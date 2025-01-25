Click below for the video of the speech by the President of Argentina, Javier Milei

"The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see."

Churchill

President Javier Milei’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23, 2025.

Introduction

One of the highlights during our annual meeting: we will be joined by President Javier Milei. It's the second time at our annual meeting here in Davos, and President Milei just arrived from the inauguration in Washington. Also, Madame, his sister, sitting here on the first row. They had a great experience in Washington DC. President just told Professor Schwab and myself, and as I mentioned also, we are very excited about his second participation here in Davos. For some of us, my dear colleague Marisol Argueta, our Latin American director, and myself, we were privileged to also be in Buenos Aires a few months ago where we brought 50 business leaders from all over the world under the auspices of the World Economic Forum and we spent a day with President Milei in Argentina. His hospitality is unique, and it also shows the business interest for Argentina. Argentina has been through a remarkable transformation: deficit wiped out, inflation down, and growth rebounding with strong prospects ahead. And that's in a year. I think the president really should get an applause for that. So I don't want to take any more time, Mr. President. I would like to then invite Mr. President Milei.

President Milei

Good morning everyone. How much has changed in such a short time. A year ago, I stood here before you alone and spoke some truths about the state of the western world that were met with some surprise and astonishment by much of the political, economic, and media establishment of the West. And I must admit that in a way I understand it. A president from a country that, as a result of systematic economic failure for more than 100 years, as a result of having the country taken weak stances in major global conflicts, and as a result of us having closed ourselves off to trade, we had lost practically all international significance over the years. A president of such a country stood on this stage and told the entire world that they were wrong, that they were headed for failure, that the West had gone astray and that it needed to be redirected. The president of that country, Argentina, who was not a politician, who had no legislative support, no backing from governors, business leaders, or media groups, in that speech here standing before you, I told you it was the beginning of a new Argentina. That Argentina had been infected with socialism for far too long and that with us it would once again embrace the ideas of freedom, a model that we summarize as the defense of life, liberty, and private property. And I also told you that in a way Argentina was the Ghost of Western Christmases yet to come because we had already experienced everything you were going through and we already knew how it would end.

A year later, I must say that I no longer feel so alone. I don't feel alone because the world has embraced Argentina. Argentina has become a global example of fiscal responsibility, of commitment to honoring our obligations, and obviously a commitment to solve the inflation problem. Also, we are an example of a new way of doing politics which is about telling people the truth to their faces and trusting that they will understand. Nor do I feel alone because over the course of this year I have found allies in this fight for the ideas of freedom in every corner of the world: from the amazing Elon Musk to that fierce Italian lady, my dear Georgia Meloni, from Nayib Bukele in El Salvador to Viktor Orbán in Hungary, from Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel to Donald Trump in the United States. Slowly, an international alliance has been forming among all those nations which, like ours, want to be free and believe in the ideas of liberty. And slowly, what once seemed like the absolute global hegemony of the woke left in politics, educational institutions, in the media, in supranational organisations, or even in forums like Davos, has begun to crumble, and hope for the ideas of freedom is starting to emerge.

Today I've come here to tell you that our battle is not yet won, and although hope has been rekindled, it is our moral duty and our historical responsibility to dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism until we have succeeded in rebuilding our historical cathedral, until we have ensured that the majority of Western countries once again embrace the ideas of liberty, until our ideas become the common currency in the halls of events such as this one. We can't let our guard down because I must say that forums like this one have been protagonists and promoters of the sinister agenda of wokeism that is doing so much damage to the Western World. If we want to change, if we truly want to defend the rights of citizens, we must first begin by telling them the truth. And the truth is that there is something badly mistaken about the ideas that have been promoted through forums such as this one, and I would like to take a few minutes today to discuss some of them.

Today few will deny that winds of change are blowing in the West. There are those who resist change, those who grudgingly accept it but accept it nonetheless, there are the new converts who appear when they see it as inevitable, and finally, there's those of us who have fought all of our entire lives for change to arrive. Each one of you will know which group you belong to. Sure, there may be a bit of each within this auditorium, but you will all surely recognise that the times of change are knocking on our doors. Historic moments of change have a unique characteristic: that times when formulas that have been in place for decades become exhausted, the methods once considered the only way of doing things cease to make sense, and what to many seemed unquestionable truths is finally called into question. These are times when the rules get rewritten and therefore these are times that reward those who have the courage to take risks. But much of the free world still prefers the comfort of what is familiar even though it may be the wrong path, and they will insist on applying the recipes of failure. And the great burden that is the common denominator among the countries and institutions that are failing is the mental virus of woke ideology. This is the great epidemic of our time that must be cured. This is the cancer we need to get rid of.

This ideology has colonised the world's most important institutions, from the political parties and governments of leading Western nations to global governance organisations, even universities and media outlets. It has also set the tone of the global conversation over the past decades. Until we remove this abhorrent ideology from our culture, our institutions, and our laws, Western civilisation and even the human species will not be able to return to the path of progress demanded by our pioneering spirit. It is essential to break these ideological chains if we want to usher in a new golden age. That is why today I would like to take a few minutes to breaking those chains, but first let's talk about what we're fighting for.

The West represents the pinnacle of human achievement. On the fertile ground of its Greco-Roman heritage and Judeo-Christian values, the seeds of something unprecedented in history were sown. After definitively overcoming absolutism, liberalism inaugurated a new era in human existence, and within the new moral and philosophical framework which placed individual liberty above the whims of tyrants, the West was able to unleash man's creative capacity, initiating an unprecedented process of wealth generation. The data speaks for itself: until the year 1800, the world's per capita GDP remained virtually constant. However, from the 19th century onwards and thanks to the Industrial Revolution, per capita GDP multiplied by 20, lifting 90% of the global population out of poverty even though the population itself increased eightfold. And this was only possible thanks to a convergence of fundamental values: respect for life, liberty, and property, which enabled free trade, freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the other pillars of Western civilization. In addition, our inventive and exploratory pioneering spirit, which is constantly testing the limits of what is possible, and that's a pioneering spirit that today is represented among others by my dear friend Elon Musk, who has been unjustly vilified by the wokeism ideology in recent days for an innocent gesture that simply reflects his enthusiasm and gratitude towards people.

In summary, we invented capitalism on the basis of saving, investment, labor, and reinvestment, and hard work. We got every worker to multiply tenfold, 100-fold, or why not even a thousandfold their productivity, thus overcoming the Malthusian trap. Yet at some point in the 20th century, we lost our way and the liberal principles that had made us free and prosperous were betrayed. A new political class, driven by collectivist ideologies and taking advantage of times of crisis, saw the perfect opportunity to accumulate power. All the wealth created by capitalism until then and into the future would be redistributed through some scheme of centralised planning, setting in motion a process whose disastrous consequences we are suffering today.

By promoting a socialist agenda while insidiously operating within the liberal paradigm, this new political class distorted the values of liberalism, and so they replaced freedom with liberation, using the coercive power of the state to redistribute the wealth created by capitalism. Their justification was the sinister, unjust, and abhorrent idea of social justice, complemented by theoretical Marxist frameworks aimed at liberating individuals from their needs. And at the core of this new value system lies the fundamental premise that equality before the law is not enough, as hidden systemic injustices exist which must be rectified, an idea that serves as a gold mine for bureaucrats who aspire to omnipotence. And this is fundamentally what wokeism is about: the result of the reversal of Western values.

Each of our civilization pillars has been replaced by a distorted version of itself through various mechanisms of cultural subversion. Negative rights to life, liberty, and property were transformed into an artificially and endlessly artificial and endless list of positive rights. First it was education, then housing, and from then on absurdities like access to the internet, televised football, theatre, cosmetic treatments, and an endless number of other desires that were turned into fundamental human rights. Rights that, of course, someone has to pay for and which can only be guaranteed through the infinite expansion of the abhorrent State. In other words, we move from the concept of freedom as the fundamental protection of the individual against the intervention of the state to the concept of liberation through state intervention.

On this foundation, wokeism was built, an ideology of monolithic thinking upheld by various institutions whose purpose is to penalise dissent. Feminism, diversity, inclusion, equity, immigration, abortion, environmentalism, gender ideology, among others, these are all various heads of the same beast aimed at justifying the state's expansion through the appropriation and distortion of noble causes. Let us look at some of these.

Radical feminism is a distortion of the concept of equality. Even in its most benevolent form, it is redundant as equality before the law already exists in the West. Everything else is a quest for privileges, which is what radical feminism truly seeks, pitting half of the population against the other half when they should both be on the same side. We have even got to the point of normalising the fact that in many supposedly civilised countries, if you kill a woman it is called feminicide and this carries more serious punishment than if you kill a man, simply based on the sex of the victim, legally making a woman's life be worth more than that of a man. And that they carry the banner of the gender-based wage gap, but when you look at the data, it is clear that there is no inequality for the same work, but rather that most men tend to choose better-paying professions than most women. However, they don't complain about the fact that most prison inmates are men, or that most plumbers are men, or that most victims of robbery or murder are men, let alone the majority of people who have died in wars. But if you raise these points in the media or even at this forum, you're considered a misogynist simply for defending an elementary principle of modern democracy and the rule of law, which is equality before the law, and of course, defending the data as well.

Wokeism also manifests in sinister radical environmentalism and the climate change agenda. Preserving our planet for future generations is a matter of common sense. No one wants to live in a landfill. But once again, wokeism has managed to pervert this fundamental idea. From preserving the environment for human enjoyment, we have shifted to a fanatical environmentalism where we humans are seen as a cancer that must be eradicated and economic development is considered little more than a crime against nature. And yet when we argue that the Earth has already gone through five abrupt temperature change cycles and that during four of those man was not even around, we are called flat-earthers in order to discredit our ideas, even though science and the data are on our side.

It is no coincidence that these same groups are the main promoters of the bloody, murderous abortion agenda, an agenda designed on the basis of the Malthusian premise that overpopulation will destroy the Earth and that we must therefore implement some form of population control. In fact, this has been carried to such an extreme that today on Earth we start to see a population growth rate starting to look like a problem. And talk about a job they've done by promoting abortion.

And these forums promote the LGBT agenda, attempting to impose the idea that women are men and men are women simply based on self-perception. And they say nothing about when a man dresses as a woman and kills his opponent in a boxing ring, or when a male prison inmate claims to be a woman and ends up sexually assaulting women in prison. In fact, just a few weeks ago there were headlines around the world regarding the case of two gay Americans who championed the banners of sexual diversity and were sentenced to 100 years in prison for abusing and filming their adopted children for more than two years. I want to be clear when I say abuse: this is no euphemism because in its most extreme forms, gender ideology is outright child abuse. They are pedophiles. So I want to know who would support that kind of behaviour.

Healthy children are being irreversibly harmed through hormone treatments and mutilation, as if a five-year-old child could possibly consent to such things. Should their family not agree, there will always be state agents ready to step in, in favor of what they call "the best interest of the child." Believe me, the scandalous experiments carried out in the name of this criminal ideology will one day be condemned and likened to those committed in the darkest periods of our history.

Uncovering this multitude of abhorrent practices is hindered by the eternal victimhood narrative, always ready to hurl accusations of homophobia, transphobia, and other fabricated terms whose sole purpose is to silence those of us who dare to expose the scandal—one in which both national and international authorities are complicit. Meanwhile, in our businesses, public institutions, and educational establishments, merit has been cast aside in favor of the doctrine of diversity, which represents a regression to the aristocratic systems of the past. Quotas are invented for every minority politicians can come up with, undermining the excellence of institutions.

Wokeism has also distorted the issue of immigration. The free movement of goods and people is a fundamental pillar of liberalism. Argentina, the United States, and many other countries became great thanks to immigrants who left their homelands in search of new opportunities. However, we have shifted from attracting foreign talent for development to embracing mass immigration driven not by national interest but by guilt. Since the West is supposedly the root cause of all the world's evils in history, it must redeem itself by opening its borders to everyone, leading to a form of reverse colonisation that resembles collective suicide.

Now, we see images of hordes of immigrants who abuse, assault, or even kill European citizens, whose only sin was not adhering to a particular religion. When someone questions these situations, they are immediately labeled racist, xenophobic, or even Nazis. Wokeism has penetrated our societies so deeply, promoted by institutions like this one, that it has even led to questioning the very concept of biological sex through the disastrous influence of gender ideology. This has resulted in even greater state intervention through absurd legislation, such as the state funding expensive hormone treatments and surgeries to fulfill the self-perceptions of certain individuals.

Only now are we beginning to see the effects of an entire generation that has mutilated their bodies, encouraged by a culture of sexual relativism. These individuals will have to spend their entire lives in psychiatric treatment to cope with what they have done to themselves. Yet no one dares to speak about these issues. Moreover, the vast majority have also been subjected to the misguided self-perceptions of a tiny minority.

Wokeism also seeks to hijack our future. By dominating the faculties of the world's most prestigious universities, it is shaping the elites of our countries to reject and deny the culture, ideas, and values that made us great, further damaging our social fabric. What future do we have if we are teaching our young people to feel ashamed of our past? All of this was incubated and increasingly developed over the past decades. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, free nations began to self-destruct when they no longer had adversaries to defeat. Peace made us weak. We were defeated by our own complacency.

These and other aberrations are the threats that today endanger the West. Unfortunately, institutions like this one have been promoting these beliefs for decades. No one here can feign innocence. For years, there has been a worship of a sinister and murderous ideology, moving heaven and earth to impose it on humanity. Supranational organizations have acted as its ideological instruments, while many national governments, especially the European Union, have served as its armed wing.

Even now, in the UK, citizens are being imprisoned for exposing horrifying crimes committed by certain migrants, crimes the government seeks to conceal. Bureaucrats in Brussels suspend elections in sovereign nations simply because they dislike the outcomes. Faced with such discussions, wokeism's first strategy is to discredit those of us who challenge it—labeling us with terms like racist, misogynist, or homophobic—and then silencing us. Beneath their rhetoric of diversity and tolerance lies a blatant desire to eliminate dissent, criticism, and ultimately, freedom.

The political formulas of the past decades have failed. This means it is time for bold thinking. It is time to reclaim the truths that were obvious to our ancestors and reconnect with the values that made Western civilization great. As Churchill once said, "The farther back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see."

We must embrace freedom once again. This is what we are doing in Argentina, and I trust this is what President Trump will do for America. Let us make the West great again. As Argentina's national anthem declares, let us hear the sacred cry: "Freedom, freedom, freedom." May the forces of heaven be with us. Thank you, and long live freedom.

Moderator:

Thank you so much, Mr. President. As you all know, this is an open, free platform, and we are extremely grateful for your concept and presentation.

The Main Points:

1. Milei highlighted Argentina's progress and transformation into a "global example of fiscal responsibility" and commitment to solving inflation.

2. He declared that "winds of change are blowing in the West" and claimed credit for a growing "international alliance" of nations seeking freedom.

3. Milei strongly criticised what he called the "mental virus of woke ideology," describing it as a "cancer" that needs to be removed from Western institutions.

4. He championed traditional Western values, describing the West as "the peak of the human species".

5. Milei emphasised the economic reforms and his government's achievements in reducing inflation and generating fiscal surpluses.

6.He attacked feminism, climate change policies, and other progressive policies and ideas as "heads of the same monster" aimed at justifying state expansion.

7. Milei launched a fierce defence of his "dear friend" Elon Musk against recent criticisms.

8. He urged global leaders to break free from old political formulas and embrace new ideas.

Milei's speech reaffirmed his commitment to free-market reforms and cultural conservatism, while positioning Argentina as a model for other nations to follow. Australia needs leadership. We dont have it.

The Play 'Evita' and its Contemporary Relevance

‘Evita’ tells the story of Eva Perón, the wife of Argentine President Juan Perón, and her rise from a poor background to becoming a deeply polarising figure in Argentina’s history. The musical captures her ambition, charisma, and the adoration she inspired among Argentina's poor, while also highlighting the criticisms of her wealth, power, and political maneuvering. The show’s centrepiece is the haunting and emotional song “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” which reflects Eva's complex relationship with the people she claimed to serve.

The song is both a plea and a defense, with Eva addressing the masses, reassuring them of her loyalty while hinting at the tensions between her ideals and actions. It resonates with themes of sacrifice, power, and the paradoxes of leadership.

The story of Eva Perón and the societal dynamics she navigated carry significant parallels to contemporary politics worldwide, including and especiall in Australia. At its core, ‘Evita’ explores the intersection of charisma, populism, and political power. In the current climate of political disillusionment, rising inequality, and polarised societies, the themes of ‘Evita’ feel strikingly relevant.

The musical raises questions about the role of leaders who present themselves as champions of the people. Are they genuinely advocating for the oppressed, or are they using populist rhetoric to consolidate personal power? This tension is mirrored in modern debates about governance, media influence, and public trust in institutions.

Australia faces its own challenges with inequality, social unrest, and disillusionment with traditional political parties. The question arises: is the nation at risk of regressing into a system where charisma and populism eg the Teals, overshadow substance and long-term planning? Like the social stratification in Eva Perón’s Argentina, Australia is grappling with growing wealth gaps. Rising housing prices, wage stagnation, superannuation wealth transfer and the erosion of the middle class are creating divisions. While Australia hasn’t seen a figure like Eva Perón in its political arena, the rise of populist leaders globally reflects a growing appetite for personalities who promise radical change, often at the expense of nuanced policy.

Australia's evolving identity, amidst debates over indigenous recognition, immigration, and national values, echoes the societal crossroads Argentina faced during Eva's time. Australia doesn’t have a direct equivalent of Eva Perón, but the metaphorical concept of an "Evita" manifests in various ways.

For example, media icons who turn politician. These people leverage their fame to influence politics. I see this as evoking parallels to Eva’s political rise as a former radio star. Also, leaders who adopt the rhetoric of the "common people" while wielding significant power are modern-day Evita-types. Activists and public figures who champion social causes metaphorically embody Evita's appeal, especially if they straddle the line between genuine advocacy and political ambition.

‘Evita’ serves as both a cautionary tale and a celebration of the power of the people to elevate a leader who embodies their hopes and struggles. For Australia, the story and song “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” hold a mirror to the complexities of modern governance. They remind us to remain vigilant about the balance between charisma and accountability, to question the motives of those in power, and to ensure that leadership is not just about spectacle but about real, equitable progress.

In a rapidly changing world, ‘Evita’s’ lessons are more relevant than ever, urging societies to reflect on the kind of leadership they desire and deserve. Any politician can be behave like an Evita.

Ian Brighthope

