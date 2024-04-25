Senate committee finds ‘Overwhelming’ need for a Royal Commission into Covid pandemic response in Australia. Russell Broadbent MP explains the government waste. Where did our money go?
Prime Minister Albanese does not want Royal Commission. What does he have to hide? What is his relationship with billionaire Bill Gates? What was the nature of his clandestine meetings?
Russell Broadbent here, your Independent Member for Monash. I’ve had thousands of conversations with people across our nation about a whole range of injustices suffered during the Covid-pandemic. Conversations about the blatant disregard of our human rights by government officials that led to record-high days in lockdown, border closures, both state and international, forced vaccination mandates and especially the right to gather together, for example no church services. A picture paints a thousand words, and I could talk for days about the hardships endured by Australians during the pandemic. But the numbers tell an even more riveting story: There was a total of $577 billion taxpayer dollars spent on the Covid response by federal and state governments. This includes $247 million on Covid tests and over $18 billion on Covid vaccines and treatment supply. The Australian government purchased over 267 million Covid vaccine doses. Enough to vaccinate Australia’s population ten times over! And last week it was reported that of these 267 million doses, only 26% have been used and 35% have been wasted – just thrown away! That’s millions of taxpayer dollars, literally down the drain, while everyday Australians struggle to make ends meet! Where’s the accountability? Where’s the explanation for such incompetence? The Department of Health posted 19 thousand times about Covid on social media, and the Australian Government censored 4000 social media posts as ‘misinformation’, many of which have subsequently been proven to be true! And finally, there were 2662 complaints made to the Australian Human Rights Commission about Covid-19 policies. I ask you this – what sort of picture do these numbers paint for how we handled the pandemic? A pretty ugly one if you ask me. And that’s justice as I see it.
Who is our Prime Minister really dealing with?
I find the evidence of corruption in our governments overwhelming.
“Normalsy only returns when we have largely vaccinated the entire global population”
Mr. William ‘Bill’ Gates.
Thanks Bill. You did really well with the carcinogenic GMO Covid vaccines. When do you think you will perfect your ambition of global depopulation with vaccination?
Gates attacks the children of the world:
“We are taking things that are, you know, genetically modified organisms and we are injecting them into little kids arms, we just shootin it right into the vein.”
Mr. Gates, even a trainee nurse knows you do not ever inject ‘right into the vein’. That is one of the reasons your GMO vaccines are killing people. Endotoxin straight into the right atrium of the heart.
Mr. Gates, you have no university/ tertiary training, you dont have an ounce of academic discipline, you are not a doctor and you have never managed biological systems. You are very manipulative with the money you never really earnt. It has been alleged that are the most dangerous would be doctor on the face of the earth. We need you out of our lives and away from our governments.
Ian Brighthope
The reason Labor Fed doesn’t want a Royal Commission is obvious.
The National Cabinet was made up of majority Labor that through force drive the national strategy. The Labor Premiers & their teams demonstrated the most horrendous breach of human rights from 2020 & even today their C19 injection mandate rules still exist for public service jobs or suppliers to government.
Having a contact who sat in on the National Cabinet meetings, I have been told that Labor Premiers acted bully like in pushing their wants through.
Victoria’s covid outbreak was due to incompetent hotel quarantine that caused a spread of covid & death to aged care. Sutton under Andrews then sent Covid positive aged care residents back to aged care, knowing that the elderly were at high risk.
And then there was Rudd with who’s friendship with “Pfizer”. Whilst Morrison stated it wasn’t a race to vaccinate the nation, Labor & Rudd pushed to get mRNAs into the country & into every arm. And on top of that let’s not forget what Julia Gillard & what her current role as chair of Welcome Trust is.
Labor doesn’t want a Royal Commission as it will expose them as the incompetent tyrants they are.