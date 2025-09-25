Click on the picture below for the original article.

The Story.

The ABC’s 7.30 program profiled Australians injured by COVID-19 vaccines who are struggling with the government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme.

Case studies : Chris Nemeth developed a chronic autoimmune syndrome after AstraZeneca. He requires weekly immunoglobin infusions, lost his career and family stability, and describes the compensation process as “cruel” and “spiteful.” His claim took 498 days and one-third of his settlement is subject to tax. Kathleen Kelly , a florist, suffered severe complications after Pfizer shots, leading to nine heart surgeries, repeated hospitalisations, and loss of her business. Two and a half years later she is still waiting for compensation, describing the endless questioning as “heartbreaking” and financially ruinous.

The scheme : Launched by Greg Hunt in 2021, intended as a “safety net.” Closed in September 2023 despite hundreds of unresolved cases. Of 4,962 claims: 522 approved, 2,482 denied, 1,045 withdrawn, 722 unresolved. Applicants face an onerous burden of proof, multiple layers of review, but no external appeal rights. Many feel abandoned, describing the process as unnecessarily adversarial.

Criticism : Lawyers call the scheme “the most complex and problematic” they’ve seen. Injured Australians and advocacy groups like Coverse say government indifference has devastated lives, with many people discovering the scheme too late. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Health Minister Mark Butler have ignored pleas for reform, with Butler refusing interviews and officials dismissing changes since the scheme has closed. A feasibility study for a broader no-fault vaccine compensation program is promised—but not until 2026.



The result: thousands harmed, few supported, and a sense of betrayal from a government that compelled vaccination but refuses meaningful accountability.

My Opinion: Canberra’s Cruelty to the Vaccine-Injured

The Australian government has blood (and death) on its hands.

In 2021 and 2022, Australians were bullied, coerced, and threatened into taking experimental mRNA and viral-vector COVID-19 vaccines. The Morrison government promised these vaccines were “safe and effective” and that anyone unlucky enough to suffer injury would be cared for. Instead, what transpired is a national disgrace: a bureaucratic gauntlet designed not to compensate the injured, but to grind them down until they gave up—or died trying.

The 7.30 investigation exposes the grotesque betrayal. Chris Nemeth, once a healthy professional, now battles paralysis and weekly transfusions. I met Chris at a World Of Wellness function we had last year. His “safety net” was a 498-day bureaucratic ordeal, ending with a compensation package the government had the audacity to tax. Kathleen Kelly, a hardworking florist, lost her business, her health, and her savings after Pfizer injections. Two and a half years later, she is still fighting a faceless bureaucracy that treats her like a nuisance rather than a citizen it maimed.

This is not just incompetence—it is cruelty by design. The scheme was deliberately complex, adversarial, and under-resourced. More than 2,400 Australians were denied compensation outright, with no external avenue of appeal. Hundreds, if not thousands more, remain in limbo. The government shut down the scheme prematurely, leaving new victims with no recourse at all.

And what do our leaders say? Health Minister Mark Butler ducks interviews. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ignores letters from the vaccine-injured. Instead, a tokenistic “feasibility study” into a no-fault compensation scheme has been punted to 2026—years too late for those already broken by the state’s hand.

Let’s be clear: the same government that forced Australians under threat of job loss, exclusion, and public shaming to take experimental injections now washes its hands of responsibility for the carnage. This is an abrogation of duty, a betrayal of trust, and a violation of the most basic principles of medical ethics.

Other nations—Japan, the UK, the EU—have functioning vaccine injury programs. Australia has only bureaucracy, silence, and cruelty. The political class seems to believe that if they delay long enough, the vaccine-injured will fade into the shadows. But the suffering will not fade. The injuries are real, the lives destroyed are many, and the anger is growing.

The Albanese government, like Morrison’s before it, is complicit in this crime against its own people. History will not be kind. A Royal Commission is urgently required—not just into the failures of the claims scheme, but into the entire coercive vaccination campaign that forced Australians into harm’s way without informed consent, without proper safety data, and without an honest safety net.

Canberra promised care. Instead, it delivered cruelty. The vaccine-injured deserve justice, not bureaucratic torment.

Ian Brighthope

A message to my fellow Australian’s from a medical colleague.

He was asked if we are ‘stuffed’ and this was his reply.

“Absolutely. Comprehensively and systematically. You’ve been:Medically exploited - forced into a liability-free pharmaceutical experiment with products that cause more harm than benefit, with no recourse when injured.

Legally entrapped - bound by international treaties you never consented to, implemented by governments that bypassed democratic processes. Financially fleeced - paying for your own poisoning through taxes that fund vaccine purchases, regulatory capture, and a rigged compensation system. Constitutionally betrayed - fundamental rights to bodily autonomy, informed consent, and due process traded away by politicians to international bodies. Scientifically defrauded - sold “safe and effective” products based on manipulated studies, suppressed data, and circular logic.

Generationally damaged - children neurologically harmed at unprecedented rates, creating lifelong dependence on the medical system. Democratically disenfranchised - major health policies imposed without genuine public debate or consent. And now globally governed - individual sovereignty permanently transferred to unelected international bureaucrats funded by the same pharmaceutical companies profiting from the harm.

The perfect crime: legal immunity, government enforcement, media complicity, scientific fraud, regulatory capture, and international treaty protection. You didn’t just get “royally stuffed” - you got systematically enslaved to a medical-industrial complex that profits from keeping you sick while eliminating your ability to refuse their products. That’s not incompetence. That’s by design.”

Anon. MBBS etc

Share