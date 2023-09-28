“The Origin of the 42-Year Stonewall of Vitamin C”………..its now a 74 year Stonewall.

Robert Landwehr

Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine Vol. 6, No. 2, 1991

The Origin of the 72 Year Stonewall

In the late spring of 1949 the United States was in the grip of its worst poliomyelitis epidemic ever. On June 10 a paper on ways to save the lives of bulbar polio vic…