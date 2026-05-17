Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Graham Woolley's avatar
Graham Woolley
13h

I was fortunate to discover Ian in the 1970 and went to a number of his lectures.Senator Ron Johnson has done a great job supporting Ian, and the recent CIA whistleblower should have been world headlines. Not a mention. And have a look at this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foj4sfQP3ek

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Jane Vickery's avatar
Jane Vickery
14h

A huge thank you Ian for your unwavering honesty, your integrity, and for never abandoning your humanity.

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