Stonewalling of Vitamin C in Medicine for over 74 years.
a barrier to effective health care, the death knell for millions.
“The Origin of the 42-Year Stonewall of Vitamin C”………..its now a 74 year Stonewall.
Robert Landwehr
Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine Vol. 6, No. 2, 1991
The Origin of the 72 Year Stonewall
In the late spring of 1949 the United States was in the grip of its worst poliomyelitis epidemic ever. On June 10 a paper on ways to save the lives of bulbar polio vic…
