SHOT DEAD
Why are Australian authorities still pushing these deadly mRNA vaccines when other countries have banned them? My local federal member of parliament ignores my emails. She is a Teal.
A note from the producers
“This is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make. But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.
Hear from the families brave enough to speak up and admit that the shot killed their children. Hear from the ones who have ref…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ian Brighthope's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.