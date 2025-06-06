Click below to view on YouTube

The following is the introduction to “The Agenda”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the distinguished author Mr Aldous Huxley…… ‘Brave New World is a fantastic parable about the dehumanization of human beings. In the negative utopia described in my story, man has been subordinated to his own inventions, science technology and social organisation. These things have ceased to serve man. They have become his masters.’

Aldous Huxley's novel portrays a dystopian future under the dictatorship of a World State where every aspect of human life is controlled from laboratory creation to the grave. He described the story as fantasy but later wrote "The prophecies made in 1931 are coming true much sooner than I thought they would. The nightmare of total organisation has emerged and is now awaiting us just around the next corner."

‘With the rise of brain computer interfaces and biometric sensors and so forth, all the bodies, all the brains, would be connected together to a network and you won't be able to survive if you're disconnected from the net. All life on Earth is going to be radically changed. It's a fusion of the physical the digital and the biological world. It's changing who we are.

These people (the elites we don’t know-the supra -bankers and industrialists) have gotten to the point now where they are openly antihuman. Everything will be monitored. The environmental consequences of every human action cannot happen without digital ID. Once the digital ID is in place it's game over for humanity

You Must Watch This Film If You Are Interested In Our Future

"The Agenda"

The film "The Agenda" constructs a provocative narrative, drawing inspiration from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World to warn of a dystopian future where humanity is dehumanised and subjugated by its own creations: science, technology, and social organization. Introduced through Huxley’s lens, the film frames Brave New World as a "fantastic parable" depicting a world where these forces, meant to serve humanity, have instead become its masters. Huxley’s 1931 novel portrays a world state dictatorship controlling every aspect of life—from lab-engineered births to death—through a highly organised, technocratic system. The film cites Huxley’s later reflection that his prophecies are materialising faster than anticipated, with "the nightmare of total organisation" looming just around the corner.

The narrative argues that this dystopian vision is unfolding today through a global technocracy—a system of governance by unelected elites, scientists, and corporate oligarchs who seek to dismantle liberal democracy and impose centralised control. Rooted in the early 20th-century technocracy movement, which emerged at Columbia University as a vision to replace capitalism with resource and energy-based control, this ideology is depicted as mechanistic and anti-spiritual. The film defines technocracy as "the science of social engineering," designed to manage the entire social mechanism for the benefit of a select few, rather than the broader population. Although the original movement was short-lived, its principles are said to persist, driving the ambitions of powerful institutions like the World Economic Forum (WEF), United Nations (UN), World Health Organization (WHO), and financial giants such as BlackRock.

Central to the narrative is the claim that crises—climate change, pandemics, and resource scarcity—are being orchestrated or exaggerated to justify unprecedented control. The film asserts that digital technologies, including brain-computer interfaces, biometric sensors, and AI-driven surveillance, are creating a "digital panopticon" where every human action is monitored and monetised. Digital IDs and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are highlighted as tools for total social control, enabling authorities to program financial transactions, restrict purchases (e.g., limiting meat or travel based on carbon footprints), and enforce compliance through a "zero trust" system. This system, described as a default-deny protocol, would lock access to goods and services behind facial recognition and carbon credit allowances, effectively creating an "inverted prison" where freedom is illusory.

The climate change narrative is a primary target of skepticism. The film argues that carbon dioxide (CO2), a vital gas constituting only 0.04% of the atmosphere, is falsely vilified to enable land grabs, food system corporatisation, and energy rationing. Climate scientist John Christy is cited, claiming global warming is modest (1.5°C per century) and manageable, with no evidence of increasing extreme weather events. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is accused of political bias, suppressing dissenting scientists like Nobel laureate John Clauser, who calls climate narratives a "dangerous corruption of science." The film traces the origins of climate alarmism to Maurice Strong, an oil tycoon and UN figure, and the Club of Rome, which allegedly invented climate change as a unifying "enemy" to push a globalist agenda. The UN’s Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are portrayed as a Trojan horse for global governance, prioritising corporate profit and control over democratic accountability.

Agriculture is presented as under siege, with farmers vilified as climate culprits to justify replacing natural food with lab-grown alternatives. Figures like Bill Gates are accused of investing in artificial meat and genetically modified crops to monopolise food through intellectual property, while policies like the UK’s inheritance tax changes and Dutch farm closures threaten traditional farming. The film warns of engineered food crises, with programmable CBDCs potentially dictating consumption (e.g., insect-based foods). Energy policies, particularly net zero, are criticised as "economic suicide," with renewables like solar and wind deemed unreliable (generating power only 9-50% of the time in the UK) and requiring trillions in backup infrastructure. Smart meters and demand management are seen as tools to ration electricity, reverting society to pre-industrial dependence on weather.

The narrative extends to education and media, depicted as vehicles for indoctrination. School curricula are said to promote climate alarmism, vaccines, and woke ideologies, stifling critical thinking and conditioning children to accept globalist narratives. The UN’s collaboration with children’s media, like Thomas & Friends, is cited as evidence of targeting young minds. Mainstream media, backed by organisations like Covering Climate Now and funded by Rockefeller entities, are accused of pushing a singular narrative while silencing dissent. Universities, influenced by private funding from groups like the Gates Foundation, are criticised for prioritising business-driven research over objective inquiry.

The film also warns of transhumanism, where technologies like neural implants could merge humans with digital systems, eroding autonomy. This is framed as the culmination of an anti-humanist ideology that views humanity as a planetary blight, contrasting with a worldview that cherishes human creativity and liberty. The narrative points to historical figures like the Rockefellers and modern players like Klaus Schwab, Mark Carney, and Larry Fink as orchestrators of this agenda, leveraging institutions like the WEF and UN to consolidate power.

The response to COVID-19 is portrayed as a test run for social control, with lockdowns and vaccine mandates described as "weaponised deception" that enriched corporations while impoverishing the middle class. The WHO’s pandemic treaty and One Health initiative are criticised as power grabs, potentially allowing the organisation to override national sovereignty under the guise of health emergencies. The film alleges conflicts of interest, noting the WHO’s heavy funding from pharmaceutical entities and Gates-affiliated groups.

Ultimately, "The Agenda" frames a stark dichotomy: a human-centric vision of freedom and creativity versus an anti-humanist push for technocratic domination. It calls for resistance through transparency and truth, urging people to reject divisive ideologies, limit technology dependence, and fight for personal liberties. The narrative warns that the global technocracy is a "controlled demolition" of democracy, but growing awareness and independent voices offer hope for a counter-movement to preserve humanity’s future.

Ian Brighthope