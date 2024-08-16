Share this postThe Banned Video of Mr. Gates that every pro-vaccine pro-Gates person should see.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Banned Video of Mr. Gates that every pro-vaccine pro-Gates person should see.You may have been tricked about the value of vaccines. Ian BrighthopeAug 16, 202417Share this postThe Banned Video of Mr. Gates that every pro-vaccine pro-Gates person should see.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareSubscribeWhy was it banned? Who banned it?SubscribeShare Ian Brighthope's Substack17Share this postThe Banned Video of Mr. Gates that every pro-vaccine pro-Gates person should see.ianbrighthope.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePrevious
Despicable person 😔👎
He presents traits of a psychopath.
This has to be hidden from the public.