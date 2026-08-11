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The Causes of Autism
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) describes autism as a complex developmental condition arising from several interacting causes rather than one isolated factor. It rejects the position that the increase in autism diagnoses can be explained primarily by genetics, broader diagnostic criteria or improved awareness. Instead, CHD argues that genetically or biologically susceptible children may develop autism following environmental and medical exposures during critical periods of brain development.
Vaccination occupies a central place in CHD’s explanation. The organisation argues that vaccines contribute to autism in some susceptible children through immune activation, the cumulative intensity of the vaccination schedule or ingredients such as thimerosal and aluminium adjuvants. It also raises concerns about polysorbate 80, polyethylene glycol, manufacturing residuals, formaldehyde and residual biological material. CHD proposes that administering multiple vaccines close together create a cumulative inflammatory burden, particularly in children with mitochondrial, immune or metabolic vulnerabilities. CHD’s vaccines-and-autism position
CHD also identifies acetaminophen—particularly during pregnancy, infancy or around vaccination—as a contributor. It proposes that acetaminophen can reduce glutathione, an antioxidant involved in processing reactive chemicals, thereby increasing oxidative stress in susceptible children.
Other exposures identified by CHD include pesticides and herbicides such as glyphosate, flame retardants, mercury, lead, air pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, contaminated food or water and, in some publications, mold. CHD describes these exposures as forming a cumulative “toxic load” rather than acting independently.
The biological mechanisms proposed by CHD include:
Chronic immune activation and neuroinflammation
Oxidative stress and glutathione depletion
Mitochondrial dysfunction
Altered gut permeability and microbiome disruption
Microglial activation in the brain
Autoimmune reactions and abnormal cytokine activity
Impaired metabolic or detoxification pathways
In my professional opinion based on my observations and the available evidence, vaccination is the cause of autism and the autism spectrum.
Professor Ian Brighthope
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Beautiful conversation. I wonder if here in Australia, the average person even considers that this type of conversation is not on ABC Radio National, our government funded broadcaster. There is essentially no conversation about Anthony Fauci, miscarriage from the Covid shots, none of it. Instead we are bombarded with Extreme Climate Panic, Bait & Switch Israeli Genocide Lies, Wealth Crushing Property Laws Disguised as First Home Buyer Advocacy... it goes on and on and on. The TGA is regulating Nicotine patches now. They stopped us from using Ivermectin. They have stopped Melatonin from entering country (iherb), etc etc etc. When will the people wake up here in Australia? Perhaps the unprecedented support for One Nation is a result of some of our waking up here in Australia?
Ian RFK spoke about this in 2022 and 2023. I tend to think it’s not just one vaccine that’s responsible but it is a collective issue. Specifically the aluminium adjuvants are really concerning. Nevertheless the number of vaccines administered to a child in 2026 is off the charts. Totally unacceptable in my opinion. It is also worth noting that overall hygiene and amenities have improved dramatically worldwide so you would think that disease occurrences would drop hence the number of medications and vaccines required should follow. A good analogy is reducing the speed limit on our roads despite the fact that modern day cars are orders of magnitude safer than the older vehicles.