Two books with the same title. One based on vaccine science and myth (it could be a great science fiction if it wasn’t so catastrophically true). And the other is a book on a person with a mental illness and the never-ending questions about our existence in a chaotic world. It is a fiction based on real life experiences.

The following is the summary of the book on Vaccine Science and Myth from the Amazon website.

by Anonymous (Author), Zoey O'Toole (Editor), Mary Holland J.D. (Editor, Foreword)

If you are reading this, you are probably aware of the fierce debate surrounding vaccination and looking for information that will allow you to make the best decisions for yourself and your loved ones. Whether you are a parent or a parent to be, sorting through the many arguments on vaccines can be daunting. Still, you need an answer, a definitive one, to the crucial question: Who has it right in the great vaccine debate – the critics, who claim that vaccines often cause serious harm, or the medical establishment, which tells us that vaccines are safe and effective and the science is settled?



Rest assured, you have come to the right place. Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth will resolve the vaccine question for you, once and for all. By the time you finish reading, not only will you see the answer clearly for yourself, you will also have the scientific references and specific quotes at your disposal that prove it – more than 1,200 of them – all from mainstream scientific papers and textbooks, the official publications of relevant government agencies, or manufacturers’ documents.



The book consolidates a great deal of information (accompanied by detailed analysis) that is scattered in hundreds of medical articles, books, and websites. All discussion is presented in clear and easy-to-understand language, so no medical education is required. It presents several original concepts in addition to laying a robust scientific foundation for the more established ones.



Some of the fundamental vaccine safety issues covered in the book are:

How is safety demonstrated before a new vaccine is licensed? What technique do vaccine manufacturers use in clinical trials to make vaccines appear safer than they actually are? What “last ditch” technique is employed when the above one cannot be, and what are its grave (and damning) ethical implications? What is the scientific foundation of the safety of vaccination, and what practical tools does this body of science provide physicians to anticipate, diagnose, and treat vaccine injury? What fundamental flaws are built into vaccine adverse events reporting systems, and how are these systems used (or misused) by health authorities to support their safety claims? What kinds of post-marketing vaccine studies are conducted, and how can they be manipulated by researchers to produce “favorable” outcomes? Why would researchers want to skew vaccine research, and how could skewed results be promulgated by the scientific community? Why would medical journals publish faulty vaccine science? What is the role of the famed “peer review” in this process? What are “the studies that will never be done” by the medical establishment and how long it has resisted doing them? (Hint: more than 100 years!) What key CDC-recommended childhood vaccination guidelines were arbitrarily set, without an adequate scientific basis?

In addition, three cornerstones of vaccination lore are covered in depth:

What is herd immunity, and how does it apply (or not) to the vaccines on the childhood schedule? What role did vaccines actually play in the historical decline of infectious disease? Was the paralysis associated with polio actually caused by the poliovirus? Is there a better explanation for the great paralysis epidemics of the 20th century? What are the “19 polio mysteries”?

The book is intended for parents overwhelmed by conflicting messaging on this important topic, but it is also an excellent reference for medical researchers and professionals who seek a better understanding of vaccine safety science. Whether you are new to the vaccine debate or a “veteran” seeking a deeper grasp of the science, this book is a must-read. It also serves as an excellent primer on vaccination to share with friends and relatives who may benefit from a deep dive into the subject.

"Turtles All the Way Down"

by John Green

"Turtles All the Way Down," written by John Green, is a young adult novel that delves into the complexities of mental illness, friendship, and the search for self-identity. Published in 2017, this novel marks Green's return after the massive success of "The Fault in Our Stars." With its poignant narrative and deep exploration of the protagonist's inner world, "Turtles All the Way Down" has resonated with readers for its authentic depiction of living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The story follows Aza Holmes, a sixteen-year-old high school student who grapples with severe OCD. Aza's life takes a turn when she and her best friend, Daisy, embark on a quest to uncover the mystery of Russell Pickett, a missing billionaire. Their investigation leads them to Pickett's son, Davis, who becomes a significant part of Aza's life. As Aza navigates her relationships and the challenges posed by her mental illness, the novel provides an intimate look at her internal struggles and the impact of OCD on her daily existence.

One of the most compelling aspects of "Turtles All the Way Down" is its portrayal of mental illness. John Green, who has publicly shared his own experiences with OCD, brings an authenticity to Aza's character that is both heart-wrenching and enlightening. The novel does not shy away from depicting the intrusive thoughts, compulsive behaviors, and the overwhelming sense of fear and anxiety that accompany OCD. Aza's inner monologues reveal the relentless spirals of thought that she cannot escape, illustrating how mental illness can dominate and distort reality.

Green's portrayal of Aza's struggle is not just a narrative device but a means to foster empathy and understanding among readers. By providing a window into Aza's mind, the novel challenges the stigma associated with mental illness and emphasizes the importance of compassion and support for those affected.

At its core, "Turtles All the Way Down" is also a story about friendship and human connections. Aza's relationship with Daisy is central to the narrative, showcasing the dynamics of friendship in the face of adversity. Daisy's unwavering support, coupled with moments of frustration and misunderstanding, reflects the complexities of maintaining relationships when one is dealing with a mental illness. Their friendship underscores the importance of patience, communication, and mutual understanding.

Aza's burgeoning relationship with Davis adds another layer to the story. Davis, who is dealing with his own set of issues, becomes a mirror for Aza, reflecting the challenges of being vulnerable and open with someone else. Their relationship is marked by a profound sense of empathy, as both characters navigate their personal struggles while trying to connect with each other.

The title of the novel, "Turtles All the Way Down," is a metaphor for the infinite regress of thought and the search for meaning in a seemingly chaotic world. This theme is mirrored in Aza's journey as she grapples with her identity beyond her illness. The quest to find Russell Pickett serves as an external plot device that parallels Aza's internal quest to understand herself and her place in the world.

Aza's struggle with her sense of self is poignantly depicted through her interactions and reflections. She constantly questions her own reality, wondering how much of her is defined by her OCD and how much is her true self. This exploration of identity is a universal theme that resonates with readers, particularly young adults who are in the process of discovering themselves.

"Turtles All the Way Down" is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that delves into the intricacies of mental illness, the nature of friendship, and the search for identity. John Green's empathetic storytelling and authentic portrayal of OCD provide a much-needed perspective on mental health, fostering a deeper understanding and compassion among readers. Through Aza's journey, the novel reminds us of the importance of empathy, resilience, and the enduring human spirit in the face of life's challenges.

The metaphor for the infinite regress of thought and the search for meaning in a seemingly chaotic world, as referenced in "Turtles All the Way Down," originates from an anecdote often associated with the concept of infinite regression in philosophy and cosmology. The story goes that a scientist, after giving a lecture on the structure of the solar system, is approached by an old woman who says, "The world is flat and rests on the back of a giant turtle." When the scientist asks what the turtle is standing on, the woman replies, "It's turtles all the way down."

This metaphor encapsulates several ideas.

Firstly, the infinite regress of thought. This refers to an endless loop of questions and answers. The concept of "turtles all the way down" suggests an endless series of explanations or justifications, where every answer leads to another question, creating an infinite loop. This reflects how some philosophical or existential questions may never have a definitive answer, pushing the thinker into an unending cycle of inquiry.

There are the obsessive thoughts. In the context of the novel, this metaphor aptly describes Aza's obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Her thoughts spiral endlessly, much like the infinite stack of turtles, trapping her in a cycle of worry and compulsion. The metaphor vividly captures the relentless and self-perpetuating nature of her mental struggles.

Secondly there is the search for meaning in a chaotic world

One seeks foundations in an uncertain universe. The infinite regress story highlights the human desire to find foundational truths or certainties in a world that often seems chaotic and inexplicable. Just as the woman in the story seeks a physical foundation for the Earth, people search for meaning, purpose, and stability in their lives.

Absolute answers become more and more elusive. The idea that it’s “turtles all the way down” suggests that absolute answers or ultimate foundations may always elude us. This reflects the existential realisation that life may not offer clear, definitive meanings or answers, and one must navigate through uncertainties. Something like an intern doctor entering an unruly psychiatric hospital for the first time.

Self-understanding and one’s personal identity are legitimately questioned. For Aza, the search for her identity and understanding of herself parallels this metaphor. She constantly questions who she is beyond her illness, and these questions lead to more questions about her nature, her thoughts, and her existence. The metaphor illustrates the complexity and often the impossibility of fully comprehending oneself or finding a final, satisfactory answer to the question of “Who am I?”; a question some ask at a very early age.

Chaos and Order

It is essential for all of us to try to find order in personal chaos, or at least try to understand as mush as possible. The struggle is to find order and stability within one's personal chaos. Aza's life, dominated by her OCD, often feels chaotic and out of control. Her journey involves trying to make sense of this chaos, finding moments of clarity and peace amidst the relentless spirals of her thoughts.

A philosophical look at the two books titled "Turtles All the Way Down" sharing the same name but addressing vastly different themes and philosophies.

"Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth" deals with the contentious debate surrounding vaccinations, providing an extensive analysis of vaccine safety, efficacy, and the integrity of scientific research related to vaccines. The book aims to equip readers, particularly parents and medical professionals, with comprehensive information and scientific references to make informed decisions about vaccines. It scrutinises the methods used in vaccine trials, the ethical implications, and potential biases in research. The book encourages readers to question the established medical consensus and explore alternative viewpoints. It also focuses on understanding and evaluating the risks and benefits associated with vaccinations.

Its philosophical perspective embodies a skeptical approach to mainstream scientific claims about vaccine safety. It advocates for critical thinking and the thorough investigation of scientific data. The importance of parental diligence in protecting their children's health by seeking out and understanding complex medical information is an imperative. Ethical concerns are raised about the processes and motivations behind vaccine research and policy-making.

The second book "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green is a young adult novel that explores the inner life of a teenager named Aza Holmes, who struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). It delves into themes of mental illness, friendship, and self-identity. As mentioned above, the novel aims to provide a compassionate and realistic portrayal of living with OCD, fostering empathy and understanding among readers. Offering an intimate look at the challenges of living with OCD, highlighting the impact on the protagonist's daily life and relationships it explores the dynamics of friendship, especially under the strain of mental health issues.

The novel’s philosophical perspective reflects existential themes, particularly the search for self-identity and meaning in a world that can seem chaotic and unmanageable. It promotes empathy for those dealing with mental illness, encouraging readers to understand and support individuals facing such challenges. The introspective exploration highlights the importance of introspection and personal growth, suggesting that understanding oneself is a complex, ongoing process.

While both books titled "Turtles All the Way Down" share a common metaphor, they diverge significantly in their themes and philosophical outlooks. The first book uses the metaphor to question and critically analyze vaccine science, advocating for empirical skepticism and parental responsibility. The second book uses the metaphor to explore the infinite complexity of thought and the search for self-identity in the context of mental illness, promoting empathy, understanding, and personal introspection. Each book, in its own way, challenges readers to look deeper into the issues at hand—whether it be the safety of vaccines or the profound nature of human consciousness and mental health.

The never-ending quest for answers in the face of infinite questions, the struggle to find meaning in a chaotic existence, and the deep, often elusive search for personal identity and understanding affects all of us.

Internal battles and the broader human experience of seeking purpose and clarity in an unpredictable world has greatly impacted the enlightened in recent times.

Ian Brighthope

