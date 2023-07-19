Preamble
I have always contended that we must leave mother nature alone to perform her functions.
Her control centres of life and their blueprints, the DNA and RNA molecules in the nuclei of our cells, must be regarded as near to perfect. To believe that human technology can perform better than nature, abuse her blueprints, manipulate them and use them t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.