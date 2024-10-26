The Crisis in Australian Cancer Care: When Orthodox Oncology Fails to Acknowledge Integrative Medicine

In Australia’s healthcare landscape, cancer care is failing some of the nation’s most vulnerable patients due to a rigid, closed-minded approach that prioritises conventional treatments at the expense of integrative options. For countless cancer patients, hope lies not only in mainstream treatments like chemotherapy but also in integrative medicine, which combines evidence-based therapies, nutritional support, and complementary methods. Yet, in the hands of certain members of the Australian oncology community, this approach is often met with dismissiveness, ridicule, and outright hostility. The current paradigm falls short of holistic, patient-centered care and alienates practitioners and patients alike who seek a broader array of treatments to combat this life-altering disease.

Integrative Medicine in Cancer Care: A Growing Need, Yet Refused and Denigrated

Integrative oncology—a field that marries conventional cancer treatments with complementary, scientifically supported therapies—is often treated as an outlier, despite the evidence supporting its benefits. Patients in Australia who request integrative interventions, such as intravenous vitamin C, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), or hyperthermia, find themselves stonewalled by oncologists who refuse these requests out of hand. In some cases, patients have even reported that their requests were met with disdain, refusal to test for vitamin D levels as per the RACGP’s guidelines, and accusations of irrationality or noncompliance.

The refusal of oncologists to acknowledge or support integrative care isn’t only a matter of preference; it’s a dangerous neglect of the very scientific evidence that underscores the value of these therapies. Studies demonstrate that vitamin C, for instance, has antioxidant properties and can reduce inflammation, even toxic to cancer cells, making it potentially beneficial as a valid natural therapy for cancer. Yet, Australian oncologists frequently dismiss it without a second thought, undermining patients’ autonomy and depriving them of informed choice.

Therein lies an arrogance of oncologists and their total disregard for patient autonomy, often to the point of reinforcing their patient’s ignorance of alternatives.Oncologists wield immense power over treatment choices, but for patients who dare to explore integrative therapies, this power can feel abusive. Many patients recount experiences of oncologists refusing to collaborate with integrative doctors or even outright dismissing referral letters from them—sometimes literally discarding the letters in front of patients. Such actions not only erode trust but also sideline valid medical information that could contribute to patient recovery.

The mainstream oncology community’s hostility towards integrative practitioners frequently escalates into personal attacks. Patients have recounted horror stories of oncologists actively denigrating integrative doctors, branding them as “fringe” or “pseudoscientific.” This attitude is not only unprofessional but severely detrimental to the patient’s overall health journey. Refusing to acknowledge the science behind nutritional medicine or the role of environmental factors in health is nothing short of medical arrogance. It’s high time that the oncology community re-evaluates these biases and begins respecting integrative practitioners who work tirelessly to provide comprehensive, patient-centred care.

AHPRA and the Australian Medical Board target integrative doctors as “low-hanging fruit”. The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the Medical Board of Australia, rather than serving as objective regulators, seem to have an inherent bias against integrative practitioners. These organizations, which should be defending all practitioners’ rights to serve their patients’ best interests, have instead become instruments of harassment. Integrative doctors face a disproportionate number of complaints, often driven by oncologists who encourage dissatisfied patients to lodge complaints when integrative therapies fail to counterbalance the adverse side effects of chemotherapeutic drugs. Despite knowing full well that integrative therapies aren’t responsible for chemotherapy-induced toxicity, oncologists and other mainstream practitioners push patients to blame integrative doctors, effectively scapegoating them. These integrative doctors suffer immense levels of stress if notifications, especially vexatious complaints, are made against them. There have even been reports of suicide.

The adverse consequences of this exclusionary stance are severe. For many cancer patients, orthodox chemotherapy alone is insufficient, as it often leads to debilitating side effects like nausea, fatigue, and immune suppression. Integrative methods offer potential relief from these symptoms and enhance quality of life. However, when oncologists prevent patients from accessing these options or disparage them for seeking relief, they are actively harming the very people they swore to heal. The harmful effects of excluding integrative approaches in mainstream oncology is nothing less than a heinous crime committed by uncaring robot-like doctors.

Numerous patients recount tales of how integrative therapies like hyperthermia or HBOT have improved their resilience, or how nutritional support helped mitigate chemotherapy's worst side effects. Yet, oncologists remain immovably opposed, dismissing these interventions as "ineffective" despite mounting scientific evidence to the contrary. This refusal not only robs patients of potential healing avenues but also reinforces a dangerous monolith in medicine that stifles innovation and limits therapeutic options.

Australian oncology must confront its failings and acknowledge that effective cancer care can and should incorporate both conventional and integrative methods. The dismissive and, at times, obstructive attitudes of oncologists towards integrative medicine are incompatible with a healthcare system that values evidence, patient choice, and quality of life. Regulators, meanwhile, should stop targeting integrative doctors as scapegoats and instead foster an environment where all practitioners are held to the same fair and unbiased standards.

Patients deserve comprehensive care that respects their choices and leverages all available resources to fight cancer.

It's time for Australian oncology to drop its hostility toward integrative medicine, embrace the science behind these approaches, and recognise that the future of cancer care lies in collaboration, not exclusion. It is also time to dissolve AHPRA and improve the composition, functionality and member-training of the Medical Board of Australia.

Even politicians, regulators, judges, oncologists and the wealthy get cancer. Wouldn't they want the best for themselves and their families.

Ian Brighthope

