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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
1d

Well done, Ian. My word Traditional & Complementary Medicine should be included in clinical practice. Convid1984 served to bring "the medical system", based on allopathic medicine, into disrepute as most practitioners failed to stand up to the tyranny of Harma and its appendages AHPRA, the TGA, AMA et al. Most doctors administered seemingly unquestioningly the very harmful Covax...astonishingly, some still are! Inclusion of T&C Medicine would assist allopathic medicine to regain credibility, by loosening its ties to Harma. Of course Harma and its acolytes will strongly resist such reform. My daughter, by the way, is a University of Melbourne medical graduate.

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
17h

Great news....♥️

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