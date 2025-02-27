Click the picture for the video.

Why are these bureaucrats not provided with the questions they are going to be asked.

Senator Gerard Rennick questioned the ABC about perceived bias, his inability to secure an interview, and specifically mentioned Sarah Ferguson during a Senate Estimates session on February 25, 2025. This occurred as part of the Environment and Communications Legislation Committee’s inquiry into the ABC, where senators examine the organization’s operations, funding, and editorial practices.

During this session, Rennick raised concerns about the ABC’s flagship program 7.30, hosted by Sarah Ferguson, alleging that the program showed bias by interviewing independent senators from the left, such as Senator Fatima Payman, while denying him similar opportunities to promote his People First party. He noted that he had requested interviews multiple times, including after Payman’s appearance on 7.30 following her launch of Australia’s Voice party in 2024, but received no response. Rennick framed this as evidence of the ABC’s lack of impartiality, particularly towards independent senators from the right of the political spectrum.

In response, ABC Director of News & Current Affairs Justin Stevens defended the organisation’s editorial independence, stating that 7.30 does not exist to promote political parties but to question and inform. He argued that Payman’s interview was justified due to her significant news relevance at the time, dismissing Rennick’s claim of systemic bias. Stevens also confirmed Ferguson’s ongoing role as anchor and promised to raise Rennick’s request with the program team, though he offered no commitment to an interview.

This exchange took place in the context of a broader Senate Estimates hearing, not a standalone inquiry into ABC bias, but it reflects Rennick’s ongoing critique of the broadcaster’s coverage. The session was held in Canberra, and while full transcripts of Senate Estimates are typically published on the Australian Parliament website (aph.gov.au) after a delay, the details align with reports from the time, such as those covered by TV Tonight on February 26, 2025. No specific standalone Senate inquiry into “ABC bias, failure to have Rennick speak, and Sarah Ferguson comments” exists as of the current date, February 27, 2025; rather, this was a notable moment within the routine scrutiny of the ABC during Estimates.

And more from Gerard.