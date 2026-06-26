The Debate for the Melbourne University Medical Students : "Australian Medical Practitioners Should Include Traditional and Complementary Medicine in Clinical Practice"
The debate was held at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre on the 23rd. June, 2026 for the entire medical faculty of students from year 1 to final year.
It was a privilege to speak to Melbourne University medical students on a question that goes to the very heart of the future of healthcare: should Australian medical practitioners include traditional and complementary medicine in clinical practice? I was given four minutes to argue positively. I wrote a three minute speech to ensure I covered as much as possible and not run out of time. Here is my speech below.
And here is the response I received from the chair of the organising committee:
”I wanted to personally thank you for your time and contribution to the Debate on T&CM at MDSC 2026. Your decades of experience and passion for integrative medicine brought a strong foundation to the affirmative case that resonated with our audience.
The session was highly rated by our students, and their conversations on the topic continued well after the debate. This is a testament to how engaging and thought-provoking the discussion was. This kind of lasting dialogue is exactly what we hoped for with the debate!”
Ian Brighthope
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Well done, Ian. My word Traditional & Complementary Medicine should be included in clinical practice. Convid1984 served to bring "the medical system", based on allopathic medicine, into disrepute as most practitioners failed to stand up to the tyranny of Harma and its appendages AHPRA, the TGA, AMA et al. Most doctors administered seemingly unquestioningly the very harmful Covax...astonishingly, some still are! Inclusion of T&C Medicine would assist allopathic medicine to regain credibility, by loosening its ties to Harma. Of course Harma and its acolytes will strongly resist such reform. My daughter, by the way, is a University of Melbourne medical graduate.
Great news....♥️