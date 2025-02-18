The David Declaration-please sign.
Click the picture below for the website.
The weight of scientific evidence, specifically in regard to confirmed DNA contamination in COVID-19 mRNA 'vaccine' vials administered to Australians and high rates of excess mortality and severe vaccine injuries, can no longer be ignored.
Pursuant to letters dated 20 September and 25 September 2024 from Mr Russell Broadbent MP to the Prime Minister of Australia, we the undersigned, in our capacity as qualified professionals in our fields demand:
The immediate cessation of further mRNA injections pending an urgent investigation.
Free and open scientific discourse into how these injections passed Australia’s regulatory requirements.
Click here for access to the complete declaration and supporting references.
Whether you are a professional or a responsible member of the public, I plead with you to sign this Declaration. Go to the website.
Thank you
Ian Brighthope
Signed and shared and many thanks for all your ongoing efforts.
Also watching anxiously for RFK Jr to act as this appalling situation has gone on far too long
Thank you for sharing. Signed and shared everywhere