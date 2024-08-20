Invitation to the AMA to debate – Please sign the petition.

We, the Australian Medical Professional’s Society have invited the Australian Medical Association again to a public debate on the government's response to COVID-19 with a particular focus on the safety and efficacy of the provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Professor Dalgleish and Dr. Paul Marik will be touring with AMPS in October, and we would welcome the opportunity to engage in this debate.

Sign the petition if you want a public, transparent debate between the doctors of the AMA and AMPS.

Why this debate is important

As medical professionals, we believe it is crucial to engage in open and honest discussions about the measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic. Health professionals must be free to publicly debate public policy using the most up-to-date scientific evidence and their clinical judgment, unhindered by government regulatory censorship.

Trust in our profession has been eroded due to the enforcement of policies that appear unscientific and unjustified, especially when supported by secret health advice. To restore trust in medicine and demonstrate our commitment to foundational medical ethics, it is paramount that "the science" used to lock people down, separate families, ban early treatments, and enforce mandates be tested in an open and transparent forum, free from threats of reprisal.

The unprecedented squashing of scientific debate by regulatory authorities, enabled by mainstream and social media censorship, continues to this day and is a substantial block to the advancement of healthcare in this country and around the world. This practice is highly destructive to the foundations of an open and free democracy. If the medical profession unquestioningly accepts the dictates of health bureaucrats instead of engaging in scientific debate, it is to the detriment of patients' health.

What are we fighting for?

We want to stop medical censorship and fight for an opportunity for an open and transparent discussion. The doctors at AMPS invite the doctors of the AMA to a public debate on the government’s response to COVID-19, with a particular focus on the safety and efficacy of the provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccines.

You can download a copy of the letter sent to AMA here.

Open debates require courage; the courage to discover the truth.

Ian Brighthope

The Letter of Invitation to the AMA.

1 August 2024

We are writing to invite the Australian Medical Association once again to a public debate on the government's response to COVID-19, with a particular focus on the safety and efficacy of the provisionally approved COVID-19 vaccines. Professor Dalgleish and Dr. Paul Marik will be touring with AMPS in October, and we would welcome the opportunity to engage in this debate.

As medical professionals, we believe it is important to have an open and honest discussion about the measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic. Health Professionals must be free to publicly debate public policy using the most up to date scientific evidence and their clinical judgement unhindered by government regulatory censorship.

The format, date and location for the debate can be decided through joint discussion and agreement. The topic of the debate will be "The Safety and Effectiveness of the Government's Response to COVID-19." We believe that this is an important topic that needs to be discussed in a public forum. Open scientific discourse, medical ethics and transparency and accountability for public policy decisions and public commentary are vital if the public are to maintain trust in medicine and public health institutions.

We would like to extend this invitation to members of the Australian Medical Association. We believe that this debate will provide an opportunity for medical professionals to share their opinions and ideas on how to best combat COVID-19 moving forward for the health and safety of the public.

We look forward to hearing from you by Friday 9 August and hope that you will accept our invitation.

