Minimising Bureaucracy

If this trajectory continues, Australia risks hollowing out its health professions, driving out independent thinkers and replacing medicine with state-sanctioned obedience. Yet the descent is not inevitable. There are practical, achievable reforms that can restore autonomy while preserving patient safety.

1. Re-anchor Regulation in Competence and Harm

The first principle of reform must be that regulation concerns practice, not belief. AHPRA should only act where patient safety is demonstrably at risk through incompetence, negligence, or misconduct. Personal beliefs, provided they do not intrude into clinical care, must be beyond regulatory reach.

2. Abolish the “Confidence” Test

The legislative inclusion of “public confidence” as a guiding principle is an open invitation to censorship. It must be repealed. Confidence should be the outcome of transparent, ethical practice—not an ideological weapon wielded against dissent.

3. Independent Oversight of AHPRA

Currently, AHPRA functions as judge, jury, and executioner. Independent oversight—through an ombudsman or parliamentary body—must be instituted to prevent misuse of “immediate action” powers. Doctors must have the right to appeal swiftly and fairly, without careers being destroyed in the interim.

4. Protect Whistleblowers and Dissenters

Legislation should guarantee that professionals who raise evidence-based concerns, even if controversial, are shielded from retaliation. A modern health system requires debate, innovation, and scrutiny—not enforced unanimity.

5. Reduce Bureaucratic Burden

The layers of compliance, paperwork, and ideological training that consume practitioners’ time must be pared back. Allow clinicians to practise medicine, not administer endless bureaucratic rituals. Streamlining registration and reporting processes would free professionals to focus on patients, not paperwork.

6. Restore Collegial Self-Governance

Professional autonomy is best safeguarded by the profession itself. Specialist colleges and independent associations should play a central role in setting standards and adjudicating disputes. Regulators should act as safety nets, not political commissars.

7. Foster a Culture of Courage

Ultimately, laws alone are insufficient. Doctors, nurses, and allied health workers must reclaim their collective voice. The “3.5% rule” reminds us that a small but principled minority can alter the course of nations.

Ian Brighthope

