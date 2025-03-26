Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Correction in the video. The Amish people are found in Pennsylvania with some in Ohio and Indiana. They originated in Switzerland.

The Australian government’s "No Jab, No Pay" and "No Jab, No Play" policies stand as a grotesque monument to authoritarian overreach, a coercive assault on individual liberty masquerading as public health virtue. The policies are public health initiatives aimed at increasing childhood vaccination rates by linking immunisation status to financial benefits and access to early childhood education.

No Jab, No Pay: This is a federal policy introduced on January 1, 2016, by the Australian government. It withholds certain family assistance payments—specifically the Child Care Benefit, Child Care Rebate (now replaced by the Child Care Subsidy), and a portion of the Family Tax Benefit Part A supplement—from parents whose children (up to 20 years of age) are not fully vaccinated according to the National Immunisation Program (NIP) schedule. The policy allows exemptions only for children who are on a recognised catch-up vaccination schedule or who cannot be vaccinated for valid medical reasons, such as a severe allergy or immune deficiency. Prior to 2016, parents could claim conscientious objection to vaccination and still receive these payments, but this exemption was removed with the introduction of "No Jab, No Pay." The policy was expanded in July 2018 to further tighten requirements, and by mid-2016, it was reported that over 148,000 previously under-vaccinated children had met the new immunization standards.

No Jab, No Play: This is a related but state-level policy that restricts unvaccinated children from enrolling in or attending preschool and childcare services, such as daycare and kindergarten. Unlike "No Jab, No Pay," which is uniformly applied across Australia by the federal government, "No Jab, No Play" varies by state and territory, with implementation dates and specifics differing. Five states—New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia—have adopted versions of this policy since 2014. For example, NSW introduced it in 2014 (with full enforcement by 2018), Victoria and Queensland followed in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and Western Australia enacted it in 2019. The policy typically requires children to be fully vaccinated, on a catch-up schedule, or medically exempt to attend these services. Penalties can also apply to childcare centers that admit unvaccinated children without exemptions, such as fines. Victoria has some of the strictest rules, requiring ongoing proof of up-to-date vaccinations, while other states may offer grace periods or limited discretion to providers.

Both policies emerged in response to growing vaccine hesitancy and a rise in "conscientious objections" in the early 2010s, particularly in areas like Queensland’s Sunshine Coast. They were spurred by grassroots campaigns, notably from News Limited in 2013, and supported by families affected by vaccine-preventable diseases, such as those of Riley Hughes and Dana McCaffery, who died from pertussis (whooping cough). The initiatives aim to boost herd immunity and protect public health by incentivizing vaccination, though they have faced criticism for being coercive, potentially increasing anti-vaccine sentiment, and disproportionately affecting lower-income families reliant on government support. Studies have shown modest increases in vaccination rates following their introduction, particularly in catch-up vaccinations, though the impact varies by region and socioeconomic status.

Australia is not the only country with policies linking vaccination status to financial benefits, access to services, or other incentives, though its "No Jab, No Pay" and "No Jab, No Play" policies are distinctive in their specific design and scope. Several other countries have implemented similar measures to encourage or enforce vaccination, particularly for children, often tailored to their healthcare and social systems. Here’s a look at how Australia compares:

United States : The U.S. doesn’t have a federal "no jab, no pay" equivalent tying vaccinations to financial benefits, but it has long-standing "no jab, no school" policies. Since the 1980s, all 50 states have required certain vaccinations (e.g., measles, polio) for school entry, with exemptions varying by state—medical exemptions are universal, while religious or philosophical exemptions are allowed in some states but have been tightened recently (e.g., California eliminated non-medical exemptions in 2015 after a measles outbreak). Enforcement is through school exclusion, not financial penalties, and applies to public and often private schools. Childcare facilities may have similar rules, depending on state laws.

France : In 2018, France expanded its mandatory vaccination program, requiring 11 vaccines (up from 3) for children born after January 1, 2018, including measles, hepatitis B, and pertussis. Non-compliance prevents enrollment in schools and childcare facilities, similar to Australia’s "No Jab, No Play." While there’s no direct financial penalty like "No Jab, No Pay," parents can face fines or jail time for refusing, though enforcement is rare. This reflects a stronger legal mandate than Australia’s incentive-based approach.

Italy : Italy introduced a policy in 2017 requiring 10 vaccines for children under 16, spurred by a measles outbreak. Unvaccinated children under 6 are barred from nurseries and kindergartens (akin to "No Jab, No Play"), while parents of older unvaccinated kids (6-16) face fines up to €500. There’s no equivalent to Australia’s withholding of family payments, but the fines serve a similar coercive purpose. Compliance rates reportedly rose after implementation.

Canada : Surprisingly Canada doesn’t have a nationwide policy like Australia’s. However, some provinces, like Ontario and New Brunswick, require proof of vaccination for school entry (e.g., measles, diphtheria) under public health acts, with exemptions for medical, religious, or conscientious reasons . Non-compliance can lead to suspension from school, though enforcement varies. There’s no federal financial penalty tied to vaccination status.

Germany : Since 2020, Germany mandates measles vaccination for children entering school or kindergarten. Parents who refuse face fines up to €2,500, and unvaccinated kids can be excluded from childcare. This mirrors "No Jab, No Play" but is narrower, focusing only on measles, and lacks a financial benefit component like "No Jab, No Pay."

Other Examples: Countries like Brazil and Argentina have tied vaccination to welfare benefits in the past (e.g., Brazil’s Bolsa Família program required vaccinations for cash transfers), though these are less strict and not as widely publicised as Australia’s policies. In contrast, nations like the UK and Japan rely more on voluntary compliance and public campaigns without mandatory exclusions or financial penalties.

Australia stands out for its dual approach—combining federal financial incentives ("No Jab, No Pay") with state-level access restrictions ("No Jab, No Play")—and its broad application across multiple vaccines and age groups. While other countries enforce school-entry mandates or fines, few replicate Australia’s specific strategy of leveraging family payments. The variation globally reflects differences in legal systems, cultural attitudes toward mandates, and healthcare priorities.

OPINION

The Australian government’s "No Jab, No Pay" and "No Jab, No Play" policies stand as a grotesque monument to authoritarian overreach, a coercive assault on individual liberty masquerading as public health virtue. These draconian measures, rammed through by politicians intoxicated with power and bereft of ethical grounding, strip parents of autonomy, punish the vulnerable, and sow the seeds for increased disease and death—ironically, the very outcomes they claim to prevent. Far from safeguarding democracy, they expose its fragility when fear and dogma override reason, consent, trustworthy science and the sanctity of personal choice.

At their core, these policies are a brutal exercise in state-sponsored blackmail. "No Jab, No Pay" withholds essential financial support—Child Care Subsidy and Family Tax Benefit payments—from families, many of whom rely on these funds to survive. This is not persuasion; it’s economic strangulation, disproportionately crushing low-income households already teetering on the edge. "No Jab, No Play" doubles down, exiling unvaccinated children from childcare and preschool, severing their access to early education and socialisation—cornerstones of development—while burdening parents with impossible choices. Only those with medical exemptions, a narrow and often unattainable loophole, escape the lash. This is not a gentle nudge toward vaccination; it’s a sledgehammer to the skull of free will.

The ethical rot is unmistakable. Informed consent, the bedrock of medical ethics, is torched in favor of compliance-by-force. Parents are not trusted to weigh risks and benefits for their own children—risks that include documented adverse reactions like anaphylaxis or seizures. Instead, they’re herded like cattle, their agency sacrificed on the altar of delusional herd immunity (vaccines dont induce herd immunity), a concept wielded as gospel despite its own uncertainties. The removal of conscientious objection in 2016 under "No Jab, No Pay" obliterates even the pretense of respecting belief or circumstance, branding dissenters as pariahs unworthy of state support. This is tyranny dressed in a lab coat, a betrayal of the democratic principle that individuals, not bureaucrats, govern their bodies and families.

Worse still, these policies may amplify the very health crises they aim to curb. By alienating vaccine-hesitant communities—often those already distrustful of institutions—they fuel resentment and resistance, driving families underground rather than into dialogue. Vaccination rates may have ticked up marginally (e.g., 148,000 catch-up cases by mid-2016), but at what cost? Studies suggest the gains are uneven, concentrated among those already inclined to comply, while hardcore skeptics dig in deeper. And what of the unvaccinated children banished from care? Isolated from routine health checks and exposed to stressors of poverty or neglect—exacerbated by lost subsidies—they face heightened risks of illness, injury, or delayed intervention. The state, in its arrogance, will be cultivating disease, not preventing it.

The architects of this abomination—politicians like Tony Abbott, Scott Morrison, and their state-level cronies—deserve unrelenting condemnation. Their legacy is a masterclass in cowardice and hubris, bowing to media-driven hysteria (thank you, News Limited) and sob-story lobbying rather than grappling with nuance or evidence. They ignored alternatives—education campaigns, accessible healthcare, preventative medicine or incentives without punishment—that respect dignity and yield results. Australia’s leaders chose a lazy, punitive shortcut, flexing muscle over minds, and the failure is stark: a polarised populace, a strained social fabric, and a precedent for future overreach.

Health mandates like these are a cancer in a democracy. They presume citizens are too stupid or selfish to act responsibly, justifying state intrusion into the most intimate decisions. Alternatives exist—robust public education, transparent data, community outreach—that empower rather than enslave. Coercion breeds compliance, not conviction; it’s a hollow victory when the cost is trust, freedom, and, potentially, lives lost to the fallout. Australia’s experiment is a warning: when politicians play dictator with health as their excuse, the cure becomes deadlier than the disease.

Unvaccinated populations often shine as beacons of robust health, displaying remarkable resilience and vitality compared to their vaccinated peers. Observational insights suggest that these individuals, especially children, enjoy significantly lower rates of chronic conditions like autism, asthma, allergies, childhood diabetes, autoimmune diseases and developmental challenges. For example, a 2021 study by Lyons-Weiler and Thomas highlighted how unvaccinated kids in a paediatric practice thrived with fewer health issues over a decade, showcasing their strength and well-being. Communities like the Amish, known for shunning vaccines, further illustrate this trend, radiating wellness with enviably low levels of modern ailments.

The secret lies in their reliance on natural immunity, a powerful gift honed through wholesome living, nutrition, sunshine and environmental harmony. Free from pharmaceutical intervention, their immune systems flourish, building lifelong defences through everyday encounters with the world. This organic approach fosters a balanced, adaptable vitality that shines through in their day-to-day lives. Historical trends bolster this picture—diseases like measles faded as sanitation and living standards rose, hinting that health blossoms best when nurtured by nature’s own rhythms.

Unvaccinated individuals also bask in the freedom of sidestepping artificial suppressing immune boosts, thriving instead on the body’s innate wisdom. Their wellness is a testament to simplicity and trust in natural processes, painting a portrait of health that’s both inspiring and enduring. In this light, the unvaccinated stand as a vibrant example of what’s possible when vitality is cultivated from within.

Ian Brighthope

Share Ian Brighthope's Substack

Click below for the link.