Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Ian Brighthope
3hEdited

VITAMIN D PROTECTS COMPLETELY.

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Karen
4h

Never had a flu shot and never will. Don't believe in them. I look after my health naturally.

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