Aj
3h

I'm a fan of Alex Antic. He is one of the very few politicians that stands for freedom and a democratic society.

It is not just our health that is being eroded away by wolves in sheep's clothing... After reading the following written recently by Alex Antic I have again been informed that the Government are coming for our land. It looks obviouse to me that the homeless epidemic has been deliberately orgastrated to strengthen the governments case to take our land. We can't house our own people yet we continue to allow an enormous number of immigrants into Australia. People need to take their lazy brains out from underneath their fruit loop bowls and stop these Bills from being passed.

There is nothing more evil than the orgistration of a plan that enslaves a society by ensuring its people are too sick to fight or ensure they have nothing left to fight for. That is exactly where Australia is heading if people don't open their eyes now.

Alex wrote in his newsletter....

The South Australian Legislative Council recently passed the Planning, Development and Infrastructure (Use of Vacant Land) Amendment Bill 2022.

Introduced by the South Australian Greens and "not opposed" by the Labor government "in principle", this Bill seeks to allow the government to take control of privately owned land it deems to be “primarily vacant” and “not being sufficiently used or developed” without paying compensation provided “reasonable steps” have been taken to negotiate with the owner.

The Bill contains no guidance in relation to what constitutes underdeveloped land, nor does it specify how long a landowner has before the government may intervene, yet it provides sweeping powers to seize control of land for loosely defined “public purposes,” including temporary housing.

Worse still, the Bill explicitly exempts the government from paying rent or compensation to landowners.

This socialistic, Big Government approach is typical of Labor and the Greens, and South Australians who are concerned about the future of property rights in this state ought to keep a close eye on how this Bill’s debate in the House of Assembly plays out.

Far from solving the housing crisis, the Bill would have a chilling effect on private investment and development. As the Urban Development Institute of Australia rightly put it, this is “an assault on South Australian property rights.”

Read their response here.

Meanwhile, Labor and the Greens continue to support record-high migration levels, which are placing unprecedented pressure on housing supply.

Rather than address this imbalance with sensible reform, their answer is more government control. It’s strange how problems that the government creates need to be solved with more governmental power.

I will continue to stand up for Australians who believe in the right to own and use their land free from state coercion.

Thank you, as always, for your support.

Yours sincerely,

Alex Antic

Liberal Senator for South Australia

DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
5h

"Australian's will be doomed to poor health and forced injections of experimental substances"

Absolutely not.

As has been made clear across the Tasman, in this grand Oceania social experiment of control, by the National Ethics Advisory Committee to the NZ Ministry of Health, with the NZ Medical Council lurking in the background, both co-opted and sponsored by numerous supra-national entities, the emergent and brutal reality of Realpolitik will eventually become their deserved hill to die on, when the withdrawal of social license and submission to government takes place. People with nothing left to lose, having nothing left to lose.

Politicians, bureaucrats and medical authorities may carry on down this road. It is one that surely leads to civil war; may be that is even the idea.

Furthermore, the invalid, case-based nonsense that is dependent on a methodologically bankrupt theory is become a pretence that has already been sidelined. Lip service appears largely all that remains to the ad hoc in silico construct of a contagious, obligate intracellular parasite. 'Shots' are now being okayed without any authentic recourse to ethics or science.

The name of the game seems clear; 'Net Zero'.

