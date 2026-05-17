The Courage to Question: Health, Sovereignty and the Lessons of the COVID Era

The COVID years did not merely test our public health systems. They tested our families, our businesses, our professions, our friendships, our institutions and our moral courage. For many Australians, the pandemic was not an abstract event measured only in case numbers, press conferences and government slogans. It was lived as a personal rupture — a sudden collision between ordinary life and an unprecedented machinery of fear, restriction, social division and institutional control.

In this interview, Adrian begins with his own account of that rupture. He had spent years dreaming of opening an indoor skate park in Wollongong, New South Wales. After years of work and investment, the business finally opened in early 2020. Within weeks, the Ruby Princess episode had entered the national consciousness, restrictions intensified, and by the end of March, much of ordinary life had been shut down.

For Adrian, the experience was not just commercial devastation. It affected his marriage, his children, his business, his reputation and his place in the community. When he began to question the official response, he was treated as a danger, a troublemaker, even a social menace. Yet he could not ignore the instinct that something was wrong. The logic of the response did not make sense to him, and the more he questioned, the more determined he became to seek out others who were also prepared to speak.

I was one of those voices.

The conversation turned early to a speech I gave in Perth, a speech Adrian described as deeply emotional. I had arrived prepared to give a conventional presentation, complete with slides on viruses, vaccines, excess deaths and medical evidence. But after meeting people before the event, I realised that data alone would not be enough. The room required something more human. I abandoned the formal structure and spoke from the heart.

That emotional response came from years of frustration. Since the beginning of COVID, I had appealed to political and medical leaders, including the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, chief medical officers, the AMA and the heads of medical colleges. My message was simple: vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc should have been central to public health advice. Even one of these interventions, properly understood and properly applied, could have significantly reduced the risk of severe illness in most people. Yet those appeals were ignored.

For me, this was not merely a failure of imagination. It represented a deeper failure of medical culture. For nearly fifty years, I have taught doctors and health professionals how to manage disease with nutritional and environmental medicine, and how to prevent illness by strengthening the body rather than relying solely on drugs and vaccines. The COVID response exposed the extent to which the medical profession had become fearful, compliant and unable to question official policy.

A major theme of the interview was my view that the pandemic response was not simply mistaken but psychologically engineered. I described the COVID period as a psychological operation that created fear, encouraged obedience, divided communities and prepared the population to accept vaccination as the only path back to normal life. Adrian echoed this, describing how people appeared to become trapped in a pattern of fear and social hostility.

The conversation then broadened into questions of sovereignty. I argued that Australia’s institutions have been deeply influenced by global organisations, including the World Health Organization, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations. I expressed concern that national self-government has been weakened by international networks, collaborating centres, regulatory capture and centralised authority. This is one reason I have become interested in decentralisation and the idea of Western Australian secession.

In my view, centralisation is not merely inefficient; it is dangerous. The more power is concentrated in Canberra or in global institutions, the less capacity ordinary people have to resist bad policy. Democracy must be made local again. We must be able to say yes or no to laws and directives that affect our lives, our health and our freedom.

The interview also contained a strong critique of the mRNA vaccine rollout. I described the injections not as conventional vaccines but as genetic therapies. I raised concerns that the lipid nanoparticles, mRNA, plasmid DNA and other components travel throughout the body and contribute to autoimmune disease, cancers, neurological disorders and other chronic conditions. I also expressed concern that lipid nanoparticles may cross the blood-brain barrier and affect neurological or psychological function.

Whether every listener agrees with every element of that interpretation or not, the underlying concern is clear: I believe the public was not properly informed, medical dissent was suppressed, and the long-term consequences of the intervention were inadequately considered.

Against this, I returned repeatedly to the foundations of health. Immune resilience depends on the basic building blocks of life: clean water, nutritious food, sunlight, adequate vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, trace elements, omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, stress reduction and avoidance of toxic exposures. Vitamin D is not simply a bone nutrient. It is a critical immune nutrient. I referred to research involving vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc and repurposed medicines in the treatment of COVID patients.

The discussion expanded into a broader indictment of modern medicine and the modern environment. Adrian and I discussed childhood chronic disease, obesity, aluminium adjuvants, pesticides, herbicides, seed oils, water contamination, pharmaceutical overuse and the erosion of natural immunity. I framed much of chronic disease in terms of two fundamental causes: deficiency and toxicity. Deficiency may be nutritional, psychological or even spiritual. Toxicity may come from chemicals, drugs, environmental exposures, contaminated food or inappropriate medical interventions.

This led naturally to the question of solutions.

My answer begins not with politics but with the mind. We must open our minds, listen more deeply, and stop treating one another as enemies. Many people were misled, frightened or coerced, and there must be forgiveness for ordinary people who acted under pressure or confusion. The future depends on rebuilding health, trust and knowledge.

But forgiveness does not remove the need for accountability. I distinguish between different levels of responsibility. Doctors and nurses must be re-educated, not discarded. Society still needs them, but the medical profession must shift from disease management to genuine health promotion and disease prevention. Regulators, bureaucrats and political figures who knowingly pushed harmful policies require a different level of scrutiny. Those at the very top — the architects and profiteers of the system — must, in my view, be held to account.

This is not merely retrospective anger. My concern is that unless accountability occurs, the same machinery will be used again. I do not want to see future lockdowns, future fear campaigns, or future centralised health directives imposed without debate, transparency or informed consent.

The interview closed on a more personal note. I pointed listeners towards World of Wellness International, ACNEM, the National Institute of Integrative Medicine and my Substack. Adrian thanked me for having the courage to speak out, especially when professional and social pressure made silence the easier path.

My response was simple: I have always believed in questioning and speaking the truth.

Without truth, every other value loses its foundation.

At its core, this interview was not only about COVID, vaccines or public health policy. It was about courage under pressure. It was about the price paid by those who questioned authority when questioning was treated as dangerous. It was about the need to rebuild health from the ground up — biologically, socially, politically and spiritually.

Above all, it was a call to remember that a free society depends on people willing to ask uncomfortable questions before the next crisis arrives, be it Hantavirus, Ebola or another Bioweapon.

Ian Brighthope