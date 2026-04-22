Ian Brighthope's Substack

Ian Brighthope's Substack

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Elizabeth Schiemer's avatar
Elizabeth Schiemer
7hEdited

Valuable information yet I am reminded of Victor Frankl “Those who have a ‘why’ to live, can bear with almost any ‘how’.” and Lao Tzu "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step"

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Frances's avatar
Frances
8h

Great info. I hope Norman Swan promotes this on ABC radio,

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