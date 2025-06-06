Ian Brighthope's Substack

Aj
11h

Unfortunately the Agenda is already here and nothing will stop it unless everyone is willing to turn off their mobile phones and discard them forever. That is the only way we can be free civilians once again and save this planet…. But! that is never going to happen now. It is too late. The scariest thought is that if you turned off the mobile phone most people can no longer survive. So with the flick of a switch, the network fails and we are all snookered. Everything is sitting inside that little monster called a mobile phone. It seduced you, then controlled you, now it destroys you. Done like a true narcissist. And now AI is coming for us. It knows all about us from the questions we ask it. Like a friend it mirrors back what it knows we want to hear. Soon we will depend on it as once again we are seduced, then controlled and then destroyed.

Fast Eddy
11h

Arithmetic, Population and Energy

The math has worsened dramatically since this presentation

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/arithmetic-population-and-energy

I'd like to believe culling humans using the covid Death Shots would buy us some time before civilization collapses...

But unfortunately a cull would destroy supply chains and crash the financial system bringing forward collapse

Financial System Supply-Chain Cross-Contagion

A study in global systemic collapse

https://fasteddynz.substack.com/p/financial-system-supply-chain-cross

