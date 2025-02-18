Click the picture below for the website.

Thanks for reading Ian Brighthope's Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The weight of scientific evidence, specifically in regard to confirmed DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccine' vials administered to Australians and high rates of excess mortality and severe vaccine injuries, can no longer be ignored.

Pursuant to letters dated 20 September and 25 September 2024 from Mr Russell Broadbent MP to the Prime Minister of Australia, we the undersigned, in our capacity as qualified professionals in our fields demand:

The immediate cessation of further mRNA injections pending an urgent investigation.

Free and open scientific discourse into how these injections passed Australia’s regulatory requirements.

Thank you

Ian Brighthope