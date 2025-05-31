Exciting news! I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be presenting at ACNEM’s 2025 Annual Conference ‘Integrative Cancer Therapies in Melbourne & online on the 4th+ 5th of July, 2025. This not-to-be-missed event will bring together some of the leading voices in integrative medicine, sharing the latest research and clinical strategies for both supporting cancer patients and advancing cancer prevention through integrative, evidence-informed care. My presentation will focus on the importance of High Dose Intravenous Vitamin C (HDIVC) in cancer patient care and patients undergoing surgery, anaesthesia, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. I will be speaking about how it is best used and the importance of a number of anticancer nutrients aiding its synergistic effects. Some of my clinical experiences also. I’m looking forward to connecting with fellow practitioners and contributing to this vital conversation on integrative oncology. To secure your ticket, visit acnem.org@acnem

The Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM) has left an indelible mark on global healthcare as the oldest organisation dedicated to nutritional and environmental medicine. From its founding in 1982 to its current role as a leader in integrative medicine, ACNEM has overcome skepticism and operational challenges to educate thousands of practitioners. Its fellowship program continues to produce skilled professionals, while its conferences, particularly the 2025 Annual Conference on Integrative Cancer Therapies, highlight its commitment to addressing critical health issues. As ACNEM looks to the future, its focus on true evidence-based, preventative care ensures it will remain a cornerstone of integrative health for decades to come.

