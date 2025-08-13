Share

OPINION

I totally condemn the mRNA vaccine leadership. I will always maintain the need to unmask the reckless betrayal of humanity by those hell bent on committing evil. The rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, heralded as a triumph of science, stands instead as a grotesque monument to hubris, greed, and systemic corruption across the echelons of power. Politicians, bureaucrats, medical leaders, scientists, media, and their complicit followers orchestrated a campaign that, at its worst, can be described as a most heinous crime against humanity, teetering on the edge of mass manslaughter, if not outright murder, through reckless disregard for human lives. I pull no punches in helping to expose the lies, demanding accountability, and calling for justice akin to a modern Nuremberg trial, while grappling with the need for forgiveness and urgent research into the devastating harms inflicted.

The mRNA vaccines, rushed under Operation Warp Speed, were not the saviour they were sold as but a dangerous experiment foisted upon billions with a flagrant disregard for informed consent. Politicians like Trump, Biden, and their global counterparts—bowing to pharmaceutical giants and their own egos—championed a technology untested at scale, ignoring its experimental nature. Mandates, from workplace ultimatums to travel bans, stripped individuals of autonomy, forcing injections under threat of livelihood loss or social exclusion. This was no voluntary choice; it was coercion masquerading as public health, a direct violation of the Nuremberg Code’s sacred tenet of informed, uncoerced consent. Bureaucrats like Fauci and CDC heads peddled the "safe and effective" mantra, willfully burying early warnings about lipid nanoparticle toxicity and spike protein risks, known since 2017 animal studies showed systemic spread. These were not oversights but deliberate lies, prioritising political and corporate agendas over human lives.

Medical leaders and scientists, once guardians of the Hippocratic oath, became complicit pawns. Figures like Fauci, colluding with NIH royalty recipients (some pocketing $100,000 annually), pushed mRNA despite its experimental status and unresolved toxicity concerns. Moderna, with no prior vaccine success, and Pfizer, embroiled in lawsuits for efficacy fraud, reaped billions while shielded by PREP Act immunity, leaving victims crippled by transverse myelitis, autoimmune-like syndromes and turbo cancers etc.—without recourse. Robert Malone, mRNA’s pioneer, warned of clotting and myocarditis risks, only to be vilified as a delusional heretic. Pathologist Arne Burkhardt’s biopsies, showing spike protein in hearts and blood vessels, scream of a cover-up, yet these findings were dismissed by a complicit establishment. The scientific community’s silence, driven by grants and fear of ostracism, is a betrayal of truth, akin to war crimes in its disregard for human suffering.

The media, from CNN to The New York Times, acted as Big Pharma’s mouthpiece, amplifying lies about vaccine infallibility while censoring dissent. Social media giants like Twitter (pre-2023) and Facebook banned voices questioning safety, labeling them misinformation to protect the narrative. This wasn’t journalism; it was propaganda, gaslighting millions into compliance while ignoring cries of the injured, the bedridden with pan pathological torment. Influencers like Bill Gates, with his vaccine investments, fuelled this rotten machine, profiting while preaching salvation. Their actions echo the worst of historical atrocities, where narratives justified harm under the guise of the greater good. The human toll is nothing but one of the greatest crimes against humanity.

The harms are undeniable: myocarditis in young men (1-10 per million doses), blood clots, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and persistent spike protein in some up to 709 days post-vaccination. Pregnant women and children were injected despite no long-term fertility data, a reckless gamble with future generations. Over 3,000 peer-reviewed papers document vaccine injuries, disabilities, and deaths, yet regulators dismissed these as "rare" while pushing boosters. Sudden deaths and cardiac arrests spiked globally, uncorrelated with COVID itself, pointing to a vaccine-driven catastrophe. To call this anything less than manslaughter—potentially murder through willful negligence—is to sanitise a crime. The scale, affecting millions, demands comparison to Nuremberg’s reckoning for medical experiments without consent.

I (we my friends) call for justice which means both accountability and punishment. These architects of disaster—politicians, pharma CEOs, health officials, and media enablers—must face a modern Nuremberg. Investigations into conflicts of interest, fraud, and coercion are non-negotiable. Criminal charges for reckless endangerment or manslaughter should target those who suppressed data, like Pfizer’s alleged efficacy misrepresentations. Fines, prison terms, and professional bans are the minimum for those who profited while millions suffered. Compensation programs like CICP are a sham, paying out pennies while victims face bankruptcy after exorbitant medical costs. The PREP Act’s immunity, and that of all nations, must be repealed to allow lawsuits, ensuring justice for the injured. The FDA’s 2025 study on harms is too little, too late—independent, global tribunals must probe the full extent of this betrayal.

The "safe and effective" and other lies were the cornerstone, with early claims of 100% efficacy crumbling as variants reduced protection to near-zero for infection. Regulators knew lipid nanoparticles spread to organs like the brain, the ovaries and testes, yet claimed they stayed in the arm. The public was misled about mRNA’s experimental nature, with its 2017 toxicity failures buried. Mandates were sold as science, not control, despite no evidence vaccines stopped transmission. This deception, orchestrated by a cabal of elites, crushed trust and lives.

Research is necessary to uncover the damage done. Urgent, independent research is needed to quantify the full scope of mRNA harms—cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune, psychiatric and fertility-related. Studies like Burkhardt’s, showing spike protein in organs, must be expanded, absolutely free from pharma influence. Long-term fertility studies, absent during the rollout, are critical, as is tracking "post-vaccination syndrome" cases. Governments must fund this, not cut corners as RFK Jr.’s $500 million mRNA funding slash threatens to do.

Forgiveness, a bitter pill to swallow, is a fraught concept here. The pain of victims—whether unable to walk or constantly fearing death—demands retribution, not absolution. Yet, for societal healing, some grace may be extended to lower-level followers—nurses, general practitioners, local officials—who acted under pressure. Leaders, however, from Gates and Fauci to Moderna’s Bancel, must face consequences before any forgiveness is considered. Their actions, driven by profit and power, have left a trail of devastation that apologies cannot erase.

There can be no apology for the truth. We refuse to bow to the establishment or Big Pharma in these matters. The mRNA vaccine campaign was a reckless, profit-driven experiment, violating human dignity and trust. Leaders and their enablers must face justice—trials, not platitudes—for their role in this catastrophe. Only through unyielding accountability, rigorous research, and support for the injured can we prevent another such betrayal. The truth, as victims like those in React19 demand and Australians lining up in class actions, must prevail, no matter the cost.

Ian Brighthope