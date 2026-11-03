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Transcription of the speech by Rupert Lowe MP.

The COVID lockdowns were the darkest period in recent British history.

The COVID lockdowns were the darkest period in recent British history, bar none. Our freedoms were stripped away in ways most of us never imagined possible.

And alongside all of that came extraordinary pressure on millions of people to take the COVID vaccine.

Pressure from politicians, employers, media, institutions, everything everywhere. For some, refusing meant losing their livelihood. They did it anyway. We were told to trust the science. But the science is not a commandment. It’s a process of questioning, testing, and challenging of evidence. And when a government asks millions of healthy people to undergo an unproven medical intervention with unwanted consequences, scrutiny should increase.

Co posed very different risks to different people. An elderly vulnerable person faced a very different calculation from a healthy 25year-old. In fact, they could not have been more different. The 25year-old was at no risk whatsoever. They were more likely to drown to death and have serious issues with COVID. Yet so much of the messaging treated vaccination as though it were the same decision for everyone. Why? Why were people asking questions treated with such hostility? And why were people who refused a medical invention intervention made to feel like social paras?

I’m particularly concerned about children. For the overwhelming majority, the risk of severe CO illness was non-existent. It was a cold. There was no threat at all. And let’s remember that the roll out to teenagers was forced through against the advice of JCVI who originally declined to recommend a mass roll out for younger teens. The facts are quite clear. We do know that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis occurred following COVID vaccinations particularly amongst adolescent and young adult males.

Millions of healthy young men and women should never have been forced to take that vaccination and those responsible for that decision must be held accountable. informed consent is the only way.

Then there was Nadim Zahari, the Conservative government’s vaccines minister at the time, now speaking for Reform UK. He stated that children 12 to 15 could receive the COVID vaccine even where their parents objected. A 12-year-old could take this vaccination against their parents’ wishes. Think about that, 12 years old.

And then came vaccine passports, again forced through by reform Zahari. I found the entire concept morally repugnant. It was criminal. The idea that the state could make access to ordinary parts of life dependent on disclosing your medical status. That is not how a free country should operate.

I did not take the COVID vaccine. I didn’t want it. I didn’t need it and I didn’t take it. That decision cost me money. It affected my travel. I lost friends. It made my life considerably more difficult. But I don’t regret it for one moment.

But this cannot end with another speech about how badly things were handled. We all know that this there must be accountability.

By law, this inquiry cannot decide whether anyone is liable for what went wrong. What response that responsibility now rests with government regulators and where necessary the courts. The inquiry itself recognized the heavy cost of lockdowns even as even if it criticized how decisions were made. That is exactly why there must be a full honest reckoning of their true costs and benefits and of the treatment of the care home residents.

Questions about pandemic censorship and conflicts of interest demand answers to. Who decided which questions the public was allowed to ask? Who profited from the answers?

The these are questions any healthy democracy should ask. The government has accepted that the reform is needed, but it has offered no timetable and no detail. Those who have been injured by these vaccines cannot be left waiting any longer. The scheme needs an overhaul. Nobody can be above the law.

My Opinion

Stop Congratulating Yourselves. Answer to the People Who Were Harmed.



I am sick of hearing declarations of success delivered while injured people are still fighting to be heard and those killed have no voice at all.

The parliamentary testimony reproduced here describes families seeking answers, serious allegations about regulatory failures, and a compensation scheme whose administrative costs reportedly dwarf the payments reaching claimants. Against that background, the familiar declaration that “the vaccine programme was a success” is a complete lie and an insult to those still waiting for recognition and help.

My objection is to the use of that declaration as an escape from accountability.

Stop asking the injured to take comfort in a BS ‘success story.’

Give them answers, care and justice.

Ian Brighthope

Professor Ian Brighthope