Click on the picture below for the video

The Causes of Autism

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) describes autism as a complex developmental condition arising from several interacting causes rather than one isolated factor. It rejects the position that the increase in autism diagnoses can be explained primarily by genetics, broader diagnostic criteria or improved awareness. Instead, CHD argues that genetically or biologically susceptible children may develop autism following environmental and medical exposures during critical periods of brain development.

Vaccination occupies a central place in CHD’s explanation. The organisation argues that vaccines contribute to autism in some susceptible children through immune activation, the cumulative intensity of the vaccination schedule or ingredients such as thimerosal and aluminium adjuvants. It also raises concerns about polysorbate 80, polyethylene glycol, manufacturing residuals, formaldehyde and residual biological material. CHD proposes that administering multiple vaccines close together create a cumulative inflammatory burden, particularly in children with mitochondrial, immune or metabolic vulnerabilities. CHD’s vaccines-and-autism position

CHD also identifies acetaminophen—particularly during pregnancy, infancy or around vaccination—as a contributor. It proposes that acetaminophen can reduce glutathione, an antioxidant involved in processing reactive chemicals, thereby increasing oxidative stress in susceptible children.

Other exposures identified by CHD include pesticides and herbicides such as glyphosate, flame retardants, mercury, lead, air pollution, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, contaminated food or water and, in some publications, mold. CHD describes these exposures as forming a cumulative “toxic load” rather than acting independently.

The biological mechanisms proposed by CHD include:

Chronic immune activation and neuroinflammation

Oxidative stress and glutathione depletion

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Altered gut permeability and microbiome disruption

Microglial activation in the brain

Autoimmune reactions and abnormal cytokine activity

Impaired metabolic or detoxification pathways

In my professional opinion based on my observations and the available evidence, vaccination is the cause of autism and the autism spectrum.

Professor Ian Brighthope