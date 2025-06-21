Click below for a copy of the paper “What Lessons can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic?”

Click below for video of two of the key scientists who co-authored the paper, lead author and microbiologist/immunologist Dr. Gerry Quinn and computational chemist Dr. Ronan Connolly

The article “What Lessons Can Be Learned From the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic?” (Quinn et al., Int J Public Health, 2025) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary review that critiques global COVID-19 responses and offers seven key recommendations to avoid repeating the same errors. Below is a concise summary:

Overview

The authors argue that the global response to COVID-19 (2020–2023) was deeply flawed, relying too heavily on model projections, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), and new vaccine technologies, while dismissing alternative scientific viewpoints, neglecting cost-benefit analyses, and overlooking potential harms.

Four Major Policy Problems Identified

1. Over-reliance on Models Without Empirical Evaluation

Epidemiological models (like SIR/SEIR) were widely used but poorly validated.

These models exaggerated risks by ignoring seasonality, heterogeneity, and realistic population dynamics.

Counterfactual projections (what might have happened without interventions) became the basis for justifying extreme policies, yet these scenarios were rarely falsifiable.

Sweden’s actual outcomes showed many model projections were wrong.

2. Insufficient Critical Evaluation of Non Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs)

Most NPIs (lockdowns, school closures, mask mandates) were not part of pre-pandemic plans and lacked strong evidence.

Once implemented, their efficacy was rarely re-evaluated.

Studies showed COVID-19 waves often peaked independently of NPIs.

Harmful effects included physical, mental, economic, and social damage, especially to children, elderly, and disadvantaged communities.

3. Inconsistent Assessment of Pharmaceutical Interventions (PIs)

Repurposed drugs (e.g., ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine) were ridiculed and suppressed despite safety and prior use.

mRNA/DNA vaccines were heavily promoted without clear public understanding of their novel nature.

Effectiveness was overstated (based on relative risk reduction, not absolute benefit or transmission data).

Safety concerns were minimized, and informed consent was undermined.

Natural immunity and traditional vaccines (e.g., Sinovac) were often discounted.

4. Suppression of Legitimate Scientific Dissent

Alternative expert perspectives were labeled "misinformation".

Critiques of NPIs, vaccines, and models were excluded from decision-making and public discourse.

The scientific process was politicised, and multidisciplinary input was sidelined.

Key Recommendations

Restore scientific openness and debate. Avoid excessive reliance on models without real-world validation. Implement rigorous cost-benefit analyses for future interventions. Reassess how pharmaceutical interventions (especially novel ones) are evaluated and approved. Protect freedom of speech in scientific and medical contexts. Diversify expert consultation across disciplines. Prepare public health policy grounded in resilience, balance, and evidence—not fear.

Bottom Line

The article calls for urgent reform in how public health crises are handled—emphasizing empirical evidence, scientific humility, transparency, and genuine informed consent. The authors view the COVID-19 era not as a triumph of public health policy, but as a cautionary tale of groupthink, overreach, and institutional failure.

Ian Brighthope

The piece below is a copy of a circular from Australia’s Senator Alex Antic warning of the hell of a future we will suffer if we remain in the WHO. Australia should exit the WHO and retain control over our health sovereignty.

Dear Supporter

On May 20th, the 78th World Health Assembly voted to adopt the ‘Pandemic Agreement.’ This comes after three years of negotiation between the various World Health Organization member states that make up the Assembly.

Sadly, as expected, the Australian Government voted in support of the Agreement.

While the Pandemic Agreement might contain overtures about protecting member states’ sovereignty, the practical reality is that the Pandemic Agreement and the WHO’s advice and recommendations will invariably shape the decisions sovereign nations make during the next “global health emergency”.

This is particularly concerning given that the preamble to the Pandemic Agreement purports to recognise “the importance and public health impact of growing threats such as climate change”.

Will sovereign nations simply follow WHO recommendations if a “climate emergency” is declared?

The Pandemic Agreement will allow for the transfer of decision-making responsibility away from local decision makers, and into the hands of unaccountable globalist bureaucrats, because captured member states will be readily able to take drastic “health” measures, while purporting to rely on the Pandemic Agreement and the WHO’s advice as the justification for their decision.

How many times during COVID did you hear health officials and politicians tell you they were following “the science”, or acting on “health advice”? I asked to see the health advice underpinning decisions being made in South Australia about how people must live their lives during the pandemic – none was provided!

Over the past three years I have been calling for Australia to oppose this Pandemic Agreement. I have also gone further, suggesting Australia follow the path taken by the United States in withdrawing from the WHO altogether.

The COVID period made it abundantly clear how hazardous it is for democracies to defer their decision-making responsibilities to unelected bureaucrats, especially at the international level.

Decisions about a country’s emergency response are best left to the people of that country, without pressure from globalist bodies.

If Australia is to remain the author of its own future, we must withdraw from the WHO.

Yours sincerely,

Alex Antic

Liberal Senator for South Australia

