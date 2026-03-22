Dear Supporters,

Thank you for your interest in the Western Australian secession project, publicly launched in Perth on 13 March with the release of Secession by Western Australia.

You can watch or re-watch the launch, and read reviews of the book, on our main website here:

https://www.secessionwabook.shop/home

Over the coming months, we will continue building support for this initiative and laying the foundations for the CoreWest Institute, whose mission will be to further develop the blueprints and implementation plans outlined in the book, drawing on expertise from around the world and input from Western Australians.

To stay informed of developments, we strongly encourage you to subscribe to the Secession by Western AustraliaSubstack here:



Going forward, Substack will be our primary means of communicating with supporters. In time, we hope it will feature not only our own writings, but also thoughtful contributions from others aligned with the goal of WA secession. If you would be interested in writing a contribution for consideration, or referring us to someone who may be, we would be very pleased to hear from you. Links to our Substack articles will also be available on X: https://x.com/SecessionWA

There are several other ways you may be able to assist:

Support for the CoreWest Institute

If you know supporters of secession with the financial capacity to help fund the CoreWest Institute, we would be grateful for an introduction. To date, this work has largely been a labour of love, which necessarily limits the scale of what can be achieved. Funding will be essential if the initiative is to mature into a serious, enduring institution. Potential supporters are welcome to contact us at SecessionWA@proton.me .

Political advancement of secession

If you have an interest in helping advance the cause politically, please let us know. While the authorship team are not politicians and will not themselves be taking political roles, we expect that, in due course, a new political movement or party may need to emerge to carry the proposal of secession into the WA state election cycle leading up to 2029. We are happy to help connect those interested in that work.

Public reviews of the book

A public review of Secession by Western Australia on Amazon would greatly assist in drawing attention to the book:

https://www.amazon.com.au/Secession-Western-Australia-Julian-Gillespie/dp/1764485114

(For those wishing to purchase copies, a better price is generally available through our main website.)

Requests to bookshops and libraries

You may also help by encouraging your local bookshop, school library, community library, or university library to stock Secession by Western Australia (available from IngramSpark). If they encounter difficulty sourcing the book, please let us know at SecessionWA@proton.me so we can follow up.

Finally, if you have professional knowledge or experience that you may be willing to contribute to the initiative, whether on a paid or unpaid basis as it develops, please feel free to let us know. We will maintain a roster of supporters with relevant expertise to call upon as needs arise over the months and years ahead.

Thank you again for your support. We cannot do this without you and many other like-minded Western Australians, so please continue to spread the word.

Yours faithfully,

The Authorship Team

Recent media:

Hard Yarns podcast with Professor Gigi Foster & Julian Gillespie:

Spectator Australia: Secession by Western Australia: time to cut the cord

Ian Brighthope