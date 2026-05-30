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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
2d

If only our better angels,, huh?

Unfortunately, there is no justice for the mal actors in what you say here, therefore no change.

We were lied to by people with the highest government incomes in history.

At the least those people don’t deserve a lavish retirement at public expense.

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Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
2d

Thanks for this timely article Ian.

Serendipitously, I've just published on the same subject, i.e. fear-mongering...

See: “They Are Essentially Drowning in Their Own Blood.” A Report From the Coronavirus Frontline - as reported on Mother Jones in March 2020: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/they-are-essentially-drowning-in

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