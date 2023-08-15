Sleep with Aroma and wake smarter.
What a pleasant way to end the day and wake up a little smarter.
Brain function and Aroma therapy
Cognitive function can be dramatically improved during sleep.
The right smells could be just what your brain needs to keep its braininess into old age. Researchers at the University of California, Irvine recently uncovered strong evidence that by enriching the air with fragrances during sleep, cognitive performance improve…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.