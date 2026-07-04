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The Annual Flu Jab: A Ritual in Search of Results

Every year, with almost liturgical predictability, the flu jab is presented to the public as a simple act of responsibility. Posters appear in pharmacies. Employers urge compliance. Governments repeat the familiar message: roll up your sleeve, protect yourself, protect others, reduce the burden on hospitals.

But behind the slogan lies a far less reassuring reality. The seasonal influenza vaccine is not a strong, durable, sterilising shield. It is a yearly attempt to predict a moving viral target, manufacture a product months in advance, distribute it to millions, and hope that the circulating strains match the assumptions made by committees long before the season has fully declared itself.

That is not certainty. That is a biological wager.

The public is rarely told this plainly. Instead, influenza vaccination is too often promoted with the tone of settled protection, when the evidence shows something far more modest, variable and conditional. The Australian Immunisation Handbook itself acknowledges that influenza vaccine effectiveness depends on the age and immunocompetence of the recipient and, critically, on the degree of similarity between the vaccine strains and the strains circulating in the community. It also states that each year the World Health Organization recommends the strains to be included, and the Australian Influenza Vaccine Committee uses that recommendation to determine the composition of vaccines for Australia. In other words, the annual flu jab is built on prediction, not certainty.

Click on the Picture below:

The strongest indictment is not that the flu jab never works. That would be too crude. The stronger and more accurate indictment is that it is repeatedly oversold. The public is encouraged to think in absolutes: protected or unprotected, responsible or irresponsible, vaccinated or reckless. But the data do not support such moral theatre. They support a much more restrained conclusion: influenza vaccines sometimes reduce laboratory-confirmed influenza, often only modestly, with performance that can change dramatically from one season to the next.

The CDC’s own historical estimates show this instability. From 2009–10 through 2025–26, adjusted overall vaccine effectiveness estimates have ranged from 19% in 2014–15 to 60% in 2010–11, with other seasons at 29%, 30%, 36%, 38%, 39%, 40%, 44%, 47%, 48%, 49%, 52%, 56% and 60%. The preliminary figure for 2025–26 is listed as 36%. This is not the profile of a powerful, dependable medical intervention. It is the profile of a product whose effect is inconsistent, strain-dependent and often underwhelming.

The absolute benefit can be even more sobering. A Cochrane review of influenza vaccines in healthy adults found that inactivated vaccines probably reduced laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2.3% without vaccination to 0.9% with vaccination. That sounds more impressive when expressed relatively, but in absolute terms it means a reduction of about 1.4 percentage points. The same review found that influenza-like illness fell from 21.5% to 18.1%, and that 71 healthy adults would need to be vaccinated to prevent one case of influenza. The review also found little or no reduction in days off work, and evidence for hospitalisation reduction in healthy adults was low-certainty.

That is the great communication failure. The public hears “get protected.” The evidence says “some people, in some seasons, may have a reduced probability of laboratory-confirmed influenza, with modest absolute benefit.” Those are not the same message.

Even when the flu vaccine performs relatively well, the claim must be kept in proportion. During the 2025 Southern Hemisphere season, an interim analysis across eight countries estimated that seasonal influenza vaccination reduced influenza-associated outpatient visits by 50.4% and hospitalisation by 49.7%. That is not nothing. But neither is it the impenetrable wall implied by public campaigns. A roughly 50% reduction still leaves substantial residual risk.

It means many vaccinated people can still contract influenza, transmit respiratory illness, become clinically unwell, or require medical care.

The annual repetition of the jab is itself an admission of its limitations. In Australia, influenza vaccination is recommended every year for people aged six months and over, and the Handbook states that a person who received a 2025 influenza vaccine in late 2025 or early 2026 is still recommended to receive the 2026 formulation.

That is not durable immunity. It is repeated seasonal intervention against a virus that keeps changing. This matters because public trust depends on honest proportionality.

If an intervention is modest, say it is modest. If it is strain-dependent, say it is strain-dependent. If it is weaker in some years, say so. If it does not reliably prevent infection, do not imply that it does. If the benefit is mainly statistical rather than absolute for many healthy adults, the public deserves to know that too.

The flu jab has become more than a medical product. It has become a ritual of institutional reassurance. Its annual promotion allows health bureaucracies to appear active, employers to appear responsible, and governments to appear prepared. But true preparedness would mean more than repeating the same narrow message every winter. It would mean strengthening metabolic health, correcting vitamin D deficiency, improving nutrition in the elderly, supporting early diagnosis and care, protecting the vulnerable, improving indoor air quality, encouraging people to stay home when acutely ill, and treating influenza as a broader question of host resistance, environment and clinical readiness.

Click the picture below to see these recommendations for Covid-19 in a third world country.

A mature health system would not build its winter strategy around a single injection of variable effectiveness. It would tell the public the truth: influenza is a serious respiratory infection for vulnerable people; vaccines may reduce risk in some seasons and groups; the benefit is often partial; protection is not guaranteed; and health cannot be outsourced to an annual jab.

The public has been trained to accept slogans where it deserves statistics, certainty where there is uncertainty, and moral pressure where there should be informed consent. The problem is not only the flu vaccine itself. The problem is the inflated story told around it.

The flu jab should be discussed as it is: a limited, seasonally reformulated, strain-dependent intervention with variable effectiveness and modest absolute benefit for many healthy adults. It should not be marketed as a civic sacrament. It should not be used as a test of virtue. It should not be allowed to crowd out broader preventive medicine.

The truth is simple. The annual flu jab is not useless, but it is far weaker than the public narrative suggests. It is not a fortress. It is not a guarantee. It is not a substitute for immune resilience, early care, nutrition, sunlight, rest, ventilation and common sense.

And until public health is honest about that, the flu jab will remain what it has too often become: a ritual of compliance dressed up as comprehensive protection.

Ian Brighthope