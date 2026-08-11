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Marc's avatar
Marc
Aug 11

Beautiful conversation. I wonder if here in Australia, the average person even considers that this type of conversation is not on ABC Radio National, our government funded broadcaster. There is essentially no conversation about Anthony Fauci, miscarriage from the Covid shots, none of it. Instead we are bombarded with Extreme Climate Panic, Bait & Switch Israeli Genocide Lies, Wealth Crushing Property Laws Disguised as First Home Buyer Advocacy... it goes on and on and on. The TGA is regulating Nicotine patches now. They stopped us from using Ivermectin. They have stopped Melatonin from entering country (iherb), etc etc etc. When will the people wake up here in Australia? Perhaps the unprecedented support for One Nation is a result of some of our waking up here in Australia?

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Busso
Aug 11

Ian RFK spoke about this in 2022 and 2023. I tend to think it’s not just one vaccine that’s responsible but it is a collective issue. Specifically the aluminium adjuvants are really concerning. Nevertheless the number of vaccines administered to a child in 2026 is off the charts. Totally unacceptable in my opinion. It is also worth noting that overall hygiene and amenities have improved dramatically worldwide so you would think that disease occurrences would drop hence the number of medications and vaccines required should follow. A good analogy is reducing the speed limit on our roads despite the fact that modern day cars are orders of magnitude safer than the older vehicles.

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