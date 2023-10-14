Sodium ascorbate.......a new drug for sepsis
its really vitamin C, it's not new and it's been used for sepsis, cancer, psychiatric conditions and virtually every human condition for over 40 years. Misinformation and disinformation par excellence
THE AUSTRALIAN
Friday 13th. October, 2023
SEPSIS RESEARCH SPARKS HOPE
“Australian scientists are developing a new treatment for deadly sepsis, and are moving onto the next phase of clinical trials across the country.
The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health discovered that patients administered with sodium ascorbate showed signs o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.